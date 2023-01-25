Scott Miller could be considered a living legend in these parts. At very least, he ranks as a hometown hero. Perhaps he’s best described as a prodigal son, a musician who was once an integral part of the Knoxville music scene before he left to tend to his family’s farm in Virginia in order to aid his aging parents.
Miller, who returns to Knoxville to perform at the Bijou this Friday night, played an integral part in the band the V-Roys, which, for a time, served as the backing band for Steve Earle and gained national attention in the process.
“It was such a great experience until it wasn’t, but I wouldn’t trade those years for anything,” Miller said. “And the bond we formed while traveling and playing? I don’t really know what to compare that to. Even with the good and the bad, it’s special. I’d say road rule number one is, if you can’t see it, don’t pull off for it.”
While the meaning of that last remark may seem somewhat ambiguous, Miller also mentioned that he and Earle occasionally continue to stay in touch by occasionally texting one another.
Not surprisingly, the transition to a solo career and the responsibility of being at the helm of his own band — currently The Commonwealth — represented a shift in stance. “I’m in show business, so the spotlight didn’t scare me,” he said with his usual humility. “But having to lead and be in charge did. I’m a good worker bee, but not a leader of men.”
Nevertheless, Miller has succeeded in doing all that was required to maintain a successful solo career. “It’s like walking out in the middle of the yard and hitting a badminton birdie as hard as you can, straight up in the air, where it takes off fast, reaches its apex, and then drifts aimlessly down subject to gravity, wind and prayer.”
Miller said that since COVID-19, he’s been going out and performing entirely on his own, and even foregoing his sound man and travel companion, Allen “Big Al” Braden. Nevertheless, his show at the Bijou finds him reunited with The Commonwealth, marking their first joint appearance in Knoxville in several years.
“I’m looking forward to the show,” Miller said excitedly. “I hadn’t played with the Commonwealth for over two years — even before COVID — and we ended up doing the last night of the Down Home back in December. There was no practice, no pressure and it was so much fun. I hope we can recreate that Friday at the Bijou.”
Of course, there’s quite a difference between being a farmer and a traveling musician. Logistics alone make for a difficult balancing act. Likewise, when it’s suggested that he’s a “gentleman farmer,” he’s quick to dispel any such notion.
“I get this question a bunch,” he said. “I always try to remind folks that a ‘Gentleman Farmer’ is someone who doesn’t get their hands dirty and can afford to hire people to do the work. I run this farm, although that was me that got knocked out cold by a 600 pound steer this summer when it kicked a gate into my face. But I love farming. Its a lot like music — you have to love it to do it, because you aint gonna get rich!”
Nevertheless, that it could be argued that he creates wealth in other ways, specifically through the emotions imbued in his songs. The sentiment and sincerity is conveyed from the perspective of an artist who’s thoroughly adept at creating an emotional bond and a genuine rapport with an admiring audience.
“Through the years I developed what I like to share in a song — a story that goes from point A to point B and that tries to evoke some emotion that I and the audience share,” Miller said. “I’m so lucky I ended up learning my chops in a great city with a great history of music populated by great people who have been so supportive. It would always be a special place to me, even if I wasn’t lucky enough to play such a great room like The Bijou ... It warms my charcoal heart.”
Miller’s future plans call for continuing his parallel careers, and as a result, he continues his efforts with both practicality and purpose. “January through March/April are busy times for the farm,” he said. “Cattle need daily feeding, and then during the first of March, they start calving, so I only play once or twice a month during the winter just to keep the lights on. Come spring, I go back out as much as there are venues that will have me.”
Miller’s released eight albums over the course of his solo album, but it’s been nearly six years since his last effort, Ladies Auxiliary — so named for the all-woman’s backing band that contributed to that album. “That’s sort of up in the air, although I have some tracks recorded,” Miller replied when asked about plans for a new recording. “I don’t know whether its better to make an EP at this point and get new music out sooner rather than later — and on the merch table — or wait. I’m trying to bounce around to different places and players and shake myself up a little bit. I did some recording in Memphis over Thanksgiving and that was fun, and now maybe I’ll look for another place for inspiration. And I need to write. Winter is when I write.”
Ultimately, his goal is to continue to plough — or plow — his way forward. Asked what he hopes for five or 10 years from now, he offers a succinct reply:
“If I’m lucky, I’ll be doing just what I’m doing now.”
Clearly, those efforts have served him well so far.
