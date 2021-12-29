As a kid, Lee Zimmerman watched “The Tonight Show” and imagined himself behind the desk of host Johnny Carson, probing guests with questions while putting them at ease with humor.
Today, the music journalist and Daily Times columnist has parlayed his career success into an opportunity to emulate the iconic late-night host, albeit on a smaller scale: He’s the host and organizer of “Songs and Stories from The Bird and the Book,” a monthly interview and concert series that takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
“The fact that I interview a lot of people in my regular line of work — most if not all of them being musicians — I feel like I’ve kind of developed a nice connection with them, but the goal with this program isn’t just to do a simple Q&A,” Zimmerman said. “It’s to start a conversation. That’s how my interviews originated. I used to come in and write down a bunch of questions and have it all laid out, but now I find just having one or two talking points works, because from there, a real conversation evolves.
“I think it’s much more effective and much more personal, and it gives broader insight into artists by letting them talk and express themselves without the formality of a Q&A. And of course, I always pictured myself in Johnny Carson’s seat, just talking to somebody, so this is a little bit of being able to be Johnny Carson at the same time.”
Zimmerman and his wife, Alisa Cherry, moved to Blount County in 2015 from Miami, and as a music critic and reporter, his work has appeared in such publications as No Depression, Goldmine, Blurt, Country Standard Time, Bluegrass Situation and American Songwriter, to name a few. He’s also the author of a book — “Americana Music: Voices, Visionaries and Pioneers of an Honest Sound” — and a frequent champion of artists in the East Tennessee music scene.
Next week, the first “Songs and Stories” of 2022 will feature two well-known names in Knoxville songwriting circles: Mic Harrison, a former member of The V-Roys and Superdrag who now plays with Mic Harrison and The High Score; and singer-songwriter Kevin Abernathy, a member of that band when he’s not turning out records under his own name.
“We’ve gotten a lot of interest, and I do want to make sure we cover our local folks here, because I have that loyalty,” Zimmerman said. “And then there are other artists that I’ve always really liked and have been following for years who have these wonderful catalogs, but they haven’t popped above the surface, and I look forward to the opportunity to give them some exposure as well.”
Right now, the series — which is free to attend — is booked through August, and beginning in April, Zimmerman said, it will likely take place twice a month. The laid-back atmosphere of The Bird and the Book, the restaurant and entertainment venue beneath Southland Books and Cafe on East Broadway Avenue, makes for an ideal spot in which to carry on both conversation and performance, he added.
“It’s a lovely venue and very comfortable, but it’s also the kind of place that lets people be who they want to be, so you don’t have to put on any airs,” he said. “It’s a perfect kind of environment, and it’s a real rarity to find all those elements in one place like that.”
It also lends itself to a listening room environment that gives his guests, all of whom are accomplished songwriters, to do what they do best: tell stories through song, just as they will during their on-stage chats with their host.
“I think it will be nice to have people witness these artists in a more intimate environment and listen to them tell their stories and get to know them,” Zimmerman said. “It’s a more immersive experience, I
think.”
