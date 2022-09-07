Music and movies naturally go together. Anyone who’s watched in awe the otherworldly spectacle of the “Star Wars” film franchise would be hard-pressed to deny the impact of John Williams’ accompanying film scores. So too, what would 007 be without John Barry’s suspenseful soundtracks?
In fact, music and movies have become an integral part of cinematic lore. East Nashville’s multi-talented William Wright has always had an interest in pursuing that passion, even while developing a reputation as the embodiment of a musical wunderkind.
An upcoming premiere presentation of his own original score for Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 horror classic “The Birds” proves the point.
His interest in making music started early on, in fifth grade in fact, when he began exercising his early ambitions by playing both drums and trombone.
“I think that’s when it first really started clicking for me that there were people out there whose job it was to write music,” he said. “I wanted that. By sixth grade, I was writing songs pretty feverishly, but because my school band program was very, very small and neglected, I had no real avenue to start learning theory or anything like that. In the meantime, I was snoozing my way through school with B-ish grades but getting pretty good at playing drums”
He further pursued those possibilities by successfully auditioning for the University of Tennessee marching band. “It was the first time I’d really been around proficient musicians, so I was fairly certain I didn’t really stand a chance,” he said. “And then, just like that ... I was in. I had no clue what was happening, but I was on the way to a major university with so-so grades and no academic ideas. I had never even written an essay.”
Declaring himself a music composition major was just the beginning of Wright’s total immersion in music. He developed a reputation as an astute multi-instrumentalist, joined a band called GO! Machine, and befriended the group’s violinist Daniel Hart, who subsequently invited him to join his band. After the two went their separate ways, Wright began touring under the aegis of a rap group called LiL iFFy, before becoming intrigued by the possibility of composing for the big screen.
“I was actually visiting a director friend in L.A., who wanted to document my songs,” Wright said. “Then I got the first call, from a young director named Jacob Dean, about supplying music for a film back in Knoxville. The film was called “Ode To A One-Eyed Mule” and I’ve been Jacob’s composer on film projects ever since. After the song-focused work on that film, I properly scored his next one, ‘Curtains.’ I was hooked. “
Soon thereafter, Wright won recognition for scoring a short film by director Adam Lau called “Come Back,” which was actually based around his own efforts. It was screened at various festivals around the world, including one as far away as Mongolia. It also won multiple awards. Another film documenting Wright’s work, appropriately titled “Magic Is Everywhere,” followed.
Wright picks up the narrative. “In 2017, I found myself champagne drunk, floating at sunset in Watts Barr Lake during my bachelor party weekend,” he continues. “My dear friend, film director Jordan Noel, leans over the edge of a boat and says ‘I’m shooting a new feature and I want you to score it.’”
That movie would become 2018’s “This World Alone,” which received many festival awards and is now under exclusive streaming license to Hulu. As of 2022, Wright has scored several well-received short films, as well as number of feature films, including such classics as “Begotten,” “The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari” and “Battleship Potemkin.” In addition to his upcoming debut of “The Birds,” two others are scheduled to make their bow next year. Along the way, he’s been accorded some notable kudos, including being named one of 2021’s “Best Composer For The Screen”during Milan Italy’s Screen Music Program. He’s also done work with the Muppets and, at the same time, working on his bachelor’s degree in Film Scoring from the prestigious Berklee College of Music.
Nevertheless, the challenge that most excites him now is the opportunity he’s been given to compose the score for “The Birds.” Ironically, the film never had an accompanying score, mainly due to a falling out between Hitchcock and composer Bernard Hermann, who had previously written the score for seven of the British director’s films, including “Vertigo,” “North By Northwest” and, most famously of all, “Psycho.” (Who can forget that staccato soundtrack that accompanied the stabbing scene in the latter?)
Unfortunately, a falling out between the two men over Hitchcock’s insistence that Hermann create a more pop-oriented pastiche. When Hermann ignored the request, the director was supposedly so incensed, he rejected Hermann’s efforts entirely, resulting in the film never getting a proper score. Sadly, the two never reconciled, effectively putting an end to what had been a prolific collaboration.
Wright said that his intention was to create the soundtrack that would have been, had Hermann had his way. The results will be heard in a prerecorded orchestra score that will accompany the film for the first time on Saturday night.
Not surprisingly, Wright couldn’t be more delighted. After all, when one is making a mark in such an auspicious way, it’s likely to be seen as more than something that’s just for the birds.
