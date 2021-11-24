IF YOU GO

Appalachian Ballet Company presents "The Nutcracker"

WHEN and WHERE: 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, 500 Howard Baker Jr. Ave., downtown Knoxville; 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Clayton Center for the Arts, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway on the Maryville College campus

HOW MUCH: Dec. 4 — $29-$60; Dec. 5 — $24-$49; Dec. 10 — $25-$55; Dec. 11 — $20-$45

CALL: The Civic Auditorium at 865-215-8999; Clayton Center at 865-981-8590

ONLINE: www.appalachianballet.com