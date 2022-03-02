For Knoxville resident Doug Mayes, getting the call to play a little bass for the band Short Term Memory made him feel like a minor league ballplayer getting plucked from the farm team and put behind home plate at Yankee Stadium.
It’s not as big as all that, he acknowledged, but for a guy who never expected to do much more than pick a little in his basement, it sure feels like it.
“Before that, I had played mostly with my neighbor, but I decided to post something on Craigslist, and Mark (Freeman, Short Term Memory’s drummer) texted me,” Mayes told The Daily Times last week. “He said, ‘We’ve got a guy who can’t do a full show; would you want to come fill in for some of it?’ And for me, it was a perfect opportunity.
“I’ve been a musician all my life, mostly just dabbling, and I’ve only been playing bass for three or four years now. Being able to be a part of this band is just a blessing for me, and I can’t believe I’m able to do this.”
As the newest member of Short Term Memory — which performs Friday night at The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint and March 11 at Brackins Blues Club, both of which are in Maryville — Mayes fits nicely alongside band members who share his enthusiasm. If a major label came calling or a classic rock band invited them to open a tour, they wouldn’t hesitate, but none of them expect it.
In fact, frontwoman and sole remaining original member Kim Jennings said, if the only stages Short Term Memory plays are local ones, that’s more than enough for her and her bandmates.
“I still consider myself new at this. I only started playing in a band in 2010, and I’m really kind of like Doug,” she said. “I always wanted to be a singer in a small-town band. I don’t want to be famous. I just want to have fun, and this band allows it.”
Originally from Bellevue, Ohio, Jennings has been singing ever since her first solo in the fifth grade. In 1989, while a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, she and her husband moved to East Tennessee, got her start singing country with the local group Aces High Band and eventually settled into her role with Short Term Memory, where classic rock is the band’s forte.
“We still have a very wide range, and that is one of the compliments we get when we’re playing out,” she said. “When we started, we wanted to keep our music fresh and different from other bands and not play exactly the same thing. Obviously, every band has a few songs that are all the same because the crowd demands it, but we’ve got one of the best keyboard players around, and when Bob adds his flute, we can do anything.
“Boston, Styx, Journey, Kansas — these guys are so good at their craft that a lot of bands can’t do what we do, and we’re thankful for that gift.”
“Bob” would be Bob Andres, who plays lead guitar in addition to flute, and that “best keyboard player” is his brother, Pat. Both of them have been playing for most of their lives, and in 1982, Bob moved to East Tennessee and hooked up with the band Free Spirit, which opened for both Vince Gill and Rodney Crowell back in the day. Pat, who started playing when he was 16, was in a jazz band when he came to the Knoxville area to visit his brother, and when Free Spirit’s keyboard member left, he decided to stick around.
The siblings hooked up with Short Term Memory after Dr. Charlie Gholson, the band’s former guitarist, decided to step away. They had played with Freeman in a number of different combinations over the years, and when Short Term Memory needed fresh blood, Freeman called them up.
“We’ve all three played together for well over 20 years now in one band or another,” Freeman said.
“And because we’d played together so much, Pat and I just slide right in there and fit right in,” Bob Andres added.
When the band’s old bass player, Lewis O’Gorman, died in January 2020, Mayes got the call, and he hasn’t taken it for granted, he added.
“For me, it’s a dream come true. I’m literally living my dream right now, because I always wanted to get out and play in front of people, and I’m doing it now and love it,” he said. “There’s one lady who comes to see us every time we play, and she’s 73. She always comes up and gives me a hug, and I just see the joy in her eyes when we play. For somebody like that to go out of their way to come see us, it makes it all worth it.”
Because, Jennings added, Short Term Memory fans feel like family. That only makes sense, given that the five member consider themselves a family band more than anything else, she said.
“We just want to put on a really good concert,” she said. “If you’re looking for some great dance music, that’s what we focus on. Whether it’s fast or slow, there’s something in our playlist for just about everybody.”
