For singer-songwriter John Dennis, “Mortal Flames” — released at the end of January — is built around several different concepts.
It’s a survival record, his second since he got clean and sober. It’s his first exploring love with a clear head and an optimistic heart. It’s a deeper dive into spirituality, inspired by a passage from writer Joseph Campbell.
It is, in short, an everything record — and as a songwriter who uses words to mine the deeper recesses of his own humanity, it is a snapshot of where he’s been, where he’s going and, most importantly, where he is right now.
“The whole album started out as a conceptual life journey,” Dennis told The Daily Times recently. “God put me in this position where I found love and found some of the answers I was looking for in this relationship. It’s the first relationship I’ve been in that feels healthy and balanced — life is happening on life’s terms, and love is happening on love’s terms. But more than that, it’s about not just being in tune with myself, but with other human beings and their very human struggles that I run into all the time. It’s a human story, and I tried to be transparent and vulnerable with it.”
The courage to do that, he added, is rooted in his personal recovery. Dennis, who performs Saturday at The Corner Lounge in Downtown North Knoxville, grew up in the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis and started playing saxophone in the grade school band after getting cut from the baseball team. Discovering the Beatles changed his life, and after convincing his parents to buy him a guitar, his older brother introduced him to classics like Tom Petty, Jimi Hendrix and Alice in Chains.
While in high school, he was part of a bar band that played the local scene, and after graduation, he moved to Nashville to attend college. During his first semester, his long-time girlfriend was killed in a car wreck; devastated, he turned to alcohol to cope. Within a short period of time, he withdrew from college and began drinking daily, eventually going to rehab twice before getting sober in 2015. In recovery, he began writing “Second Wind,” his debut on Rainfeather Records.
“‘Second Wind’ for me was an important record, because I was coming at it raw, and I had been sober for less than a year,” he said. “I think the seeds are there of what flourished into this record — songs of healing, of acceptance. But I think with this record, I hear a maturity in my craft, for sure, and a lot more courage in my craft.
“I’m really proud of some of the things I was willing to write and allowed myself to pursue lyrically and musically. With ‘Second Wind,’ it was important to me to drop it back and make it real and raw and organic, but with this one, I had the ability to let the songs be whatever they’re going to be. I was less concerned with making a record that sounded specifically commercial.”
The end result is a patchwork of sounds that are, at the same time, comfortable and contemplative. The opening track, “First Light,” is a ruminative acoustic story of the creation myth that’s searing in its beauty. The very next song, “Board Game Money,” shifts gears into a shuffling, bluesy boogie that draws from the well of his childhood. Other songs on the record detail his new relationship, and every single one, Dennis said, that all circles back around to the album’s title.
“I came across a passage by Joseph Campbell about a myth in the Kabbalah about how our lives are measured by these candles burning down in heaven, and for some reason, that image just kind of stuck with me,” he said. “My records all have elements in their titles, and I was looking at a fire element album in the first place, so I thought, why not make it about that? Because there’s a flame that really resonates with me, and it’s a metaphor for being alive.”
And it’s resonating with both peers and radio, which has been a surprise, given that making an album with the expectations and approval of others was the last thing on his mind.
“I don’t think I’ve written a record that’s conventionally marketable, but I think I was really honest on this record, and people are picking up on that,” he said. “It’s been getting a good response, and I think it covers a pretty wide base, because different things about it are speaking to different people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.