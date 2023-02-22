One of Blount County’s most popular venues, The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint has hosted concerts for the past 18 years and, in the process, presented any number of perennial favorites — Blackberry Smoke, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Paul Thorn and Ray Wylie Hubbard, among them — as well as a wealth of local talent. Located adjacent to the Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson, a landmark location on Lamar Alexander Pkwy in Maryville for the last 19 years, The Shed offers a full slate of live music from April to September on its outdoor stage, as well as a series of indoor concerts in the winter months inside the intimate interior known as the Smokin’ Monkey Lounge
The Daily Times recently spoke with Paul Smith, who’s held the title of concert manager since late 2020, and asked him to explain the way the venue determines its vast musical line-up
“After a hard year of having no concerts in 2020 due to COVID, it was time to move in the right direction,” Smith said. “I’ve been working with The Shed in some capacity since 2015, starting out as the lighting designer/director for all shows. I was able to work my way into this position by knowing the bands and creating relationships that helped bring more to the table when it came to booking amazing shows. I had jobs in the past that had me working in the entertainment industry, from lighting manufacturing to running a local bar in Knoxville, where I also booked the entertainment and worked in the general manager position. So after a quick meeting with the owner of The Shed, Scott Maddux, I was able to continue the tradition with our summer-long concert series.”
Smith said that like any locale, his first criteria is about choosing those performers that can guarantee a good crowd “We do try to stay strong in the outlaw country/roots/Americana vein when approaching artists to book at The Shed, he said. “We have been growing tremendously over the years, and with that, it means going in different musical directions to give other options to anyone who wants to see a show here. Acts like Puddle of Mudd, Saliva and other rock artists are proving the fact that the people coming to our venue do want to see a little bit of everything.”
In that regard, Smith said he was pleased to be in a position where he was able to give The Shed’s audiences a memorable concert experience. “Honestly, it’s the joy,” he replied when asked what brings him the most satisfaction. “The joy in seeing the concert-goer smiling and singing along to the songs they love. Meeting the people that travel from all ends of the U.S. just to see a show at The Shed. When it comes to our huge shows with Blackberry Smoke, I have made friends with people from Scotland, England, Ireland, Canada, and those that have traveled from almost every state to see these particular shows.”
That’s not to say the job isn’t demanding. “One of the biggest challenges can be coordinating,” Smith said. “When it comes to these large events, it’s about coordinating with local officials, police officers, our teams of security, the production crew, parking, and the band themselves. When you have shows every weekend throughout the summer, while one show is happening, you’re likely already planning the next two-three weeks of shows at the same time.”
