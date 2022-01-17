IF YOU GO

"Queer Country Spotlight"

FEATURING: Joy Clark, Adeem the Artist, Paisley Fields

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

WHERE: The Bird and the Book, 1509 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville

COVID PRECAUTIONS: Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required. Tickets sold in two-, four- and six-top clusters.

HOW MUCH: $20 (for a two-person table) to $60 (for a six-person table), plus fees

CALL: 865-984-4847

ONLINE: www.joyclarkmusic.com

