It seems hard to believe, but except for a brief stint sitting in with the alt-country ensemble Kelsey’s Woods, John Davis has never played The Bijou Theatre.
He’s been to plenty of shows there: He remembers a raucous show by The Replacements in 1991, a few months before that band broke up, and getting to meet Bill Stevenson of The Descendents somewhere around that same time.
But Superdrag? The band with which he made his bones, attained a modest degree of stardom and made a buzzworthy MTV video that same decade?
“We never played the Bijou, which seems strange,” Davis told The Daily Times recently. “I don’t know if it was just bad timing or what, but it seems like opportunities would come up, but it just never happened.”
Superdrag may be no more, but Saturday night, Davis will get his turn in the Bijou spotlight when his band, The Lees of Memory, headlines downtown Knoxville’s historic venue. And it’s an opportunity he and his bandmates — Brandon Fisher (another Superdrag alum) and drummer Nick Slack — aren’t taking for granted, he added.
“We play so seldom that we always try to do something we’ve never played before, because we don’t want somebody to have taken a road trip to see us in 2020, and then in 2022 they come see us and hear the same set,” he said. “We’ll be playing some songs that haven’t been played since we cut the record (“Moon Shot,” the band’s latest, released last year), and we’ll have a nine-piece band, including a dedicated 12 string player. We plan on bringing a solid 85% of the overdubs on that record!”
Superdrag’s story is the stuff of local rock ‘n’ roll lore — Davis’s cousin was dating Fisher back in 1988, and after she introduced them, the two have been best friends ever since. With Tom Pappas on bass, they started out as The Used, with Davis on drums. When drummer Don Coffey Jr. turned up, Davis became the frontman, and Superdrag was born.
After a couple of vinyl singles and a song on a College Music Journal compilation, the band recorded an EP, “The Fabulous 8 Track Sounds of Superdrag,” in 1995. The band’s first full-length, “Regretfully Yours,” was released on Elektra Records the next year, and the first single, “Sucked Out,” quickly became an MTV “Buzzbin” staple. The album’s second single, “Destination Ursa Major,” set the band up for a promising second album, one that Elektra expected to be more radio-friendly.
Superdrag, however, had other ideas. Full of unusual instrumentation, the foursome made “Head Trip in Every Key” what most fans consider their masterpiece. Elektra didn’t think so, however, and soon cut off the money train. The band was dropped while recording its third full-length (“In the Valley of Dying Stars”), and shortly thereafter Pappas quit the band to move to Nashville. New bass player Sam Powers came on board, but before “Dying Stars” could be released, Fisher left the group as well. Former V-Roy Mic Harrison was brought in as guitarist, and although the band had one more album under its belt — “Last Call for Vitriol,” released in 2002 — Davis and Coffey, the remaining original members, were already looking at life beyond the band.
Davis pursued a solo career, but in 2007, the record company Arena Rock released a Superdrag album of B-sides and rarities, and its release got Davis thinking about his old bandmates and the offers they had fielded over the years to reform and play again. A tentative phone call or two later, and a reunion tour was put together, with spectacular results — a two-night stand at Barley’s Taproom, in Knoxville’s Old City, sold out, as did other stops around the country.
Another album followed in 2009 (“Industry Giants”), and the guys parted ways on friendly terms. Davis and Fisher remained especially close, and The Lees of Memory was born of that friendship around 2012, Davis said.
“Brandon and his family came to visit us in Nashville, and he had been writing and wanted to make a demo,” Davis said. “I had some equipment, so we demoed up the song, and it just turned out beautifully. He was really happy with the way it sounded and the arrangement, and we had a great time. Any time I get to hang with him and play music, it just brings me joy anyway.
“So he kept writing stuff, and I was writing this whole other mass of material without really an endpoint in mind — just a bunch of songs. As time went on, it really sounded like we were writing the same record anyway, so he said, ‘Dude, why don’t we join forces and make a band?”
Davis gives full credit for The Lees of Memory, from the idea down to the name, to Fisher. It’s hard not to regard Davis as the power source, though, and that’s not inaccurate. It’s a role he came to own with Superdrag, and with a voice that can prevaricate from a lusty croon to a full-throated rock ‘n’ roll shriek, his range is as impressive as his songwriting. But, he pointed out, The Lees of Memory is a full-fledged partnership built that had another catalyst: producer Nick Raskulinecz, a former Knoxville boy who ran in the same musical circles back in Superdrag’s halcyon days.
In 2000, he produced the band’s third record, “In the Valley of Dying Stars,” and a couple of years later, his work on the Foo Fighters record “One by One” catapulted him into the stratosphere of in-demand rock producers. Over the years, he’s occupied that role for bands like Evanescence, Mastodon, Deftones, Alice in Chains, Korn and more.
“I had been sending all these demos to Nick, which is a lifelong habit and something I’ve always done, even when I don’t hear from him because he’s a super busy guy, and sometimes he’s in the submarine for weeks,” Davis said. “One day, out of the blue, he called me and was like, ‘Yo, you guys have a record here. When are we gonna record this?’
“Well, if Nick Raskulinecz calls you up and wants to make a record for you and you refuse that help, you’re a fool. So at that point, we had to find a drummer, and Nick Flack was a no-brainer, because we’d known him since he was 18 and recording at Don (Coffey)’s studio.”
Ever since, Raskulinecz has played a role in every Lees of Memory record save one, including 2014’s “Sisyphus Says,” 2016’s “Unnecessary Evil” and 2020’s “Moon Shot.” Recording with him was one thing; getting it released was another. In a fortuitous turn of events, Thomas Dreux of SideOneDummy Records was putting out a double album of Superdrag demos (“Jokers w/ Tracers”), and Davis sent him the first Lees record on a lark.
“I told him, ‘I’ve got a new band, and we’ve got a new record. I don’t know if it’s anything you’d want to hear,’ and then he hit me back two hours later and said, ‘This is amazing. We want to put it out. Let’s do this,’” Davis said. “It’s one of those things where we kind of unwittingly kept putting one foot in front of the other, even though we didn’t know we were doing a record or any of that.”
The Lees of Memory hasn’t played that often, and while the core band is Flack, Fisher and Davis, the membership has ballooned to as many as nine people in the past, every role locked in on producing an element of the band’s multilayered sound. There’s a definite Superdrag feel to what The Lees of Memory does, but there’s also a spirit of adventure that veers into elements of shoegaze, flourishes of glam, even the occasional melodic angst-pop of 1990s British bands like Oasis.
More than that, Davis said, it’s fun. After going through a divorce and moving back to East Tennessee during the COVID-19 pandemic to care for elderly parents, music has been one of the anchors amid the chaos. When he’s not working on Lees of Memory or solo material, he’s playing in The Rectangle Shades with local drummer extraordinaire Andrew Bryant and Mike Armstrong, who co-owns Knoxville’s Lost and Found Records with his wife, Maria. Superdrag also confirmed earlier this year via Facebook that the four original members are working on new material.
Whether that materializes into shows and tours and a possible stop at The Bijou Theatre remains to be seen … but this weekend, Davis will check that off his bucket list regardless.
“From day one, the No. 1 objective with Lees of Memory is fun,” he said. “We don’t depend on it to eat; it’s just something we do strictly for joy, but the great thing is, it’s sustained itself and enabled us to keep making more records. That’s really all I ever wanted out of it.
“With the live side of it, with that many moving parts and the fact we don’t really do it very often, it takes some effort to get that glacier moving. But the flip side is that having the players we do, you don’t really have to worry about too much if you assemble the right musicians. They’re just playing what they feel, and it always sounds great to me.”
