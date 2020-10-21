If for some reason (likely having to do with your unhinged grip on reality) 2020 hasn’t been terrifying enough, Nick Huinker and William Mahaffey cordially invite you to hold their beers this weekend.
The duo, which owns the boutique Central Cinema movie theater in Knoxville’s Downtown North neighborhood, are the organizers of the annual Knoxville Horror Film Fest. And while the festival will keep “Knoxville” in its moniker, this weekend the event goes regional, with the main features being screened at Blount County’s Parkway Drive-In on Friday and Saturday, as well as short film blocks at The Bird and Book in Maryville.
It’s an opportunity, Huinker told The Daily Times recently, to keep the festival going while maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols, and to bring some niche programming to Maryville’s drive-in movie theater, which normally specializes in family friendly fare.
“I don’t remember at what point the drive-in came up (as an option), but it’s something we’ve talked about for years,” Huinker said. “There’s a long tradition of genre movies at drive-ins, and we always wanted to do something out there, because it became obvious as the summer wore on, that having it there would be the only way we could do it. So we reached out to the folks at Parkway, and they’ve been great. We’re super excited to do this.”
The Knoxville Horror Film Fest grew out of the pair’s mutual love of film that began when they first met in high school. Back then, they gravitated toward one another as equally obsessed cinephiles, swapping movie recommendations and traveling to off-the-beaten-path screenings of obscure works. In Knoxville, they fell in with the local music and arts scene in and around The Pilot Light, that indie club in Knoxville’s Old City that’s been a haven for underground, avant garde and obscure art, film and music for 20 years.
The seeds of Knoxville Horror Film Fest were planted when they arranged for a screening of one of Mahaffey’s 30-minute short films (“33 Nights Under the Zombi Moon”) at The Pilot Light, and after a 2009 road trip to Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, they hatched plans on the drive back home for the first one. They threw it together in a month, reaching out to their peers in the local filmmaking community and putting together a modest lineup of genre-specific movies — some brilliant, some so bad they’re good — and launched a tradition that’s been a big part of the East Tennessee Halloween season.
In 2018, they also opened Central Cinema as an eclectic movie house that shows both classic films and first-run independent releases. The venture was funded, in part, by $30,000 from a GoFundMe campaign that garnered enthusiastic support, but when the pandemic tightened its grip on East Tennessee, the guys shut down for safety reasons on March 17. Ironically, the final film to screen at Central Cinema was the independent psychological thriller “Swallow” — which became one of the highest-grossing films in the nation for the week of April 17, mostly because it was being shown at a few drive-in theaters around the country while major chains were shut down because of COVID-19.
“Like everyone else, we got hopeful in the early summer that things would get better, so we did a trial reopening and showed the ‘Indiana Jones’ trilogy, Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ and ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ over a two-week period,” Huinker said. “We did socially distanced seating and a lot of planning, but when COVID cases took off again, we decided it probably wasn’t worth the risk of anybody getting sick because of us.”
By that point, planning for Knoxville Horror Film Fest was in full swing, and aspiring filmmakers already had paid entry fees to submit to the annual “Grindhouse Grind-Out” film competition portion of the festival. Determined to make the event work, the two reached out to Parkway Drive-In and have since managed to cobble together a multi-venue festival that, all things considered, stands to be a break-even event.
“We weren’t sure that people would be interested in doing it this way, and we were uncertain if we could pull it off, but right now, we’re staring down having a pretty good year — which, who would have guessed?” Huinker said. “Last year was the first time we had so much stuff that we decided to run the local films competition over here at Central Cinema while other showings were happening at Regal Downtown West (Cinema 8), and that was the first time we’ve had concurrent programming.”
This year, the festivities kick off at 5 p.m. Friday at The Bird and the Book with a live podcast by Mahaffey and special guest Jill Gevargizian, the director of one of the Friday night features, “The Stylist,” screening at Parkway. Incidentally, the pair credit Jason Smart — manager of The Dungeon, the video game/collectibles store that’s part of The Bird and Book/Southland Books complex — for helping them bring Knoxville Horror Film Fest to Maryville, and for helping to plan the weekend’s events.
The Parkway showings start at 7:30 p.m., and Friday night’s lineup features the Sam Raimi classic “Evil Dead 2,” followed by “The Stylist,” (described as an adaptation of Gevargizian’s “grisly, award-winning short film”) and capped by the 1982 “infamously off-the-wall giallo-style collegiate slasher,” “Pieces.”
Saturday night at the drive-in, it’s the 35th anniversary screening of “Return of the Living Dead,” the ’80s Italian horror classic “Demons” and the “unfinished B-sequel,” “Grizzly II: Revenge.”
“We started out booking the double feature that we’re showing on Saturday, because with ‘Return of the Living Dead’ and ‘Demons,’ we had it in our minds that if we ever did get to show films at a drive-in, these are the ultimate crowd pleasers,” Huinker said. “I’m not as big a horror mega-fan as William is, but ‘Return of Living Dead,’ ‘Demons’ and ‘Evil Dead 2’ are all in my top five horror movies. They totally deliver, they’re perfectly paced, and they’re pretty accessible to people, even if they’re not super into horror. They’re choice picks.
“We’re really excited to have ‘The Stylist’ on Friday night, and then the last thing on Saturday night is ‘Grizzly II.’ We happened to show the original ‘Grizzly’ — which is basically a ‘Jaws’ rip-off, but with a bear — last year, and ‘Grizzly II’ is a movie that was started in 1983. They got some of it done, but then everything fell apart, and it’s been one of these mythical lost movies for forever. A few years ago, they restored what they had and put something together a little different than the VHS work print that had been out on the web for a while.”
Also on Saturday: short film blocks screening at both Central Cinema and The Bird and Book, and leading off Saturday’s drive-in showings, the “Grindhouse Grind-Out” entries for 2020. While full festival passes are sold out, there are still plenty of advance and at-the-door tickets available for Friday’s and Saturday’s Parkway screenings, Huinker added.
“It super excites me, because I’ve only been to the drive-in a few times, and we tried to program it this year with a drive-in audience in mind,” he said. “First of all, we figured that some people are going to come out and watch the first feature and then take off, so we want to make sure people get their money’s worth for the first movie, which is why we’re showing ‘Return of the Living Dead’ and ‘Evil Dead 2’ first. They’re older, but both are very funny films, both directly and presenting themselves as comedy, but also just being very witty. They’re both just intensely entertaining.”
And if there’s one thing the masterminds of the Knoxville Horror Film Fest know, it’s entertainment. They’ve landed a niche following for Central Cinema, and even as COVID-19 has threatened the film industry as a whole, they’re not all that worried about the possibility of having to close their doors, Huinker said.
“At the end of the day, I think people will always enjoy seeing movies together vs. just watching them on Netflix,” he said. “One expression of that is the way drive-in theaters have been booming during this time, and for us, Parkway has been really great to work with on this custom event.
“Plus, it’s nice to bring this to a local crowd. We’re taking all the precautions at all of the weekend’s events, having people wear masks and limited seating at the indoor venues, because in the end, we just want to keep everybody safe and help them get a break from the real world through movies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.