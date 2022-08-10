Another year, another successful fundraiser: The 16th Annual SlimFest event is officially in the books, with proceeds from the benefit concert supporting Blount County’s Shop with a Cop program.
An annual birthday bash for local resident Steve “Slim” Stilts, this year’s SlimFest took place Saturday on the lawn at Louisville Town Hall. It’s the event’s first year outside of Alcoa, but SlimFest has been an August tradition for nearly two decades.
Despite the distance from the festival’s long-time home at New Midland Plaza, crowds were willing to make the commute, and the grass on the lawn made for a refreshing contrast to the summer heat emanating from parking lot asphalt.
“We would like to thank Louisville Mayor Tom Bickers and the Town of Louisville aldermen for allowing us to show off their beautiful property,” Stilts said. “This beautiful venue gave our guests a nice experience, and we hope that SlimFest is a catalyst for future events on ‘The Lawn’ at the Town of Louisville. ‘The Lawn’ truly offers a great venue setup for future events and concerts in East Tennessee. We would love the opportunity to return next August, if the aldermen and the mayor give us another invite.”
Despite almost 40 minutes of rain just prior to the start of Saturday’s event, concert-goers patiently waited out the rain. Their eagerness paid off as the temperatures dropped into the 70s that evening, making for an ideal night of dancing, camaraderie, live music and fun.
As in previous years, SlimFest includes food trucks, beverage vendors and live entertainment by local bands The Dirty Gospel and Smooth Groove.
It was, Stilts added, proof that SlimFest has become so much greater than a celebration of himself.
“Through the help of generous sponsors, a great community and wonderful event staff, SlimFest has raised money for the past 16 straight years to help make a blessed Christmas for hundreds of underprivileged children through the Shop with a Cop program,” he said.
