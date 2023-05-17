The connection between England, Ireland and Scotland and those that originally settled in these environs in the 18th and 19th centuries continues to endure in the culture, traditions and historical bonds that are still so evident and intrinsic to East Tennessee.
Nowadays, those ties are manifest in the much anticipated annual event known as the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games held each and every spring in Townsend. This year, it will take place on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday. May 21. As always, it’s an annual gathering of the clans, one that allows not only those of Scottish descent to gather in the shadow of the nearby mountains, but also welcomes visitors to enjoy games, competition, exhibitions, music, and all the other means of soaking up some Scottish tradition.
The origins of the festival date back just over 30 years, to 1981, when the Gatlinburg Scottish Festival and Games was held at Mills Park in Sevier County. Logistics made a move necessary, and in 2011, the event was moved to Maryville College, allowing for a significant increase in attendance, better logistics and greater accessibility. It also helped boost the local economy, making it a natural fit for decades to come.
As a result, it wasn’t only the games and competition that became a draw. It’s also a reflection of the strength, character and tenacity inherent in a rugged way of life where family and community were first and foremost in terms of everyday devotion.
There is, of course, the obvious entertainment — the tossing of sheaves with a pitchfork, the heaving of a 56-pound stone hammer and the flipping of a 150-pound caber, not to mention the food, the music, the marching, the whiskey tasting, the dancing, visits to the clan tents, and the ability to explore one’s genealogy. In a larger sense, however, it allows those in attendance to experience the comradery and connection to a time and place where life focused on appreciation for simpler things and simply striving to survive.
The added elements involved in the festival led to a change of name in 2014, from the Smoky Mountain Highland Games to the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games. Emphasis was placed not only about the athletic events — which are still offered in abundance — but also the family-friendly activities that are now so integral to the proceedings.
Nevertheless, the festival’s success made another move mandatory, and the decision was made to move the games to Townsend in order to allow greater access, and with it, the potential for bigger crowds. Naturally, the community welcomed the festival’s arrival, as well as the opportunity to boost tourism and reap the economic benefits that could be embraced as a result. Last year marked the first time the games took place in Townsend, and it quickly became apparent that the shift to the new site made for a good move.
According to Keith T. Austin, Vice President, Sponsor and Marketing Chair of Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games for the past eight years, it’s been a successful transition.
“Maryville College was a gracious host for about a decade,” Austin said. “When they decided to develop their intramural fields, we found we needed more room. We had to look at a different venue. Our first year at the Townsend visitors center was amazing. The feedback we got from attendees was overwhelmingly positive. The site has beautiful mountain views, and the sounds of the bagpipes echo through the mountains. Our proximity to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park gives folks the opportunity to not just enjoy the festival, but also to take in the magnificent setting, so reminiscent of areas of Scotland.”
Naturally, some tweaking in the proceedings became necessary. “With more capacity for crowds comes great opportunities and unique challenges,” Austin said. “We’re ever aware of traffic on US 321 and the need to keep it flowing during the festival. One of the things that we were able to do is turn parking over to the Townsend volunteer fire department. This gives them an opportunity to make some money and give people parking immediately adjacent to the venue grounds. For most of our attendees, this means less walking to get into the festival than before. “
Happily then, the reaction to the change in locale has been very positive.
“We get a lot of feedback through our website and our Facebook page, which has about 17,000 followers,” Austin added. “People love the setting. With close accommodations and other amenities, they can make it more than a weekend event.”
Not surprisingly then, the event’s organizers are also pleased with the reception they’ve received from the local community.
“The Blount Partnership, who owns the property, has been an incredible host,” Austin said. “They continue to develop infrastructure that will allow us to grow and provide services to our attendees and our participants. I remember the first time I drove onto the grounds when we were initially discussing moving to Townsend. I could close my eyes and hear the bagpipes. When I opened my eyes, I could see cabers being thrown and crowds enjoying themselves. The local folks were a lot like us, and they didn’t realize the scope of this festival. But now they anticipate a great event. The Blount Partnership and the city of Townsend have given us a great welcome.”
Jeff Muir, Communications Director of the Blount Partnership, echoed those comments. “It’s been outstanding to watch the continued growth of the Scottish Festival and Games in our community over the last decade,” Muir said. “Large annual festivals are important to the economy due to the number of overnight stays in lodging from Alcoa to Townsend. It brings visitors from all over the Southeast, which broadens the tax base. The Games’ leadership is to be commended for their effort in keeping the festival fresh.”
Austin added that the organizers have another great entertainment line-up planned for this year’s festivities which will take place May 20th and 21st. “We will have more pipe and drum bands than before and when they all play together, you could have over 100 bagpipers in unison. For our entertainment bands, our headline act this year is North of Argyl, followed by Pictus, SYR and Highland Reign. We’re taking it up a notch this year with more of the modern, high energy Scottish music. You will also find traditional Scottish music, depending on your tastes.”
In addition, the festival offers plenty of opportunity for younger people to take part.
“The Kid’s Athletic Events are a crucial part of our Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games here in Townsend,” said Callie West, who organizes the children’s activities at the festival. “Our Kid’s Athletic events teach children ages six to fifteen how to participate in traditional events, including the caber toss, stone throw, axe throwing, track events like the kilted mile run and 50-yard dash, the haggis hurl, and the tug-o-war. Each event is awarded a medal for first, second, and third place for each age group and gender. We also have activities for six and under that involves a ‘passport booklet’ where the children go around to each clan tent and learn the history about that particular clan and receive a clan stamp from each. They collect as many as they can and come back to one of our volunteers at the Kid’s Athletic tent to receive a ‘treasure’ for their collection.”
West knows of what she speaks.
“As a former participant in the Kid’s Athletics at these games years ago, I still have my medals,” she said. “It is important to my family, who are members of the MacPherson clan, to keep this alive and thriving for the future. I think we are doing just that here in Townsend.”
Austin said the average attendance falls somewhere between 8,000 and 10,000 people, but he also projects that this year there will be even more people attending. “Our biggest audience is our backyard of surrounding counties, but we’re seeing multiple states according to our ticket sales,” he said. “From a marketing standpoint, we do everything from local media to ads in an international Scottish magazine.”
Ultimately, there’s cause for that interest.. “Our history defines who we are,” Austin said. “The independent nature of the Scots and Irish is something you still find in East Tennessee and the region. You may not own a kilt, your last name may not begin with Mc, and you may not be sure if you like haggis, but you can still come and enjoy the culture and the festival and make some new friends.”
