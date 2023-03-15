Music can be a fickle pursuit, one dictated by both mood and mindset. So credit Soul Connection, a band with origins that date back some 55 years, with the wherewithal to pursue their passions.
“I’ve led the band under the aegis of Soul Connection since 2006, but the original group was formed under the name Soul Sanction in 1966,” said Charles Satterwhite, who plays tenor saxophone, flute, and harmonica. “We have been together most of that time. The band was founded when a couple of high schoolers in Oak Ridge Tennessee got together and formed the group. We’ve stayed true to the type of music all these years, including some of the same songs because that was really good stuff. I joined them in 1988 when the group reformed after a few years’ interruption due to college, family obligations, etcetera. We came back together due to the demand to play 20th high school reunions, and I’ve been with them ever since. We’re on to playing 50th high school reunions now.”
According to Satterwhite, the band’s sound primarily consists of soul and R&B classics from the 1960s, specifically those originally recorded by such vintage artists as Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Sam & Dave, and others who originated out of the early Motown stable. Three singers are featured upfront, along with two saxophone players and a trumpet player. Anchoring it all is a rhythm section consisting of drums, bass, guitar, and keyboards.
The band, which performs at the Concourse in Knoxville this Friday March 18, mainly excels as a dance band, Satterwhite said. “We’re also fun to listen to if you’re not into dancing. We have punchy horns, and good vocal harmonies. We specialize in funky dance music.”
While the lineup has shifted over the years, it currently consists of singers Dan McGrew, Kayley Farmer and Chelsea Samples. McGrew takes most of the leads, although Farmer and Samples also step out front when not singing backups. All three tend to moonlight in different outfits as well. Farmer, for example, also performs with Mighty Blue and was featured in a concert dubbed “Divas next Door” alongside the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra. She’s also worked with smaller ensembles. Samples sings blues, soul and jazz with various other outfits as well.
“Most recently, we added Shawn Turner on keyboards and vocals after one of our long-term members passed away.” Satterwhite said. “Stewart Cox, who plays with the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra, is on trumpet, and he’s also a recent addition. Other band veterans include Rodney Satterfield on baritone sax and occasional lead vocals, Alonzo Lewis on Drums, Jaimie Cameron on guitar and Phil Senseny on bass. All of them have played in the area for years. Jaimie has also released albums with his former band, Slow Blind Hill.”
These days, Soul Connection can frequently be found performing at corporate parties, wedding receptions and fundraisers. “We’ve played at the Concourse several times after a successful 20 year run at another Friday night concert series, Alive After Five at the Knoxville Museum of Art,” Satterwhite said. “We hold the attendance record there.”
In addition, the band has opened for Ray Charles, B. B. King, Bobby “Blue” Bland, and James Brown. Those experiences helped inform their sound, a style that’s highlighted by an infectious energy and a singular style.
