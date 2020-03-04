It’s billed as a comedy, and an uproariously funny one at that, but for his role in “The Play That Goes Wrong” to succeed, actor Todd Buonopane has to put the laughs out of his mind.
The play-within-a-play concept of the production, which will be staged Tuesday at the Clayton Center for the Arts on the Maryville College campus, is an unusual plot twist, but it’s not unheard of. Satire, of course, is a part of every thespian’s wheelhouse, and Buonopane is no different. But playing for laughs while putting oneself through a torturous exercise of absolute disaster is a unique demand of any actor’s chops, and for Buonopane, nothing he’s done in the past could have prepared him for the role, he told The Daily Times recently.
“I’ve spent my career playing the amiable sidekick to the lead guys in musicals, and those guys smile the whole show,” Buonopane said. “But when this show first started, it was really hard on my heart! The audience would love it, but I would go home and take the show with me. So I had to readjust — in my mindset, I can’t think of it as we’re doing a comedy. I have to think of it as I’m starring in a tragedy, and if everything falls apart, I’m doing my job.”
“The Play That Goes Wrong” is exactly what the title suggests. Writing for the website Daily Beast, Tim Teeman described it as “a chaotic satire of both country house murder mysteries, and small-scale theater companies and thespians,” and that’s as apt a description as any. A fictitious theatrical troupe is charged with staging the murder-mystery “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” but their attempt is a cascade failure of epic proportions, according to theater critic Jonas Schwartz, writing for the website Theater Mania: “Actors forget lines, the set crashes around them, props are in the wrong place or have been swapped out for inappropriate substitutes, actors bang into each other, and a stage hand takes over for a lead role even after the original actress has returned to the stage, resulting in a brawl.”
Buonopane plays the part of Dennis, an eager newcomer to the theater troupe who’s been cast as Perkins, the butler of the murder mystery that’s at the heart of “The Play That Goes Wrong.” While on the surface it may seem such madcap slapstick would be a blast to be a part of, Dennis is falling apart on the inside as the set does so around him, and to truly capture the emotional agony for the sake of eliciting laughs is a challenge, to say the least.
“There’s a section in Act Two that emotionally builds,” he said. “I’m on stage for the first 40 minutes of Act Two — I get to go off for a minute and come back on — but those 40 minutes build to me falling to the floor, crying. We’re not saying anything but our lines in the play we’re trying to put on, so you have to internalize all of that and build that inside of you. We have physical therapy once a week, and the therapist is always trying to push my shoulders down and relax my neck, because I’m carrying all that tension physically. I don’t get to vocalize it.”
“The Play That Goes Wrong” was conceived, written and staged by members of the Mischief Theatre Company, which specializes in staged and improvised comedy, mostly in London’s West End. It received its stage debut in 2012 and was a modest success, touring the United Kingdom two years later. In September 2014, it opened at the Duchess Theatre in London, where it’s currently booked through May. In 2017, it arrived on Broadway, where Buonopane saw it for the first time.
“I don’t know if I ever laughed so hard in a Broadway theater in my life, and I mostly have done comedy in my career,” he said. “I usually play the funny guy, but this is unlike the comedy I know. It defies all comedy rules, because we are never trying to get a laugh — the show is happening around them, and some of the characters are enjoying it more than others. My character, for example, is suffering so much up there.
“I was really excited when I found a second place (in the script) to actually smile, because I spend the second half in tears just because the audience is laughing at me. It’s so different than any other comedy you do, because you want the laugh, of course, but your ego’s a little hurt by the show because it is falling apart.”
A self-dsecribed “actor, singer, storyteller, cabaret artist, host and musical theater nerd,” Buonopane has starred in four other Broadway productions, including “Spelling Bee,” “Grease,” “Chicago” and “Cinderella.” A native of Andover, Massachusetts, he received his bachelor’s degree in musical theater from the University of Michigan, and outside of Broadway, he’s found success with a one-man show (“Lying in the Driveway and Other Stories”) and on television with parts in “30 Rock,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”
When he was offered the role of Dennis/Perkins, his initial impression, he admits, was that it would be a light-hearted and run exercise.
“I’ll put it this way: When I was offered this job, I spoke to my family and said, ‘This will be so much easier, because normally when I do big Broadway musicals, I have to dance, and there are these big sets, etc.,’” he said. “I thought, ‘This is a comedy!’ But there is nothing easy about this show. It’s one of the hardest things I’ve done in my life, because the amount of things that go wrong. You have to be standing in very specific places for them to go wrong, and sometimes the things that are supposed to go wrong do not go wrong, but you have to give each other a look that lets the other person know to go to plan B.
“Every time I have a friend or family member come see it, they always tell me, ‘It’s so funny in the beginning, but I just can’t believe everything that happens by the end! So many things crash and burn!’”
Despite the hard work by Buonopane and his castmates, as well as the emotional toll it can sometimes take to channel poor, aggrieved Dennis’ shattered ego, the laughter they get for their performances is unlike many other productions of which he’s been a part.
“When I first started doing the show, they asked a few of us to meet some donors after, and this one woman was still convulsing with laughter,” he said. “Her abs were literally hurting from laughing, and you don’t usually get that. I’ve been in some great shows, and people loved them, but they’re not usually still laughing when the show ends.”
And that, he added, is a perfect antidote for the dark and dour social and political climate that seems to cast a dismal pall on the American landscape these days.
“Our show is traveling the country at the right time,” he said. “It’s not deep, and it’s not out to say anything. It’s out to show you a really good time. In cities of really different makeups, they love it just the same. We’re not ‘Wicked,’ and we’re not ‘Hamilton,’ and people may not be as familiar with our show, but we’re here for a good time.
“Often on these tours, we get a lot of subscribers that have bought tickets for the season and come see us not knowing what it is, but this is what I will tell the people of Maryville: If we’re in a city for a week, we’re selling out by the end of the week, because word-of-mouth is so good, and everyone is Tweeting and Instagramming about how they haven’t laughed so hard. In Maryvillle, they’ll only have one night, so I would tell them not to miss out on laughing that hard, because I think we all could use it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.