His obituary spelled out just how big of an impact Fletcher Bright had on the music world:
“One of the world’s greatest traditional old time and bluegrass fiddlers, Fletcher was a lover and supporter of all things bluegrass, and his vast repertoire of fiddle tunes is legendary.”
Bright, who died at 86 on Christmas Day 2017, wasn’t just an esteemed solo player, however. In 1947, he and classmates at the McCallie School, an all-boys boarding academy in Chattanooga, formed The Dismembered Tennesseans, a name synonymous with bluegrass music in East Tennessee ever since.
How, then, would a band soldier on after such an unimaginable loss?
With time, according to the members, who bring the group to the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center for a Friday night performance. And with a desire to honor both Bright and co-founder Ed “Doc” Cullis, who still performs. It took a bit to come to terms with Bright’s death, but The Dismembered Tennesseans have rebranded, rekindled the spirit that’s at the heart of what they do and returned to the stage — this time as The New Dismembered Tennesseans.
“Fletcher was a pretty traditional bluegrass guy,” Don Cassell, the band’s mandolin player, told The Daily Times recently. “He was an academic as far as the fiddle community goes, if you will, but he liked to play bluegrass music and liked traditional bluegrass music. We’ve diversified some, and we play a lot of fiddle tunes that wouldn’t necessarily be in the bluegrass world, if you would.
“Plus, without Fletcher, we knew it wasn’t going to be quite the same. It’s going to be more roots-oriented, and while we still do traditional bluegrass, we do other things as well, some things that are a bit folky and some original tunes. And it’s been a breath of fresh air.”
“We got strict instructions from Fletcher before he passed that we were to keep playing,” added Laura Walker, the band’s bass player and a 30-year veteran of The Dismembered Tennesseans. “We’re really happy we chose to move forward with it. It’s not the same band, and we talked about changing the name altogether, but it’s rooted in history, so we decided we wanted to maintain that.”
Bright and Cullis were joined in the inaugural version of the band by Sammy Joyce, Frank McDonald and Ansley Moses — who occasionally sits in with the group — but given the band’s 75-year history, the lineup has been through so many changes over the years that in the band’s hometown of Chattanooga, there used to be a bumper sticker that read “honk if you’ve played with The Dismembered Tennesseans.”
Like their contemporaries in outfits like the Sons of the Pioneers and The Chuck Wagon Gang, those who do come into the fold don’t often leave. Like Walker, Cassell — a Knoxville resident who also plays with the Tennessee Sheiks, a regular on the Heritage Center’s entertainment roster — has been a Dismembered Tennessean for roughly three decades, and in that time the band has played everywhere from civic group dances to the Kennedy Center. In addition, the band established, curated and hosted the 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival, which since 2007 has brought to Chattanooga luminaries of the genre, from Del McCoury to Ricky Skaggs to Sam Bush to many more.
In a serendipitous turn of events, Walker said, it was the 3 Sisters festival that led to the formation of The New Dismembered Tennesseans.
“Initially, after Fletcher passed, Doc initially decided he was going to retire, and the rest of us thought, ‘OK, that’s it,’” she said. “That February or March (of 2018), we got together to talk about where to go, and the decision was even made to hang it up, but the closer it came time for 3 Sisters in October, the organizers called George (Bright, Fletcher’s son) and said, ‘It won’t be the same without y’all. We want you to do something.’
“Always before, we had kicked the festival off, so we got together, put together a band with some friends, played and had a good time. We even got Doc out of retirement for that show, and he decided that maybe it was a little too early to retire!”
To truly move forward as a continuation of the band’s legacy, however, required the inclusion of a fiddler — a tall order made all the more daunting by the reputation and longevity of Bright himself. In yet another serendipitous turn of events, however, the man who would rise to that challenge moved to Chattanooga mere months before Bright died.
“I never like to say, whenever I talk about playing with The New Dismembered Tennesseans, that I’m his replacement,” said Tom Morley, who moved from Alabama and enjoyed a mainstream country career as the fiddler for John Anderson of “Swingin’” fame. “That doesn’t seem like the right word, ever, because I’m not. I’m doing my best to honor his repertoire and his playing style, and I’ve learned a lot from him, even though I’ve never met him.”
Through the Chattanooga scene’s grapevine, Walker got word of Morley’s arrival and sent him an invitation to a Saturday morning jam session that included herself and Cullis. Rather than random picking, Morley discovered, much of the song swapping revolved around one of the 400-plus tunes in Bright’s repertoire — all of which he had painstakingly written down and printed out.
“Thanks to my classical training, even though they would call off tunes I didn’t know and weren’t in my wheelhouse, I was able to flip to that page in Fletcher’s book and immediately play along with them,” Morley said. “I was just hanging on by the seat of my pants, and I told my wife one day that I was going to Fletcher Bright University. My specialty is Irish and Celtic fiddle playing, and even though I had played with a bluegrass band beforehand, it wasn’t my forte.
“But I learned a lot, and I certainly tried to soak in his reflection and try to keep it my own as well. Doc and I became good friends and would just play for fun and pal around, and when somebody suggested to Laura that I fill in as fiddle player for a couple of gigs, it just evolved from there.”
Morley’s modesty about his own abilities belies the excitement his bandmates have for the passion with which he approaches tradition. Eleanor Bright — the band’s clawhammer banjo player and Fletcher’s granddaughter — said that with Morley and guitarist Bobby Burns at her side as the newest members of the band, new possibilities have arisen.
“I think a lot of what we’re capable of is still in the building stage and not fully to fruition,” she said. “With the pandemic, after we got back together, it was slow at first, but the frequency is starting to increase.”
As the band’s torchbearer of the Bright name, she as an intimate understanding of just how important music, and by extension the band’s legacy, was to her grandfather. Fletcher Bright never attended a family gathering without his fiddle, she said, and one of the great honors of her life was finally feeling confident enough and talented enough to join him and his sons on the front porch for some family picking. Eventually, her grandfather invited her on stage at 3 Sisters to play a song or two — that would have been in 2010 or 2011, she estimates — and when Walker asked her to join the new configuration of the band, it was a slow process.
“I told them I would do what I could, even though I didn’t know the whole repertoire, and the first year, I wasn’t playing every song yet with the band,” she said. “But I’m gaining some confidence to stay on stage, and for a while, I was just finding my footing with the repertoire. But then last month at rehearsal, Tom and I realized with both have a love for the ballad ‘Rain and Snow,’ and together, we figured it out.
“I knew the key I sang it in, but I didn’t know how to arrange it. Tom brought the arrangement in, and Bobby and Laura were sandwiching me in on the chorus, and it just fell into place and felt like magic. Something like that definitely builds confidence, but it also opens up our repertoire.”
“With the addition of Eleanor on clawhammer banjo, we’re able to add an element of that Appalachian sound, which I really love,” Morley added. “Being that I played with John on many Top 10 albums and all these ’80s country classics, that’s part of my training as a fiddle player that I’m able to bring into the equation.”
Not that The New Dismembered Tennesseans aim for country music flashiness — but the addition of other roots-oriented tools in the band’s bag broadens the appeal to both the players and the fans who have been loyal followers for decades. And even though Bright may no longer be sawing on that fiddle whenever the band takes the stage, Cassell can’t help but think that he’s smiling down on the festivities with approval.
“We all loved Fletcher, and we knew that he would like us to continue the music and keep things going,” he said. “We just decided that we would change directions a bit but keep the band alive, and we’re all grateful to be doing this.”
