It’s one thing to commemorate a special anniversary. However, it’s quite another to turn that anniversary into a series of events that benefit special causes in the community. That was the idea when Maryville’s St. Andrews Episcopal Church decided to turn the celebration of the church’s 100 year anniversary into various ongoing activities that raise money for local organizations that serve the greater good.
According to Susan Hirche, Senior Warden and one of the organizers of the events, the idea originated with a centennial celebration committee that was formed in early 2022 in order to focus on events which would continue the church’s 100 years of service.
“Our Rector, the Reverend Amy Bradley, asked that we keep admission costs very reasonable,” Hirche said. “We have titled our giving back programs and events ‘Love in Action.’ Marialice Ellis is the overall chair.”
The series began this past January with an English tea party benefitting Community Food Connection. The church sold 160 tickets, with additional funds raised through an auction of 20 tea pots. After expenses, the donation totaled approximately $2000.
A February fundraiser held on Valentine’s Day raised money for Family Promise. Currently, three remaining events are planned in the upcoming months:
On March 18, a “Celebration of the Arts” art and crafts display and piano concert will take place in the Great Hall. Slade Trammel, a member of the music faculty of Roane State and former Coordinator of Music at Hiwassee College, and Dr. Sophie Wang, an active concert artist, pedagogue, and member of the faculty of Mississippi State University, will perform selections from Chopin, Schubert, and Liszt. Funds raised will benefit Habitat For Humanity. That will be followed on April 21 by a dinner theater and variety show on behalf of the Salvation Army. The final event, on May 12, is billed as a “Grand finale dinner dance,” featuring live music by the group Vocal Point. Good Neighbors will be the beneficiary.
“Both Salvation Army and Good Neighbors have office space in St. Andrew’s buildings,” Hirche said. “For many, many years we have donated to these worthy agencies.”
Hirche added that although Saint Andrews is a fairly small church, it’s made it its mission to support organizations that help those in need. “We are good stewards of our blessings, and have planned events so that there is something for everyone,” she said. “In 2022 we used our surplus funds to support several Love in Action grants. We provided gardening tools and supplies for Project Hope and donated trees used for landscaping for Habitat for Humanity homes.
Hirche said that the church has a tradition of sharing fundraising events. “St. Andrew’s is known for our past Fish Frys, garden day luncheons, Boar’s Head festivals, frozen food holiday sales, and the works of our talented knitters, quilters and potters,” she said. “We resumed our Fish Fry and frozen food sales in 2022, and had our second annual Caroling on Broadway last year as well. These were well attended by our parishioners and many community members. However, the Covid pandemic has led us to rethink and revise continuation of some previous events.”
Reverend Bradley said that giving and community outreach are part and parcel of the church’s core beliefs.
“In the words of our Baptismal Covenant, ‘we are committed to seek and serve Christ in all persons and to strive for justice and peace among all people, and respect the dignity of every human being,’” she said. “We believe all people are created in the image of God, and we honor and celebrate each person’s unique expression of that image.”
