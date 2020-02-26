Time to put on your masquerade ball masks Saturday, as the Black Mass-querade will be held at Scruffy City Hall. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks, and the event will feature the bands Summoner’s Circle, WarClown and Neanderthal.
Event promoter Lulu believes the Black Mass-querade will be a unique experience.
“This is the time of year for Mardi Gras, Fasching, Karneval/Carnival and other celebrations where attendees/observers wear masks as part of the celebration,” she said. “Black Mass is a nod to the dark undertones in metal and I rather enjoy puns, and making it a masquerade ball during this time of year was quite fitting.”
Lulu has been booking/curating events since the early 2000s, yet this is her first metal scene event.
“I have seen some incredible local bands these past couple of years and wanted to see them downtown, somewhere outside the usual venues,” Lulu said. “We are testing the waters for more metal events downtown and in venues outside the usual places that graciously host metal events. We need more (metal shows) due to there being so much diversity in talent and genres in the Knoxville area.”
One of the talented bands appearing at the show is Knoxville-based Summoner’s Circle.
“With a variety of metal and people wearing masks, it should be a great event,” vocalist Blind, whom wears a blindfold while performing, said. “We have known WarClown for years, and they always deliver. We haven’t seen Neanderthal before. They are a metal instrumental band, and I have heard nothing but good things about them.”
The six-man band known as Summoner’s Circle consists of lead guitarist Gog, drummer Invictus, rhythm guitarist Absalon, bassist Y’Takt, Hex on keyboards and Blind.
The group wears makeup and druidic robes during their stage shows, and even “sacrifice” a volunteer before the music starts — but don’t worry; it’s all part of the show. The band blends all aspects of metal in order to deliver an entertaining show. Blind calls their style “epic metal.”
“It really is a little bit of everything, yet it seems to have enough appeal to (even satisfy) deathcore metal fans,” he said. “We played with Whitechapel last December in Knoxville and we were well received by the deathcore crowd.”
The band has fans throughout the country.
“We toured heavy last spring/summer up and down the (Eastern Seaboard),” Absalon said. “I still have several people contact me that we met on tour. The experience really helped us grow as a band.”
Summoner’s Circle often stays in character when performing.
“We seldom break from our roles as The Six at big events,” Blind said. “We might (dial it back) at smaller venues and shows in Knoxville. People want to talk to us and take selfies, and that can be done at a (smaller show). With big shows, such as the 2019 Gathering of Juggalos, we hit the stage and did our thing (without breaking character).”
It seemed as though Summoner’s Circle would go through a line-up change when Absalon announced in late January that he was leaving the group.
“It had nothing to do with any animosity with the band,” Absalon said. “We get along tremendously. I just had a lot of things going on and wanted to get things (straightened out).”
The rest of The Six was sad about the news.
“We were bummed about it,” Blind said. “It wasn’t just that he is a great talent, but he is an explosive personality in the band that really can’t be replaced. He is a great friend and we love being around him.”
Absalon saw that fans on social media were heartbroken over the decision: “I saw that so many people cared about me and the band. I talked to everybody and decided to stay. The announcement was made on Feb. 4.”
The band’s album “Become None” is currently available to the masses, yet a new video and album is forthcoming.
“We shot a video at the Fortress of Faith in Greenback a year ago and hope to have it released soon,” Blind said. “We have new music for a new album, but we are keeping the songs close to our chest for the time being. The material is more mature, and reflects how Summoner’s Circle has evolved as a band. We would love to say it will be out this fall, but we have to work with record labels on that.”
