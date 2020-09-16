How popular is the Blount County band Nuthin’ Fancy at downtown Maryville’s Waterfront Bar and Grill?
So popular that whenever new owner Matt Roberts books them to play, as he has for Friday night, he knows the four rockers — Garrett Holloway and Jared Jett on guitar, Zach Long on bass and Landon Best on drums (although local stickman Chad Silence will fill in behind the kit this weekend) — will bring in the regulars.
So popular that those regulars have sought out the guys at other venues when they’re not playing Waterfront.
So popular that they’re getting good responses for their growing repertoire of original music — a major milestone for a band that’s built its reputation on a deep well of cover songs from across the classic and Southern rock spectrums.
“We’re just breaking into that new realm and starting to move in that direction,” Holloway told The Daily Times this week. “We just tried it not too long ago and just kind of opened one set with an original. It came out of nowhere, and we were unsure about it, but we had a pretty big crowd response, and we thought, ‘Maybe this is what we want, moving forward.’”
The challenge, Jett added, is to construct original rock songs with the same sense of urgency, enthusiasm and pacing as the songs they cover. After all, new material by any band — but especially by a well-established cover act like Nuthin’ Fancy — is often the excuse fans need to hit the bathroom or get a refill at the bar.
“If the crowd is getting up or looking around and talking to each other before we’re even done with the first chorus, then it’s probably not going to work,” Long said. “For us, we’ll play a song several times over in practice until we get it right, because we want to get to a point where even though we’re playing it over and over again, we don’t get bored with it.”
“When you’re following songs by the Eagles or the Rolling Stones, you can’t just write a subpar original,” Jett added.
Nuthin’ Fancy is built off the musical camaraderie of the four men, who came of age playing in and around Blount County: Holloway graduated from Alcoa High School in 2013, now works as a Maryville firefighter and previously played with The Deep End Band. Long is a 2011 graduate of Alcoa High School, as is Jett, who at one point spent a year at Heritage High, where he met Best. Several years ago, Long, Best and Jett all played with local singer-songwriter John Titlow in his band.
Age and friendship brought them together in high school as buddies and musical explorers, and together they discovered a common love of sounds older than their years. In fact, Long said, it does his heart good when his peers show up to Nuthin’ Fancy shows and develop a fondness for rock ‘n’ roll that was recorded in many cases before they were even born.
Of course, it helps that the guys pride themselves on a catalog of 70 to 80 cover songs, with new ones rotating in and out of ever-changing setlists all the time.
“We’re always sending each other songs to learn, and every time we get together to practice, we’ll have three or four or five new tunes that we’ll try, Long said. “Whether or not they get added to the set is another thing altogether, but we’ll try and at least add a couple of new songs for every gig. And for us, seeing people from our same age group come to the show, and sometimes they’ve never even heard of the bands that we like, but for them to sit there for three hours because they’re liking it so much and having such a good time, it’s always gratifying.”
In the words of Bob Seger, “that old time rock ‘n’ roll” hits different for the guys in Nuthin’ Fancy. Holloway, thanks to his father, cut his teeth on Led Zeppelin, Lynyrd Skynyrd and AC/DC. Together, the guys have an affinity for (and used to cover a lot of) Blackberry Smoke. At the same time, they’ve developed a sixth sense over the years that allows them to pivot from one style to another within the space of a couple of songs, and do it so fluidly that the tempo never loses steam.
“Sometimes, we pull out some old Led Zeppelin tunes that I don’t think a lot of bands around here cover, and you’ll look out and see the looks on people’s faces like, ‘Hell yeah, they’re pulling that off!’” Jett said.
It’s one of the reasons that Nuthin’ Fancy has become a mainstay at the Waterfront, as well as at Slimfest, the annual Alcoa party thrown by Steve “Slim” Stilts; and at the city of Alcoa’s annual Freedomfest Independence Day celebration.
“One reason we can play just one or two times a month is that we’re dedicated to the careers we’ve got, and we’re lucky enough to have jobs where that doesn’t affect us as far as income goes,” Long said. “We’ve been playing for so long that we can imagine what each other sounds like, so even when we had to take a break, like because of (COVID-19), we’re always pretty certain what it’s going to be like when we get back together.”
But, he added, even seasoned players don’t realize how out of sync a two-month break can make them. After the local music scene shut down in March, Nuthin’ Fancy went into hibernation along with a lot of other area bands, and it wasn’t until seven or eight weeks later, the guys said, that they ventured out to practice with one another again.
“The music industry in general, as far as it goes locally, was pretty much gone,” Holloway said. “Even when we’re not playing, we enjoy going out and listening to music, and we’re friends with a lot of other bands around here, so we look forward to going out and hearing music even if we’re not the ones making it. It was all just so bizarre.”
They kept their group chat active, however, and continued to bounce cover song ideas off one another. And Holloway, Jett added, continued to work on the band’s fledgling repertoire of original material.
“Garrett writes all of the lyrics, and he doesn’t intend for them to sound commercial or anything like that,” Jett said. “We’re all similar guys with similar tastes, and we’ve been friends for a long time, so we can all relate to the lyrics he writes, and we’re glad he was writing music during that time.
“We’re just glad to be playing back out again, for sure. It’s something we looked forward to for months, especially the Waterfront. That’s where everybody was introduced to us, and a lot of those people come out and see us now wherever we play.”
And sometimes, those fans — or new ones they’re meeting for the first time — truly get the gist of what this band is: as the name implies, nothing fancy … but there’s a whole lot of meaning, memory and escape to be found when the four men count down and kick off a Friday night of rock ‘n’ roll that allows listeners to check their stress at the door.
“I remember once we played a set down at the (Louisville) marina, and we went into that Jamey Johnson song ‘In Color,’” Holloway said. “We haven’t played it a lot, but it kind of fits, so we just called it out, and it went really well. And after it was over with, there was this one guy who had trying to request several different songs earlier, but when we got done with the last set, he came up to us and said, ‘This mighty sound crazy, but this song really hit home for me.’
“It turns out, he was over in Afghanistan for a couple of different tours, and he and his buddy drove some vehicle over there, and that was the song his buddy would play every time they got in that vehicle. He said it literally about drove him crazy the whole time he was there, but he hadn’t heard it since, and when we played it, it really brought back home all these different emotions for him.
“For me, that just means a lot more, when you can touch people like that,” Holloway added. “When you can bring up the past or bring up the good times, you know you’re doing the right thing.”
