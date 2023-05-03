Shaun Murphy has worked with some of the best bands in the business. She sang backup with such storied ensembles as Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band, Eric Clapton’s backing band, Meatloaf and company, and Little Feat before going out on her own and fronting her own blues band.
Murphy, who performs on the second Blues Cruise of the year for the Smoky Mountain Blues Society on Sunday, May 7, said she gained valuable lessons from each of those experiences. “There is always something to learn from any situation you are in,” she said. “Whether it’s singing lead, singing background or being an ensemble musician, you should be there to soak up all the knowledge you can every time.”
To that extent, Murphy offers some practical advice for anyone who’s willing to absorb their earlier experiences.
“To me, the most important factor has always been come prepared, she said. “Trust me on this.”
Murphy’s first shot at a music career began when she started singing background vocals with Bob Seger. In between tours with his Silver Bullet Band, she also worked with The Moody Blues, Bruce Hornsby, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh, and, of course, Little Feat, with whom she spent more than 15 years as the band’s lead vocalist.
Murphy said she relished every opportunity she was given. “Eric Clapton, with whom I did two world tours, the Live Aid concert and the “Behind The Sun” album, has the most incredible work ethic I’ve ever seen,” she added. “After recording the first song in the studio for ‘Behind The Sun,’ which was produced by Phil Collins in Montserrat, Eric came out to the vocal booth and asked Marcy Levy and me if we wanted to tour with the album. That was a huge yes by both of us! We later flew to London, moved into a five or six floor walk-up and got ready to rehearse. We rehearsed for six weeks, eight hours a day, and l loved every minute of it.”
Nevertheless, she paid her dues early on. “I’d already fronted four or five bands by that time, and had been a solo artist for the first eight years of my career,” she said. “But after I moved to L.A., I found myself doing the waiting game.”
That’s when she called Bob Seger’s manager, Punch Andrews, and asked him if he had any work for her in Detroit, which is where Seger’s band was based. “To sit around in California, beautiful as it was, wasn’t my idea of a good time,” Murphy said in retrospect. “He said; ‘It just so happens that we’re looking for a background singer. How about it?’ I said, ‘Well, that doesn’t sound too hard, sign me up!’ That started my background singing stint, and it sure did turn out fruitful. It carried me a long wonderful way, from 1973 and singing on the song ‘Katmandu’ to 2019 when Bob retired. I was also doing solo work as well as touring with two Broadway plays — ‘Hair” and “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” — as well as doing jingles for radio and TV and fronting different bands throughout that time in-between our major tours.”
It’s little wonder than that her solo career has found her on a steady ascent. “It’s really been a contemplated, developing, determined upward climb,” Murphy said. “With each phase, I picked apart every single thing, and capture specific nuances from my favorite make and female singers along the way. With each stage of my life, I’ve found new and sometimes altering perspectives that affect my own ideology.”
While the praise Murphy’s received is impressive as well, she also added that she doesn’t allow it to influence her ongoing efforts.
“Honesty, I don’t think about it too much” she said. “I’m always trying to forge ahead to the next adventure. Don’t get me wrong. I’m exceedingly proud of all my accomplishments, but dwelling on the past can keep you stuck there sometimes. I’m always thinking, what’s next? What can I do better? What new song is there to sing, and how can I sing it the best that I can?”
As a result, she takes a great deal of care when it comes to choosing her material. “It has to strike a chord — be it heartfelt, humorous, or through a strong belief,” she added.
“I have to be able to capture the essence of the message, even if it relates to a situation I’ve never had myself. My belief is that you must serve the song, first and foremost. As a result, I always try to present the best of all I’ve accomplished. I owe it to the song, and I owe it to myself. I could never record anything that I didn’t give my all to…or for that matter, that I didn’t like. The songs are what guide you to do your best.”
Clearly, she’s succeeded. “Developing a singular identity is an ongoing process,” Murphy said. “It’s one that you glean from all you’ve encountered — all you’ve seen and all you’ve felt — and all you’ve incorporated into your persona.”
Murphy described her band — consisting of Tom DelRossi on drums, John Marcus on bass, guitarist Tommy Stillwell and keyboardist Anthony Saddic— as incredibly accomplished musicians in their own right. “Even as a blues band, I’d like to think that we’ll bring a sense of happiness,” she said. “We’ll share some smiles, some laughter, an invitation to dance, and a heck of a good time for all ages.”
