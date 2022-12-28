According to an article on the website “go skills.com,” the ten most common New Year’s resolutions focus on objectives related to health, fitness, improving financial prosperity and allowing for personal and professional growth.
The site listed the following objectives:
• Exercise more
• Lose weight
• Get organized
• Learn a new skill or hobby
• Live life to the fullest
• Save more money / spend less money
• Quit smoking
Still, as most of us know, once the enthusiasm wears off, the determination quickly subsides as well. The story quoted a study published by the Journal of Clinical Psychology, stating that only 46% of people who make New Year’s resolutions are successful in seeing them through to fruition. Consequently, the odds of success aren’t very promising. As the stats suggest, fewer than half of the people who make a New Year’s resolution will ultimately fail to follow through.
The article goes on to list specific ways to achieve one’s goals.
Mentally prepare for change. That means taking an objective look at one’s strengths and weaknesses, including what was actually accomplished during the past year and what might have been lacking.
Admittedly, some folks may not be able to progress further from this point on. The only alternative may be to plop down on the couch, watch an endless diet of game shows nd soap operas and drown one’s sorrows on a steady diet of Cheetos, Butterfingers or any other junk food of choice.
Warning: Focusing failure to follow through with last year’s resolutions may mean history is doomed to be repeated. Branding one’s self as a loser can put a person in a rut.
On the other hand, it might be helpful to recall the optimism that was ignited this time last year, even though it may have dissipated by mid January. Wouldn’t it be nice to still have those goals in mind at least by the time one finally got used to writing in the new year on checks and correspondence?
Of course, ambition often gets the best of people. It’s better to opt for gradual change and give take a break if there’s some faltering the way. The person that’s convinced they’re going to climb Mount Everest is probably setting themselves up for failure.
That’s one reason why goals should not only be realistic, but also enticing. Making a decision to quit eating fast food may be a non-starter for those hooked on Big Macs. That’s simply about making a choice of punishment over principle. Sure, everyone hopes to eat healthy and lose a lot of weight, but those that deprive themselves of life’s joys end up battling inner demons. Temptation is tough to overcome. It’s best give one’s self a break.
Likewise, no one should allow others to dictate their choices. The only person we have to answer to is ourselves. It’s okay to be a little selfish. After all, this is one situation where it’s all about the person making the choices. Passion ought to dictate priorities.
It’s always good to write resolutions down as well. After all, they can be easy to forget, especially when there’s challenge involved. Keep a journal. Keep the list manageable. Put them on post-its and fix them to the fridge. When reaching for that next helping of cookie dough ice cream, it make provide a needed reminder along the way.
Likewise, avoid a long list of would-be goals and accomplishments. It’s best to focus on one that can be realistically attained rather than attempting a multitude of efforts and feeling overwhelmed and frustrated because there’s too much to tackle. It’s best to stay specific and remain relevant.
In other words, break things down into simple steps, set specific goals and take pride in checking them off once an intermediate goal is achieved. Remember — life is often a series of obstacles and setbacks. Therefore, even the smallest victory is well worth relishing.
So too, if there is some stumbling along the way, it need not be. Anything more than a momentary distraction. Few things are achieved on the first try. When falling off the horse, the best advise is to get back on. While that may seem frightening at first, it’s okay and to be expected. It’s important to follow through, but to do so at one’s own pace.
Any goal that’s worthwhile can be difficult to achieve. Setbacks are inevitable. However they don’t mean that failure is inevitable. One can learn from mistakes and allow them be lessons learned while going forward towards the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.