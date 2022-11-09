Manchester Orchestra make music that’s moving and meaningful in equal measure. The Atlanta-based band, which will perform at The Mill and Mine in Knoxville on Tuesday, Nov. 15, have established a reputation as a compelling and creative force within today’s indie rock world, resulting in any number of accolades along the way. Their latest album, auspiciously titled The Million Masks of God, landed them a number of distinctive honors, including listings on several best-of 2021 lists, while its lead single, “Bed Head,” hit the top of the alternative charts as well.
In short, the praise has been plentiful, little wonder considering the fact that The Million Masks of God finds the band aiming ever higher in terms of epic grandeur and cinematic suggestion, even in the midst of some tragic and turbulent times.
“Making Million Masks of God was a tall order,” the group’s drummer, Tim Very, said when asked about the challenges of making an album with such unusual implications. “We were coming off the heels of our last record, A Black Mile to the Surface, and we knew we needed to make something that could stand up to ABMTTS, or even surpass it. It was time to dig down deep and find our next progression.”
There were other factors at play as well, all of which the band — currently consisting of Very, guitarist, singer and songwriter Andy Hull, lead guitarist Robert McDowell and bassist Andy Prince — were also forced to confront.
“We were in the midst of so many life changes, with new kids in the mix and learning how to balance all the home life responsibilities, along with the pressure we felt to create something substantial and lasting,” Very said. “On top of all of this, we had our guitar player Robert going through the crushing emotional pressure of his dad slowly losing his battle with cancer. It was an incredibly difficult time for him and the band, but making the album was a massive undertaking and a perfect vehicle for all the emotional pain and process. Million Masks of God will always be for Chuck.”
Nevertheless, Very said the band has always managed to maintain a continuum, one that’s seen each of the six albums they’ve released over the course of the past 16 years steadily reinforce their reputation as a band flush with both imagination and ingenuity. “We’ve always felt like Manchester Orchestra is on a slow steady trajectory,” he said. “Like a good stock. Not a sprint, but a marathon kind of mentality. We want to continue to build on our legacy and continue to develop and evolve.”
It was that level of determination which resulted in the band’s most dramatic and dynamic effort yet, one which not only garnered critical praise, but also a feeling of overt accomplishment felt by the band members themselves.
“Absolutely,” Very said. “I think the band is concerned with raising the bar for ourselves. If that happens, then it’s good for everyone!”
Nevertheless, he said the band was somewhat surprised at the array of accolades the album received. It affirmed the fact that Manchester Orchestra continues to accomplish all they’ve set out to do all along.
“We do all this work with the intention to grow this thing, but when it happens before your eyes, it’s an amazing experience,” he said. “Hearing people sing along with us never gets old. We don’t take any of it for granted. However we’ve been doing this a long time now, and we know it’s not by chance. It’s years of time and dedication.”
Nevertheless, Very also said that recreating those epic arrangements in a live setting can also present some specific challenges. “Some songs change drastically when you take them from an album experience to a live show experience and it can take some to find out how they should feel. The song ‘Dinosaur’ was an example of this. Other songs like ‘Bed Head’ just seemed to hit right straight out the gate. That’s one of the most fun parts to me about the live aspect for us as a band. We can take our songs and make them a unique experience for the live show.”
In that regard, Very said that the band always aims to meet their audience’s expectations.
“You can expect us to play a bunch of loud, high energy songs mixed in with some softer beautiful ones,” he said of their upcoming performance. “You can expect a bunch of people having a good time together too. We have the best fans.”
In that regard, the group’s sense of satisfaction continues to grow. “We are still incredibly thankful for everyone that continues to come out and support our band and be involved in the Manchester Orchestra world,” Very said. “We promise we have more good things in store and we will keep pushing ourselves to make exciting, provoking records. Much love to all!”
