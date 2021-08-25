From a few yards out, it almost appears like Will Carter is wearing a snakeskin frock coat, shimmering under the lights of Maple Hall on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville while he croons his way through a set of songs designed to showcase his mastery of songwriting and guitar.
Up close, the patterns are more intricate designs that may be floral, or they might be something else altogether. It’s a deliberate wardrobe choice meant to capture the eye, Carter told The Daily Times recently, not as the star of the videos that make up his new album, “Live at Maple Hall” — scheduled for a Friday release — but as a way to accentuate the image he uses to present them.
“What I’m wearing has a very big influence on me and how I carry myself through the night,” said Carter, who was scheduled to celebrate the record’s release on Sunday at The Bijou Theatre in downtown Knoxville but has decided to postpone the show due to COVID-19 concerns. “A lot of times, it’s a deliberate choice of what I want the end result to be and how I want to feel. Definitely on a night like that, something’s gotta sparkle, the hat’s gotta be there — but then I’m not above going on stage in swimming trunks and a tank top if it’s hot enough.”
If there’s a sartorial shaman that guides Carter’s wardrobe choices, it might be Robert Plant, the fluid former frontman of Led Zeppelin whose unique style, like Carter, reflects the sound of whatever project he’s involved in at the moment. Carter, on the other hand, never veers too far outside of the country music paradigm — but to pigeonhole a guy who counts among his friends and peers artists like Jackson Browne and Ashley Campbell, daughter of the late Glen Campbell, is to lose sight of how effortlessly he glides between styles. It’s never a jarring transition, and on “Live at Maple Hall,” he and his band, a simple three-piece consisting of Carter, a bassist and a drummer, swing for the fences with every genre lobbed their way, crushing home runs.
“For 2017, 2018 and 2019, we did a Monday night residency at Maple Hall, and we really cultivated that to a place where it was something special, and I knew there was a good chance after we wrapped up the 2019 season that we might not do it again, and we definitely wouldn’t be doing it again for a while,” Carter said. “I knew my life was going to be shifting anyway, and I really thought we had cultivated something special with that Monday residency, and I wanted to get something captured. So we hired a film crew to come in, and we filmed the last one.
“I really didn’t know what we would get, and I thought that if we got two or three great songs, that would have been great. We didn’t really think that we would have enough keeper material to do a full album out of it, at least going into it, but on the back end, listening through, I realized it was a really magical night. We’re glad we captured it all, especially not really knowing what was just around the corner in 2020. To have this as kind of a high-water mark of what live music was for me at one time is really priceless, and I’m really happy to get to share it with everybody.”
Raised in the northeast Knox County community of Mascot, Carter’s musical tastes were influenced by his father’s love of Pink Floyd and the Allman Brothers and the urban sounds of the inner city, where his mom moved after his folks divorced. He picked up the trumpet in middle school, sticking with it through graduation, but as a teen, he started making beats with a keyboard that had MIDI sequencing capabilities. Combined with his mutual loves of rock and rap, he threw in with a group called Beyond Our Years, but in 2005, as that band was ending, the death of his father both shook him to his core and strengthened his resolve to make his living in music, regardless of how difficult the path might be.
He started picking up different instruments — he’s an in-demand session and touring guitarist in both Knoxville and Nashville, but he’s also proficient on the dobro and plays a little piano, banjo and fiddle — and in 2008, a chance encounter at Music Room Guitars changed his life. He had called in sick from a teaching gig at The Joy of Music School, and while he noodled around on a couple of the display six-strings, a member of Browne’s touring entourage heard him play and insisted that he come by The Tennessee Theatre the next day to meet the boss.
Browne put Carter in the hot seat during soundcheck, handing him various guitars and watching him play. After a few minutes, he asked Carter to sit in, and the rest, as they say, is history: Browne invited Carter to open for him at the fabled Ryman Auditorium in Nashville a few years later, and it was there that he met Campbell, but while doors have opened in the years since thanks to that connection, it’s Carter’s playing that has gained him entry.
On “Live at Maple Hall,” that picking combines with the rich, earthy leanings of Carter’s voice to produce a record every bit as cool as the clothes he wore that night at the show. The songs are a combination of material from his 2016 record “Half Past Heartbreak” and new material he’s working on for his next album, and while Carter is a humble guy — he doesn’t even want to name the national touring band with which he landed a gig right before COVID torpedoed the music industry last year — he believes enough in the live record as a document of his work to speak of it fondly.
“Musically, it’s all there. Coming off the ‘Half Past Heartbreak’ songs, I had been working onto a bunch of new material that hadn’t made it onto a studio record at this point, so a lot of what you’re hearing are kind of trial runs of songs from upcoming records I’m working on. Songs like ‘Why Do You Stay,’ ‘Pennies’ and ‘Alligator Shoes,’ you can expect to see full-blown studio versions of those at some point.
“And then with stuff like ‘Disco Strut,’ we usually try to do at least a couple of instrumental tunes during the night, and that’s one of my favorite ones. And then the only two legitimate covers we did were ‘Wurlitzer Prize’ by Waylon (Jennings) and ‘These Days’ by Jackson (Browne). Oh, and we did a medley of Western surf tunes for ‘Ghost Riders.’ Everything else is original, either on old records or will be on new records at some point, but the live versions that we got are way up there for me.”
While the album drops Friday, the videos for each song are being slow-rolled out across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Four have been released so far, with more to come, and Carter is insistent that if fans like the audio, they should do themselves a favor and go all in.
“This album is meant to be watched,” he said. “I strongly encourage everybody, if you can, to experience the visual experience as well as the music.”
In the meantime, he continues to run Eleanor Studios, located in the family farmhouse back in Mascot, where he lives and works. COVID has slowed his Nashville forays down considerably, but he’s currently playing with major label songstress Catie Offerman, and back here in East Tennessee, he serves as bandleader for Knoxville artists Erick Baker and Trisha Gene Brady, when they require a full backing band. Combined with his solo career and his personal life, he’s a busy guy — but that’s been par for the course since he went all in. He just happens to look a little slicker these days while he’s doing it, when the occasion calls for it.
“Whenever you do the music industry, you are required to hustle nonstop,” he said. “If you’re not working 80 or 100 hours a week, then somebody’s going to get a leg up on you, so for the last decade, all I’ve done is grind it out every day, and then when COVID hit, it was really like, I’d spent a decade secretly wishing I had some free time, and there it was. For three months, I had no gigs and no clients in the studio, but I had really needed the studio to be empty for a few months to do some renovations.
“I got those done, and then it was like, if it’s going to be a year or better, what can I do to make the most of that time? So I’ve been working on another new record, but that won’t be ready until next year at the earliest. Really, the big thing right now is the live record, and it’s just so awesome, I want the whole world to see it. Everything else, I’m just piecing it together.”
