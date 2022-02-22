Whether or not Kentucky singer-songwriter Chris Knight ever releases another album remains to be seen.
The Kentuckian, who returns to The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint on Friday night, isn’t worried about it too much. After all, he’s got nine records to his credit, all of them as visceral and vivid as anything written by his Southern literary peers.
And if another doesn’t come along, that’s okay, he told The Daily Times recently.
“I’m not doing a hell of a lot of writing these days, to tell you the truth,” he said. “I think it’s just a different mindset as you get older. I’d love to write some good songs, and I feel like possibly I will, but right now it’s like, ‘Look — if I write something, it’s going to be BS, and I’m not going to put out a record full of BS and try to convince people it’s not.’
“I’ve always done that with my records. I don’t even feel like I have to convince people that it’s good — if I like the song, and it suits me as far as me singing it, I’m going to put it out. I’m not trying to write cute, cool lyrics. I just want to write something I feel like I can get on stage and get across."
Knight’s humble drawl and stoic attitude reflect the roughshod, ramshackle nature of his rural upbringing in Kentucky. Born in 1960, he cut his teeth first on the country of his mother and father, and later on the folk-rock music of master songwriters like John Prine and J.J. Cale. Encouraged by his family, he tinkered with music until after graduation from Western Kentucky University, when he threw himself full-time into writing. He took the Nashville plunge in 1994, quitting his job and landing work as a songwriter with a publishing contract.
With a knack for penning songs reminiscent of early Steve Earle and twice as powerful as anything on country music radio, Knight’s songs struck a chord with other Nashville artists, even though he has yet to find the sort of popular appeal he deserves. Randy Travis, Confederate Railroad and John Anderson have all recorded Knight’s songs, and Montgomery Gentry took a track he co-wrote with Gary Nicholson, “She Couldn’t Change Me,” to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2001.
Under his own name, however, the records are sparse: He went four years between his 2008 record, “Heart of Stone,” and 2012’s “Little Victories.” Another seven years elapsed before the release of his most recent album, 2019’s “Almost Daylight.” He gets asked about it a lot, but like the future of his recording career, he doesn’t ponder it too intensely.
“I’ve always gone in and recorded a record when I had enough songs that I thought were good enough to put on a record,” he said. “I never was in a hurry. I know people that have put out one record and then quit, and I’m sure those guys get the same question: ‘Why in the last 30 years have you not put out a record?’ Probably because he made the best!”
For “Almost Daylight,” he tapped into a tested formula that hasn’t failed him yet: Story songs, like the tale of “William Callahan,” about a rambling man who meets his soulmate and then rambles some more with her; and true-to-life tales drawn from his upbringing or his life in the hills of Kentucky.
“I’ve got a big family, and I’ve always lived in rural areas — out in the sticks, basically,” he said. “I grew up in the middle between two small towns, and it was five or six miles either way to get to those towns. One was about 200 people and the other about 500, and we’d go to town on the weekends, but the rest of the time you were hunting or fishing or just working with your dad.
“My dad was one of 10 kids in his family, and my mom had three sisters, so there’s a big family history with the blues and just things that happened, things that I felt like were pretty cool. Or at least cool enough to write a song around.”
