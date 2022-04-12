IF YOU GO

Artist in Residence: Daniel Fluitt

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesdays in April

GUESTS: April 20 — Sam Quinn (of the everybodyfields, the Black Lillies); April 27 — Josh Smith (of Handsome and the Humbles)

WHERE: Boyd's Jig and Reel, 101 S. Central St., Knoxville's Old City

HOW MUCH: Free

CALL: 865-247-7066

ONLINE: www.thriftstorecowboys.net