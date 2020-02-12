Sometimes, you’ve got to tear something apart in order to build it back up better.
The sisters that make up the alt-folk ensemble Joseph — which performs Thursday, Feb. 20, at The Bijou Theatre in downtown Knoxville — understand that better than most after nearly parting ways as a musical collaboration prior to creation of 2019’s “Good Luck, Kid.” Although the trio — Natalie Closner Schepman, Allison Closner and Meegan Closner — had found success with their lilting harmonies and dream-folk song constructions, the ties that bound them together were beginning to fray in the wake of their 2016 album “I’m Alone, No You’re Not.”
“It was really a combination of a lot of things,” Meegan Closner told The Daily Times recently. “There was a lot of tension, and a lot of stuff we weren’t talking about. I think when you get to a certain level of pain, it can be so paralyzing to talk about what’s happening, and it really came to a head one time when I said something super stupid to Natalie, and she said, ‘I’m done. I can’t do this anymore. I can’t live under this tension and be in a band if it’s going to be like this.’”
Everything came to a head when the three sisters — Natalie, the eldest, is four years older than twins Meegan and Allison — were in their tour van one evening and side-swiped a parked truck’s mirror. Although minor, the shock of it, and the knowledge it resulted from the distraction of disagreement, forced them to reevaluate how to preserve both their band and their sisterhood. They found resolution, Meegan said, in their work on “Fighter,” the first single from “Good Luck, Kid,” that started out as a song about the end of her romantic relationship but became an anthem for Joseph’s perseverance.
“It was like, we were actually talking about the three of us and our relationship,” she said. “The tension was so sick at that point, we couldn’t say out loud what we were talking about in the song, so we used the guise of this relationship I’d been in to kind of therapeutically talk about what was going on with us. And really, what we chose after that breakdown where Natalie called it quits, was to fight for each other and talk about all of this stuff.
“Things can get really layered in close relationships or marriage or anything like that, and it builds up to the point that it feels impossible to deal with. We couldn’t even talk about what was going on, but with that song, our whole thing was, ‘We’re going to choose to fight for each other,’ and that we were literally fighting, because we had avoided talking about things for so long. This was us choosing wellness and to be clear with each other.”
In a way, those growing pains seem natural, especially given the familial ties that led to Joseph’s creation. The band began as a solo project for Schepman, who recruited her younger sisters to contribute vocals to a project on which she was working. Selecting the band name as a tribute to their hometown (Joseph, Oregon) and their grandfather (Jo), they released their debut album, “Native Dreamer Kin,” in 2014, building a buzz in the Pacific Northwest that led to a signing with ATO Records.
In 2016, “I’m Alone, No You’re Not” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart, and the single “White Flag” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs chart. That success led to appearances on programs hosted by everyone from Jimmy Fallon to Ellen DeGeneres to Jools Holland to festival slots everywhere from Bonnaroo to Lollapalooza, the Newport Folk Festival, Coachella and Sasquatch.
During that particular rough patch, however, they got back to the basics, Meegan said, with the help of their parents.
“They were such good resources at that point, and they were really wonderful in helping us get through talking about all of this,” she said. “I think they helped us realized that even though we’re sisters, the band is kind of like marriage, in a way. You’re making a commitment to stay. Technically, you can get a divorce, and we know if we ever decided to get out, we could, but we’re choosing to stay together.”
“Good Luck, Kid,” documents that decision with a swirling kaleidoscope of sound. Electronic elements, layered vocals and a broader instrumental palate give the record greater emotional weight than their previous two albums, and the decision to bring that into the studio, Meegan said, was born from the changing dynamic and the bigger palate she and her sisters had from which to create.
“I think we really took into consideration how we wanted our live shows to sound when we were making this record, and we really took advantage of the band idea,” she said. “I think that was a huge part of it, just considering our live show, and then I think we really communicated in a very personal way in these songs. For me, it’s the most vulnerable I’ve been on a record, and you really want to hear that emotional experience reflected back to you.
“We really wanted to embody the emotion of each song, and I think we crushed it. I think, making the record was really healing, and even singing the songs all the time (live) is such a good reminder that this is what we were choosing — to be in the band together.”
