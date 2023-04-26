Chorale music often finds its connection within spiritual realms. Consequently, it’s only natural that John Orr, the conductor of the Knoxville Chamber Chorale also heads the music ministry based at the Community Church at Tellico Village.
The Chamber Chorale is, in turn, an offshoot of the Choral Society. It’s comprised of singers who are auditioned from the membership of the Knoxville Choral Society’s Masterworks Chorus and order primarily focuses on choral works geared to smaller ensembles.
The group, which, is slated to present a free spring concert at Fountain City United Methodist Church in Knoxville on May 5, also includes Leigha Austin, a Blount Country resident who successfully auditioned for the Knoxville Chamber Chorale this past fall.
“I was inspired to join by my desire to stretch my musicianship with more challenging music and be with a group of musicians that work together so well to make a beautiful sound,” Austin said. “I have been involved in several different ensembles since I was very young. I always stayed busy as a musician, starting with children’s church choir, the Heritage High School marching band and Singers, and various ensembles at Carson-Newman University. These days, I continue my musical interests as a music teacher for Blount County Schools, a music director at Bethel Baptist Church-Townsend, and participant in the Knoxville Choral Society, as well as the Knoxville Chamber Chorale.
When asked what is required to take to participate in the Chorale’s performances, Austin said each member is expected to have the discipline and dedication to learn their parts prior to rehearsals. “For me, that means practicing diligently and listening to a playlist compiled from our music while driving,” Austin said. “On Mondays, we come together to practice as a group and work on blending, musicality, and putting on those finishing touches that gives us that special Knoxville Chamber Chorale sound. This dedication from each member makes us one of the premier choruses in the area.”
Austin added that there were special qualities that Orr looked for in the singers he selected to participate.
“He chooses us to perform based on our vocal quality and ability to learn music efficiently and independently,” Austin said. “John has an amazing ability to direct us into making a well blended ensemble sound.”
Orr said the upcoming program was chosen to show the diversity of styles the ensemble is capable of performing and the variety of choral music that’s being performed today. “There is one piece from the 16th century, several from choral masters such as Bach and Bruckner and then modern settings of some of our greatest poets like Robert Frost and Sara Teasdale,” he said. “We also have a beautiful setting of the favorite childhood storybook ‘Goodnight Moon,’ written by Margaret Wise Brown and set to music by modern day composer Eric Whitacre. The program also includes modern Americana arrangements of songs by Ruthie Foster and Bob Dylan. This concert really highlights how versatile this ensemble is in performing many styles of choral music.”
Austin agreed. “In this upcoming concert, we are performing a collection of songs ranging from the renaissance to more modern pieces,” Austin added. “A personal favorite of mine is an arrangement of ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’.’ Originally written by Bob Dylan and arranged by Adam Podd, this piece encourages the progression of thought and acceptance by the acknowledgement of our rapidly changing world. A changing setlist keeps us on our toes and challenges us to continuously learn and strive to make a beautiful sound.”
In Austin’s opinion, those efforts have paid off.
“Our goal is to ensure that our audiences truly find themselves fully immersed in the musical experience. We hope our audiences may also find a greater love for various kinds of music from our performances. Personally, I find that performing and making music with the Knoxville Chamber Chorale provides a sense of accomplishment and incredible teamwork. Everyone in the group has such wonderful talent, and that is what makes working with them such a joy. I am truly grateful to be counted among these elite musicians.”
Dr. Orr is among those Austin refers to. He began singing at an early age in school and church choirs. Beginning in grade school, he became a professional studio vocalist, recording children’s music for various Nashville music publishers. He went on to study choral music and percussion at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, where he earned a Bachelors of Science in Music Theory/Composition and Church Music, and later received a Master of Music degree from Southern Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Choral Conducting from the University of Alabama.
He has also been involved in community music in other realms as well, from directing a school of fine arts in Montgomery Alabama to conducting a home-school youth choir in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. As a graduate student at Alabama, Orr served as Assistant Director for the Tuscaloosa Community Singers and created a University Chamber Singers ensemble. He has created various fine arts concert series at three separate churches, and currently directs the concert series at the Community Church in Tellico Village where he serves as Pastor of Music and Worship. Dr. Orr has written three units of children’s choir curriculum for Celebrating Grace publishing. He joined the Knoxville Choral Society as a singer soon after moving to Tellico Village in 2010. In 2013 he was appointed Assistant Director of KCS and conductor of the Knoxville Chamber Chorale. He was appointed Artistic Director/Conductor of the Knoxville Choral Society in 2018.
“Our audiences always seem to appreciate the blend and musicality of this ensemble,” he said. “They also like the wide variety of music that we perform. For me as a conductor, it is very satisfying to be able to work with the best choral artists in our area and be able to really polish the music to a very high standard.”
Austin concurred. “Being a member of the Knoxville Chamber Chorale has pushed me to become a better musician. I love making music with this group and I am excited for our future endeavors.”
