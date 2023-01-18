Bonds between musicians are, quite obviously, always essential, whether in the studio or on the stage. It’s the thing that creates the chemistry.
That will be in evidence when Mic Harrison and the High Score open for Chris Knight on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Shed’s Smokin’ Monkey Lounge in Maryville. Not only have Mic and his band frequently opened for Knight in the past, but High Score guitarist Kevin Abernathy — who is also a solo artist in his own right — plays as part of Knight’s band.
“I met Chris Knight years ago when I was opening up for him,” Abernathy said. “Our long time friend and collaborator, Jason Knight — no relation — is his road manager. When Chris’ guitar player bowed out in 2020, Jason asked if I’d be interested. I said no. He asked me again a few months later, and I thought, why not. The first show I played with Chris was at the Shed. Here we are again … precisely one year later.”
Abernathy first met Harrison in the late ’90s, but they were formally introduced through their mutual friend, journalist Wayne Bledsoe, in 2007. “After that, I was asked to fill in for Robbie Trosper on several out-of-town shows,” Abernathy said. “I became the auxiliary guitar player, and eventually they asked me to join up.”
Harrison’s connection with the High Score date back a bit further. “Myself and Don Coffey Jr. made a record called Pallbearer’s Shoes in 2004,” Harrison said. “We needed to go out and promote the thing, and that’s when me and Robbie Trosper from The High Score teamed up. A little while after that record, Vance Hillard joined us on bass, and we’ve been playing together ever since. I feel like I’ve known Kevin my whole life.”
Over those past 15 years, Harrison said the band has continued to evolve. “We’ve been all over the place,” he said. “We started out kind of honky-tonkin’ and doing Southern rock, but our last record, Bright Spot, is a straight up rock and roll record. The new songs we’re working are gonna have a more acoustic vibe. We’re gonna try a couple of them out Saturday night.”
Harrison added that he’s excited about the upcoming show at the Shed.
“I’m looking forward to playing with the boys on the indoor stage,” he said. “It’s been nearly three years since we’ve played out there. The folks at the Shed are some awesome people, and we’re gonna have one of them real good times.”
Harrison also said he’s also excited to reconnect with Knight. “I met Chris at Farm Aid in 1997,” he said. “We hit it off pretty good, and I’ve been a fan ever since. Chris’s songs may start out in a dark place and somebody might even die, but there’s always a hint of hope in there. People like hope.”
A man of few words — offstage at least — Knight echoed those comments. “Every show I’ve done at the Smokin Monkey lounge, I’ve had a real good crowd of happy people,” h e said. “I really like playing there.”
Abernathy shared those sentiments. “Chris’ fans are the best,” he said. “They really connect and identify with the characters in his songs. Some of his fans think Chris is the character in his songs. They’ll ask me if he actually killed a guy on the river as one of those songs suggest. And I’ll say … ’It’s very possible.’”
Of course, Abernathy is used to playing several roles himself, and one has to wonder how he manages to find the time and the inspiration to continually shift his stance. “The simple answer is, I like to stay busy,” he said. “I wanna play and write as much as possible. I’m lucky to have these opportunities. And I’m lucky to have a wife and friends and band members who support me.”
Both Abernathy and Harrison have plenty of positive things about the East Tennessee music scene and the opportunities it offers. “I think the local scene is unique to Knoxville, and it covers the waterfront as far as diversity,” Abernathy said. “I’m encouraged and inspired by all my musician friends as well as the younger artists. I’m happy to be a part of it. Rock on, K-town!”
Harrison concurs. “I don’t think you can compare Knoxville and Nashville musically,” he said. “Very few music people in Nashville are from Nashville. You have crossroads of musical influence here in Knoxville that I don’t think you have anywhere else in the country. A lot of good music comes out of this area — past, present and hopefully in the future.”
