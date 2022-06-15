The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the organization will host the third Tennessee Smokies BeerFest presented by Waste Connections on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. and will feature many area breweries and their unique brews.
BeerFest will be located on the concourse of Smokies Stadium, with the majority of the event taking place in a covered area. Tickets to the BeerFest will include admission, tasting glass, unlimited beer pours, and a Smokies Baseball ticket good for one of the last eighteen home games.
Tickets are on sale now. VIP tickets will be available for purchase for $69 and will include all aspects of a general ticket, plus early entry at 3 p.m. and exclusive access to a picnic-style buffet. VIP tickets must be purchased no later than July 31.
“We are thrilled to be the sponsor of such a fun and interactive event,” said Waste Connections District Sales Manager Brett Taylor. “We know it will be a packed house at Smokies Stadium, full of good times!”
Once again, leashed dogs will be allowed to attend the beer festival and a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Young-Williams Animal Center. “The Tennessee Smokies have been a tremendous community partner for Young-Williams Animal Center”, said Young-Williams CEO Janet Testerman. “We have worked with them for multiple seasons and feel the collaboration on exciting events, like the Tennessee Smokies BeerFest in 2019, has resulted in heightened awareness, engagement, and supporters for both organizations.”
We are confident this year’s event will be bigger and better, and I look forward to raising much-needed funds to support our life-saving initiatives and the nearly 10,000 animals a year we care for.”
The event will also feature “ballpark street food” and guest-chosen “best brew” awards. Designated driver tickets can be purchased for $10, and include admission to the event only.
The Hampton Inn & Suites (105 Stadium Dr, Kodak, TN 37764) located walking distance from Smokies Stadium, is offering a special discount to guests that say they are attending the festival. Call 865-465-0590 to book a discounted room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.