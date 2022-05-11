Rock ‘n’ roll isn’t the exclusive domain of the young and virile, but it certainly helps.
When Chris Ford — who happens to own Sweet P’s BBQ when he’s not playing music — started writing songs again, the veteran frontman of the band Gran Torino wanted to ease back on the throttle. His latest project, Tennessee Power and Light, shares some similarities with Gran Torino, but the vibe is much more chill, Ford told The Daily Times this week.
“I really started listening to a lot more old soul, old R&B and old rock ‘n’ roll, and my whole thought this go-around was to keep things simple,” said Ford, who joins his TP&L bandmates this weekend at the Southern Skies Music Festival in Knoxville’s World’s Fair Park. “I really wanted to simplify things and lean more on an older school vibe. Gran Torino was really a young man’s band — high-energy and just really meshing those upbeat tempos of funk and rock. I wanted Tennessee Power and Light to be slower tempos, less manic energy and more based on songwriting.”
It’s been more than a quarter-century since Gran Torino rose up out of the University of Tennessee, and with the release of “One” in 1997, the band found its lane with a sound anchored in R&B, soul and funk. The group earned a reputation for its non-stop, late-night shows where the songs extended toward 10 minutes, and the band quickly sold out old Knoxville venues like the Mercury Theatre. For its next record, 1999’s “Two,” Gran Torino shifted its sound toward a more melodic pop-rock formula, which lead to increased popularity.
The minor hit “Moments With You” won the Grand Prize Award in the 2000 John Lennon Songwriting Contest’s pop category. Already in heavy rotation on college radio, “Moments With You” also found its way onto the playlists of various youth-oriented radio stations. The band’s struggled to find an outlet for its third album, “The One and Only,” however, and despite its strength as a tight collection of songs ripe with ’70s soul and R&B as well as a nod to more contemporary sounds, it didn’t meet the members’ expectations. The band played its final shows at Blue Cat’s in Knoxville’s Old City in January 2003.
In 2015, Gran Torino reunited for a spate of shows off and on for the next couple of years, but getting everyone together to rehearse became a chore, and so Ford decided to focus on a solo record.
“My thought was, I’m just going to make a record and put my name on it; no band and nothing crazy,” he said. “Then we did a Gran Torino show, and me and Todd Overstreet — the bass player and my longtime best bud — started talking about his new house, and how it had space for a studio. So we bought some gear with our Gran Torino money and started working on some songs there, and that’s when we brought in Whit Pfohl, the drummer for Gran Torino.
“And it was a lot of fun. At that point it felt more like, let’s flesh this out make it a band and make a record and see where it goes.”
Joining Ford, Overstreet and Pfohl are organ player Shaun Turner, guitarist Barry “Poe” Hannah and vocalist Lynnez Gray-Thompson, whose powerhouse vocals add a female counterbalance to Ford’s. It’s a smooth groove designed to feel less like work for the players on stage, Ford said.
“I’m going to turn 50 this year, and Gran Torino is just a young man’s band. This needs to be less stressful,” he said. “The thing with Gran Torino is that it was our job. It wasn’t like our weekend band; it was 24/7, 250 days a year.”
Tennessee Power and Light is the opposite: In fact, Saturday’s appearance at Southern Skies Music Festival may be the band’s only show this year. Ford hopes for more, but he’d like to get a record completed first, he said.
“It’s one of those things where we want to get it done, so we have it as more of a reason to get out and play,” he said. “Right now, we don’t have any other shows on the books, but we’d like to do some openers. We have the songs; it’s just a matter of making that time to rehearse and work up a full show.”
