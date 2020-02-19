Most artists say they’re dedicated to making music. David Wilcox insists it saved his life, and there’s a line in his bio that reads, “I don’t think I’d be alive now if it had not been for music.”
Granted, there’s no small hint of drama in that statement, but for Wilcox, music is about meditation, mediation and, in no small way, medication as well. The North Carolina native said that it gave him a way to resolve not only his own inner issues, but those of his listeners, too. Music is his mantra, and thought there’s something a bit zen about the way he describes it, his cool, calm demeanor suggests that even after 20 albums in the span of 30 years, it still serves him well.
“I’m writing more than ever, and really enjoying it more than ever,” Wilcox said when asked to assess his career in retrospect. “That’s because the reasons why I do it have evolved. I’m playing for better reasons now. When I started, I was looking for my tribe. I was looking for people who felt the way I felt. There was a kind of need in my music for finding my community.
“So when that happened, and I realized that I could show up in a town where I had never been before and they knew me because they had heard my music, it shifted into me trying to be good at my job. I felt like I shouldn’t disappoint the people who were depending on this. It was a very emotional time because I felt I was responsible for the opportunity I had been given. It wasn’t driven from a real sense of who I was.”
Wilcox said he began processing his emotions and using them as a motivation for making music.
“I realized that for me the process of songwriting is a way of navigating to a life that feels most alive and most uniquely my own,” he suggested. “Song by song, I get these messages from my deep heart, messages that I can feel and understand. That’s how I make the sound decisions that shape my life.
“I have these beacons, these emotional targets about how my life ought to feel, and those come in the form of songs. When I do it for that reason, there’s no gatekeeper. There’s nobody who’s positioned to judge whether it’s successful or not because I’m not playing that game. It’s so much more direct and so much less confused.”
That road to renewal began in the early ’80s and picked up steam following graduation from North Carolina’s Warren Wilson College and the subsequent release of his first album in 1987. It further accelerated when Wilcox was accorded the prestigious Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk Award. That, in turn, led to his signing by A&M Records in 1989. His initial album for the label, “How Did You Find Me Here,” sold in excess of 100,000 copies and set the stage for a number of other record company affiliations over the decades as well as his prominent positioning as a singer-songwriter best known for his easy, amiable appeal.
“Lately I’ve come to realize that the live music performance is a chance for me to really be in service to the moment and to the heart of the group,” Wilcox said in summation. “Not singing songs that are necessarily crucial for me, but rather singing songs that come at the right time for the right person.”
In that regard, Wilcox goes beyond the usual artist/audience connection by asking people in the crowd to share their feelings at that particular moment. He, in turn, chooses songs that will be most in service to their need and provide a cathartic transformation.
“It really puts me in the moment, and that’s the most satisfying way to do this,” he said. “I’m not looking over my shoulder or trying to second guess what’s expected of me. I’m in service to the people who are there.”
To that end, Wilcox is often known to create spontaneous songs for specific individuals in the audience.
“That’s really fun,” he said with a chuckle. “It communicates to the crowd that we’re all in this together.”
It’s striking that in an especially noisy world, Wilcox’s soothing songs still seem to resonate as well as they do. After all, it’s no small challenge trying to capture attention in the midst of so much distraction.
“The thing that happens with the performance and with the music is the same thing that happens internally when each of us tries to decide where to place our attention,” he mused. “There is a choice to immerse ourselves in the bitterness and divisiveness. There’s an energy there that has a kind of swirling, tumultuous, frantic power to it. That can be captivating, but it doesn’t really change the things that need to change.
“It just gets us reacting, as opposed to being proactive and really living the kind of life we want to live. There’s a different kind of bravery that I love to model in my life and in my music that’s about daring to feel things beneath the anger and resentment.”
If Wilcox sometimes seems more like a therapist or motivational speaker, it’s not by chance. It’s simply a philosophy that he’s adapted as his own.
“It’s a natural expression of living the life that I want, rather than simply pushing away the noise and the bitterness,” Wilcox surmises. “When you put yourself there, there’s no grief and there’s no sorrow. Life becomes motivated by the vision of what’s better, instead of the anger of what’s wrong. People react to that, and the sound brings them closer instead of pushing them away. The songs have been my therapy. They have been my counselors. That’s naturally reflected in how people hear them.”
