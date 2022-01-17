For singer-songwriter Joy Clark, being agreeable has paid off.
Oh, she doesn't go along to get along. She's a seasoned artist who can turn a phrase that cuts like a knife or yanks on the heartstrings, and she's most certainly not interested in churning out pablum for the sake of popularity.
But when it comes to the decisions that have propelled her forward in her career ... to the point that she's toured South Africa with Cyril Neville, landed an upcoming interview with Rolling Stone and traveled to places like East Tennessee, where she'll perform Saturday night at The Bird and the Book in Maryville ... she's found that when she says yes, good things happen.
"I remember when I was younger telling mom I wanted to be a rock star, and I think kids always know what they want to do," she told The Daily Times recently. "But then as we're growing up, we get discouraged because of money. How are you going to take care of this responsibility and that responsibility? And I will say that there have been a lot of moments where I've asked, 'Am I good at this?'
"But throughout my career as a musician, I've sort of said yes to the next thing. Like, 'I think I can do this, so yes,' or, 'I think I can do that, so yeah.' And people kept asking me to play places, so eventually you start to understand that people must be enjoying it, so you must be good at what you do!"
Clark grew up in a suburb of New Orleans, and like many artists from the Deep South, her musical roots began in church. As the youngest of five children, her first performances were there, and she remembers the power and majesty of a sanctuary filled with voices raised in song.
"I remember there was this moment where we were singing 'How Great Thou Art,' and I remember really singing it, really feeling it, and I felt everybody else around me singing it," she said. "Everybody's voices were meshing together in beautiful harmony, and I really felt that power of music. That whole performative experience was from church, and that's still in me, and I'm really grateful for it."
Reconciling those roots with her sexual identity was an exercise in self-acceptance and self-discovery, all of it aided by the city of New Orleans itself. As a bastion of culture and progressive attitudes, she used her college experience as a springboard into her true self, but her original plans — to become a professor of sociology — gradually gave way to music.
"Before I started performing my singer-songwriter thing and all that, I was just asked to sit in with different people," she said.
In 2007, a chance encounter at Guitar Center led her to being invited to sit in at Sweet Lorraine's Jazz Club, during which she soloed on an India Arie cover. Mardi Gras Indian Big Chief Alfred Doucette asked her to paly lead guitar. Cyril Neville, the iconic percussionist for both The Meters and the Neville Brothers, recruited her for his band and took her to South Africa for some shows.
"Over a series of projects I played in, I started to see, 'OK, I can kind of sustain myself doing this,'" she said. "The more I was invited to do different things, the more I came to understand that if people want me in this realm, I must be doing something right, so let me stick it out and figure it out."
Her sound, according to her website, is best described as having a "bluesy bayou vibe wiht a splash of folk sensibility and a dash of alternative appeal," which means Saturday's "Queer Country Spotlight" will be an ideal fit for a musician who claims such versatile influences as Tracy Chapman, Lizz Wright, Anita Baker and Stevie Nicks.
"I'm excited to be in Maryville, to meet some new faces," she said. "It's exciting to be able to do these functions safely and play these shows safely and almost meet new folks in a different state where people have never heard of me or seen me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.