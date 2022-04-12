Say this for Daniel Fluitt, the Knoxville-based singer-songwriter who’s holding a residency on Thursday nights in April at Boyd’s Jig and Reel in the Old City: He can do the solo stuff and do it well, but it’s not his preference.
His voice, his guitar playing, his intensity: They make for a moving singer-songwriter set, but he’s most in his element when he’s hunched over a six-string, eyes closed, feeling the sounds made by the bandmates around him lift his soul out of his body and transport it someplace else.
It’s one of the reasons why, upon moving from Lubbock, Texas, to East Tennessee, he kept his band, Thrift Store Cowboys, going, albeit in a different format, he told The Daily Times recently.
“It kind of happened organically, because when I first moved here, I didn’t play a whole lot,” he said. “Then, when Tugboat (Kris Killingsworth) moved to Knoxville from Lubbock as well, we started doing a lot of duo stuff, and once you get into the scene, you start meeting people. We’ve played with Robert Richards, Sam Quinn Jonathan Keeney (veterans of the Black Lillies), and we’ve played some with Brock Henderson (leader of the Brockefellers and a go-to guitarist/pedal steel player for a number of East Tennessee bands).
“It’s just kind of worked out, but then we also do our full band show in Lubbock with most of the original lineup every Christmas, and that’s pretty cool, too. It’s the same songs, but they have a different feel between both bands, so it’s actually a lot different, but it’s a lot of fun, too.”
The original members of Thrift Store Cowboys — which at one time included fiddler and alt-country chanteuse Amanda Shires — met at South Plains College in Texas, and over the course of a decade, they developed a sound that Killingsworth describes as “cinematic alt-country.” There’s a rootsy bedrock to everything the group does, but points of reference include the Southwestern soundscapes of Calexico, the urgency of Okkervil River and the Gothic overtones of Murder by Death.
Whether drawn from historical references or personal experiences, the band, with Fluitt as its focal point, spins grand and sweeping elegies of dark times, hard lives and a little bit of hope buoying it all, thematic elements that fit perfectly alongside the hill-country sounds of East Tennessee.
“Knoxville is awesome,” Fluitt said. “In Lubbock, we worked together to try and make things cool, but it was slow going, and I kind of felt like I was spinning my wheels there. Here, it’s like a breath of fresh air. There are so many more venues, so many amazing musicians, this thriving arts scene.”
And given its position at the crossroads of interstates 75 and 40, Fluitt can be back on the road toward Texas or other points around the region as frequently as he likes … which isn’t as much as he once did, but plenty enough that his name alone is a compliment to any bill. He came to Knoxville a little less than a decade ago, going to work for Sugarlands Distillery in Gatlinburg alongside his fiancée, Jess Hale. He and Killingsworth play regularly at Central Flat and Taps in Knoxville’s Happy Holler neighborhood, and every Wednesday in April, he’s hosting an in-the-round songwriter’s session that will include conversations about the process as much as it does music played by his guests.
“We’ve had one already (with singer-songwriter Ross Cooper), and it went great,” Fluitt said. “I love doing song swaps and things like that, which is kind of what it is, and I love doing it with other musicians I know and have played with. I just love the scene here, and everybody’s been really awesome and welcoming.”
