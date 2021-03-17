For over a decade, hip-hop emcees who needed a beat in Knoxville sought out a single sonic samurai: Jonathan “DJ Wigs” Ives, whose turntable scratching and beatmaking capabilities were unparalleled in the East Tennessee music scene.
Even after he moved to Nashville, Ives was constantly burning up Interstate 40, returning to the Knoxville area to collaborate with his contemporaries (including, more so than others, Blount County Realtor Lane Shuler, aka Onehourphoto). Moving to Chicago in early 2020, however, allowed the master to become a student again, he told The Daily Times recently.
“In Knoxville, the scene was kind of a loose-knit family in a really, really beautiful way,” Ives said. “It was big enough to be a great, supportive base for the kind of music I was doing, and the people that follow what you do, you end up getting to know on a personal level. You’d see a lot of the same faces at shows, and it wasn’t a fanbase as much as it was a community, and that’s a wonderful thing I’ve always enjoyed returning home to.
“In Chicago, it’s a way bigger pond, and it makes me a much less noticeable fish! It’s been great, and I’ve had an opportunity to link up with some great people, like SunSurfers, a crew of emcees. I’ve scratched for a lot of their projects, and they’ve welcomed me into their group in a way that’s made me a part of the fabric of art they make. They bring me in every single time they have a project, not just to be an accessory, but to be a part of what they’re doing.”
And that, Ives pointed out, has allowed him to climb into the driver’s seat of his latest project: “30 Days,” a beat tape that grew out of a collaboration several years back with Shuler that’s robust enough to stand on its own as a fully formed soundscape. Released earlier this month under the umbrella of Chicago’s Common and Normal collective, it’s a bold snapshot of Ives navigating his way through a tumultuous 2020 by constructing new sounds delivered through an old-school medium: a cassette tape.
“Common and Normal is a beatmaker family more than a beat tape label,” he said. “The focus is on seeing a beatmaker as a solitary solo artist, somebody whose music can stand up on its own. I love putting beats together for emcees, but I also love making music and not having it be viewed as something incomplete until somebody completes it for you.
“This movement started five or six years ago, when you saw beatmakers returning to this idea of making beat tapes and releasing them on cassette as an homage to this older practice of beatmakers passing around cassettes to emcees and seeing who wanted what. But it’s also showcasing what beatmakers can do on their own, something that started with albums like ‘Endtroducing’ by DJ Shadow and my favorite, ‘Donuts,’ by J Dilla.”
Ives first made a name for himself in Knoxville’s hip-hop scene about 16 years ago, when as a radio deejay for WUTK-FM, he co-founded the “Edutainment” hip-hop show. As a beatmaker, he was an integral part of the live scene, eventually helping establish the Good Guy Collective before moving to Nashville in 2016 and then Chicago four years later.
“30 Days,” he added, was built off of a collaboration undertaken several years ago when Shuler wanted to take part in the 30/16 Challenge, a friendly hip-hop competition conceived by fellow Good Guy Jarius “J.Bu$h” Bush, who urged his contemporaries to write a rhyme (16 being the average number of bars in a hip-hop verse) a day for 30 days.
“Lane got in touch and asked if I wanted to take part: If I wrote a beat every day, he would write a verse every day,” Ives said. “I had just gotten some new hardware to make beats with, and it was a hell of a crash course in learning it! At the end, we thought it really should be a releasable project, but it took us a while to gather it all.”
“30 Days” is an album of Ives’ beats, front and center, combined with spoken word snippets that call attention to one of the biggest cultural reckonings of 2020: Black Lives Matter. Whereas he normally drops in a tagline — his stage name, surreptitiously included somewhere into the mix — he replaced it for this project with the voices of individuals of color.
“I wanted to use my platform to elevate what they were saying,” he said. “I made a very conscious effort to make sure the messages were prominent. All of the projects I put out are very much a product of the time and experiences I’m going through, and I was putting this together right in the thick of a racial reckoning that’s been a long time coming in this country.”
It’s not all starkly serious: There are samples from the watercooler Netflix docu-series “Tiger King,” and even on the more serious tracks, Ives’ ability to build grooves with his standby boom-bap sound makes all 29 tracks undeniably fun. And with COVID-19 numbers starting to turn a corner and vaccines more widely available, the time is coming soon, he hopes, that he’ll get to produce them live again.
“It feels like there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and I’m really looking forward to getting back and rocking stages,” he said. “Fortunately, if people like what you do, they’ll hopefully remember it and return back to your projects.”
