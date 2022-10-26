Michael deLisle offers proof that no matter how old you are, passion can still persist.
Performing as part of the Songs and Stories series at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville on Sunday, Oct. 30, deLisle been making music for the past 55 years, an extraordinarily long time, especially in an industry that tends to negate everyone other than the newest trendsetters who possess the strangest hairstyle, weirdest dance move or the most exorbitant investment in bizarre special effects.
In deLisle’s case, no such distraction is needed. His music comes across as an astute blend of Americana — a combination of roots, blues, folk, a classic singer/songwriter tradition and acoustic adaptations of seminal songs from the ‘60s and early ‘70s.
It’s taken him a while to commit his music to disc, but the wait was well worth it. His recent extended play recording, “Tennessee Sunshine,” received a positive response from both listeners and reviewers, leaving open the possibility that more music will be forthcoming over the next few months as well.
In truth, it’s not his first record, deLisle said when asked why it was so long in coming. “My first was in 1980,” he said. “It was a 45 rpm single that included two hardcore country originals, ‘She Got the Dog, I Got the Sony’ and ‘Outa Work.’ I also appeared as a session bassist on a few folk compilations in the 1970s and a couple of rock tracks in the ‘80s.”
Nevertheless, the new EP was a long time in coming, a fact deLisle attributes simply to circumstance. “Over the years, I’ve written somewhere between 160-175 songs,” he said. “I had a master list — still have it, actually — but the corners of the paper have kinda disintegrated over the years, because it’s a legal size sheet, and the edges stuck out from the 8.5-by-11 folder it was stored in. Unfortunately, a handful of titles disappeared along with the bits of papers. So, ultimately, I felt that at least the best of these tunes needed to be recorded for posterity, and if not now, when?”
He said that he also plans to finally share a pair of novels he’s been writing as well.
“The goal with both is not to get famous,” he said. “Those aspirations have long since dissipated in the face of realism and advancing age. It’s simply to be able to say, ‘Here, this is part of what I’ve loved and what’s driven me over the years.’ Maybe a fragment of documentation of my life, too, as I can relive threads of whatever it was that inspired each of those songs, perhaps remember who and where I was when I wrote them, and in some case, who I wrote them about.”
Clearly then, deLisle’s efforts have not only become a way of revisiting the past, but also moving forward with a fresh perspective. “When you’re in your teens and 20s, the real goal of guitar playing — which is to get girls — works quite well, but the success rate tends to fade precipitously as the years go passing by,” he said. “Also, taking up music for fame and fortune is — too bad my dad’s not still alive to hear me say this — not a great idea. But, what I maintain to this day is that there’s no feeling like really nailing a song, hitting that last chord and hearing the roar of the crowd, whether 20 people or 1,000. There’s nothing like it.”
While he lists his influences as the Beatles, the Stones, the Kinks, the Yardbirds, Cream, Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead, Buffalo Springfield, Santana, and Crosby, Stills and Nash, among the many, deLisle said that at some point he realized that he was especially drawn to the blues.
Regardless, it was the overall inspiration that kept the music coming.
“To sit down with nothing other than a spark, a few words, or even just a vague impression, and then to turn that into a song,” he said. “The only thing that compares with it is to write fiction, and even that isn’t quite the same. There’s no greater high, and believe me, I’ve sampled a few others.”
Those highs could be attributed to a storied history that includes opening for Edgar Winter, Leon Russell and Siegel Schwall Blues Band at the landmark Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. “It was a fabulous venue, much like our own Tennessee Theatre,” he said. Other notables that he’s shared stages with include Delbert McClinton, Lonnie Mack, Bo Diddley, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Gatemouth Brown and Tinsley Ellis.
He also said that he’s performed at practically every East Tennessee venue of note over the past 40 years.
In the process, he said, he draws a combination of awe and admiration. “The most common reaction is one of slightly stunned respect, seasoned with a bit of disbelief that someone of my relatively advanced age can still rock out like I did 50 years ago,” he said. “Make no mistake — I can’t do it for four hours like I used to. In fact, a one hour set is ideal; even two hours wears me out. But I’m gratified that folks appear to genuinely enjoy my songwriting and delivery. I’ve written so many songs, that when I first started playing out, I brought out maybe 50 of what I considered my best, leaving twice that many in the archives. Now I’ve cut out half of that 50, leaving me two dozen favorites that get good response from audiences.”
He said that Sunday’s audience can expect, what he termed, “a fair amount of original music, honesty, emotion and a healthy dollop of mediocrity.”
In retrospect, deLisle said he’s genuinely grateful that he’s been given opportunity to continue to pursue his muse.
“I’m lucky as hell to have maintained enough health and energy to keep doing what I enjoy,” he said. “One of my idols, Stevie Ray Vaughan, played every song every night as if it was going to be the last song he ever played. For him, one night it was. For me, too, that day will come. In the meantime, I’m eminently grateful for the gift of music. There’s really nothing like it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.