Singer/songwriter Billy Hubbard has spent plenty of time on the business side of the music industry — as a producer, promoter, A&R representative, and venue developer responsible for choosing the talent that performs at The Station, a popular live venue in Louisville. However, with his self-titled debut album, he’s ready to command center stage himself, courtesy of a set of songs that reflect both his verve and versatility.
Written and co-produced by Hubbard, the new album features a notable array of guest musicians — among them, Grammy winner and Country Hall of Fame member Charlie McCoy (harmonica) , Shaun Camp of the Earls of Leicester (mandolin and fiddle), Bethany Jean Smith (co-vocals on two songs), Ryan Sise (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, 12 string guitar, co-producer), Casey Green (drums), Travis Anderson (upright bass, electric bass), and Scarlet Egan and Richard Hill (background vocals). Hubbard sings and plays acoustic guitar, while taking a decisive step towards establishing himself as an important player in today’s Americana environs.
“Fortunately, I have many amazingly talented friends in the music business,” Hubbard said of those that contributed to the recording. “After years of helping my friends, many graciously returned the favor by helping me,”
Hubbard will celebrate the release of the album this Friday, November 4 with a special CD release party at The Station. It’s an opportunity for him to take the spotlight after booking over 150 shows throughout the years.
Nevertheless, he admits that this debut effort was a long time in coming. “As with many young artists, life happened,” he said. “Raising our two wonderful daughters became my number one priority in life. But my wife Sarah, who has experienced my music throughout the 38 years we’ve been together, started pushing me to do it. In addition, covid was a great motivator that made me realize life is uncertain and I need to stop procrastinating.”
It was a wise decision. Hubbard’s songs resonate with empathy and emotion, from the forlorn feelings echoed in the sadly sentimental “Civil War Letters” and the easy, breezy caress of “Castin’ Away My Blues” and “Goodbye Waltz,” to the emphatic strains and pervasive plea of “Take Me Back” as well as the rockier sounds of “Got To Be Real.” Hubbard’s expressive, sandpapery vocals and precise arrangements set the tone, while the songs themselves share warmth and resilience. A duet with Smith, “Lonesome When I’m With You,” conveys the regret and remorse found in a fractured relationship. So too, the palpable ache expressed in “For the Moment” contrasts with the sass and strut of “Mighty Low,” a Johnny and June-style duet that finds Smith and Hubbard commenting on a husband’s wayward behavior.
Nevertheless, the confession and conviction conveyed in a song such as “When I Look Into Your Eyes” reaffirms the essential emotional hinge on which the album hangs, with its echoes of a south of the border aura and ambiance adding atmospheric embellishment. So too, the riveting refrain and driving delivery given “I Think Of You” reinforces the energy and enthusiasm.
In addition to his duties as a performer and presenter, Hubbard is also the co-host of My Backstage Pass, a podcast that features interviews with legendary artists, independent artists, and others in the music industry. His YouTube channel featuring up and coming artists and live shows has had 3.5 million viewers.
In fact, his relationship to music goes back several generations. His mother’s band, the ‘Tennessee Pardners’ toured the south in the 1940s and ‘50s, sharing stages with several of the era’s more notable artists. Hubbard himself started writing songs and playing guitar as a teenager, eventually signing on with an outfit dubbed The Sunshine Singers, a group consisting of five girl vocalists that appeared on local television and on tour.
The new album isn’t Hubbard’s first attempt at making music. In 2013, he wrote, composed and played guitar on “No Greater Love (A Christmas Song)” featuring vocalist Lauren Joseph. The song went viral around the world on social media after author and film producer Angus Buchan put a post on Facebook that shared his admiration. The song was later covered by singer Asian Mehok, and was eventually was used by several churches as part of their Christmas concerts. That same year, Hubbard also released the singles “Johnny Law” and “Sittin’ on a Rock,” followed by a single and music video titled “All The World’s Gone Crazy.” In 2017, he released another single, “Waitin’ on the Wind,” which he wrote based on trip his cousin took with Neil Young’s cousin as they ferried a sailboat from the Dominican Republic to Key West.
Nevertheless, it wasn’t until last year that Hubbard made the decision to record his first full-length album. He chose ten unreleased songs that spanned some 40 years and took them at Welcome to 1979 Studio in Nashville where they were recorded on country singer Porter Wagoner’s old soundboard
“All but a couple of the songs on my album are based on my personal life experiences,” Hubbard said. “I just finished most of the songs within the past year, but I wrote the song ‘Got to be Real’ almost 30 yrs ago about my first experience going to church as a long-haired hippy.”
Nevertheless, the song “Goodbye Waltz” is especially meaningful. It was written on old acoustic guitar Hubbard often played while accompanying his mother as she sang. It centers on his final goodbye to her before she unexpectedly passed away.
Meanwhile, Hubbard plans to make the album his prime priority. He recently played at the Route 4 Music Festival in Maryland and in addition to the CD release party this Friday, he has other plans to perform as well.
“After working on the album for the past year, I’m taking off the winter to promote it,” he said. “In the meantime, I hope folks will check it out at BillyHubbard.com.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.