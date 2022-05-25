For years, the lanky East Tennessee songsmith known as Tall Paul wondered when he’d reach his expiration date.
After all, he told The Daily Times recently, he’s been playing stages from Knoxville to Key West for more than 30 years now. Surely, he thought, fan interest would wane eventually.
“It seems like every decade, I say, ‘I’m not going to be a viable option for entertainment anymore!’” said the man who, off stage, goes by Paul Bobal. “I would think, ‘Well, I’m going to be 40 soon,’ and then I hit 40 and thought, ‘Well, I’m going to be 50 soon.’ Now here I am hitting 60 and thinking, ‘Hey, I can still work!’”
To be fair, of course, “work,” at least where Tall Paul is concerned, is a subjective term. After all, the man who’s a Jimmy Buffett acolyte and purveyor of original folk and trop-rock party tunes doesn’t punch a clock, nor does he consider his full-time music schedule to be a chore. In a sense, every Tall Paul show — including the one on the books for Friday night at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend — is a reunion of old friends.
“It was almost a shock, at first, when people would come back week after week to see a show,” Bobal said. “They would create their own sing-along parts and became a community unto themselves, and I was sort of their rallying point. And that inspired me to where, instead of sitting in the corner and drinking a beer when I took a break, I would go around and talk to them and ask, ‘What are you guys doing over here?’
“I learned a few names, and suddenly we were friends. And today, I’ve got thousands of friends across the country because I took the time during the break to go and talk to somebody. Now, I can go just about anywhere and play a show, and more often than not, somebody will come up and say, ‘Hey, I remember you!’ And when you get that sort of reaction, it motivates you to do it more.”
Bobal has been around the Knoxville scene longer than many of the venues in which he now plays (and has outlasted many more). He’s not a johnny-come-lately to the Parrothead circuit, however: He was doing Jimmy Buffett songs before Parrothead clubs started springing up in the late 1980s, because he recognized early on the soulfulness of Buffett’s songwriting.
“I feel like he’s often overlooked as being a great songwriter, because so many of his most popular songs are ones like ‘Margaritaville’ and ‘Cheeseburger in Paradise’ and ‘Fins’ and ‘Volcano,’” he said. “Those are the songs that get the folks in grass skirts and coconuts up and dancing, and those folks pay the bills. But there are so many great songs he has that are maybe not what the average Parrothead would listen to on a daily basis.”
Bobal found his niche as a solo artist, but his Parrothead street cred took off when he joined the Knoxville-based trop-rock band St. Somewhere, which was tapped to open up for Buffett on select dates in the summer of 2002. Playing Buffett’s Margaritaville establishment in Key West opened them up to fans from around the country, and those fans stayed with Bobal into his post-St. Somewhere group, Ramajay Intercoastal, and his current solo career, which often includes his wife, Kristie, with whom he released the album “Whiskey and Wine” last year.
“It’s incredible working together,” Bobal said. “When we would go to Parrothead conventions, if a song needed a girl part, she would sing it, and then we had our signature songs together. People eventually started looking at my albums on the merchandise table and asking her, ‘Of all these, which ones are you on?’ So when the pandemic hit, we wrote and recorded an album together, and it came out great.
“To be able to tour together, it’s just a real blessing. We’re putting so much out there that is in some ways very personal, but in other ways very universal, because everybody can relate to what a couple goes through in their lives.”
And that, he added, makes his shows like the family affairs that so many of Buffett’s concerts are: grandparents and grandchildren, all there to see a 70-something singer-songwriter regale them with tales from Margaritaville. That he’s able to plug into that vibe and recreate it on a smaller scale, as he’ll do Friday in Townsend, is a blessing, Bobal said.
“Part of that is just getting to see the same people on a regular basis, and see them bringing their families, because their kids want to come back and see me,” he said. “I’ll be doing a healthy dose of some of my more popular original songs, and some of the songs off the new album, but my job as an entertainer is to play songs people respond to, so I like to get out there and feel out the audience and play to them. I look forward to that.”
