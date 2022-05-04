As a lad growing up in the hinterlands of upstate Vermont not far from the chilly waters of Lake Champlain, Kenney Irish loved monsters.
“King Kong.” “Godzilla.” Even “The Incredible Hulk,” cheesy by the contemporary standards but fascinating to a kid growing up in the late 1970s, got the wheels of imagination spinning.
But then, he told The Daily Times recently, a friend of his aunt’s blew his young mind while she told him about Champ.
“I was about 4 years old, and she told me, ‘You know Godzilla lives in Lake Champlain,’” Irish said. “Of course, she was talking about Champ, the Lake Champlain monster, and at that point in time, that wasn’t just TV to me — that was real life, and I just got drawn in to the legend behind Champ. The possibility of monsters being real and existing outside of TV was a changing point in my 4-year-old life, and it just took off and went to the next level.”
This weekend, Irish — christened as “The Cryptopunkologist” — will bring his lifelong fascination-turned-professional expertise to the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival at the Townsend Visitor Center, where he’s one of several guests who will greet fans, sign books and discuss the possibility of a massive ape-like hominid wandering the wild places of America. No doubt, he’ll be asked whether he believes Bigfoot is real, and his answer, he said, depends on the day.
“There are times where I’ve struggled with it, and there are others where I’m like, ‘OK, this has to exist; we can’t have so many sightings and it not be real,’” he said. “I’ve personally never been able to see one, but I know some very credible people who have. The leader of the group I’m with (the New York Bigfoot Society), a little over a year ago, literally experienced his first time ever putting eyes on a sasquatch.
“This guy is a woodsman: He hunts, he fishes, he’s a survivalist, he studies biology, and his background and education are in animal behavior. He knows what everything is out in the woods, so it’s almost impossible to discount what he says. For me, I haven’t had the luck of seeing one — but at the same time, people who have don’t really consider it lucky, because then they’re forced to rethink everything they believe.”
If there’s anything that rivals his love of cryptozoology — the search for and study of animals and bestial legends that are more myth than reality — it’s punk rock. Irish looks like he’d be more at home on stage at CBGB’s than he would in the woods, and for good reason: When he was in seventh grade, he said, a friend handed him a blank cassette tape and gave him a single set of instructions: “Just listen to it.”
“I went home, popped it in, and my mind was blown,” Irish said. “He had the Misfits, the Dead Kennedys on there, and that was a defining moment in my life that obviously led me to way more music than what was on the radio, all these incredible bands like the Circle Jerks, and it eventually led me into bands that were crossing over into hardcore as well.”
During his ninth-grade year, he got a guitar for Christmas and “attempted to learn how to play,” he added: “I actually got to a point where I knew what a power chord was and the basic chords were, and I realized if you play them really fast, it sounds really good even if you suck at it!”
His senior year, he joined his first band, abbreviated to KFC — the full version of which isn’t fit for a family publication — and he’s been playing in various combinations ever since. It provided a nice counterbalance to his growing interest in urban legends and rural myths, and around the time he started getting more involved in punk, he also began unraveling the mystique of creatures like Bigfoot. When he became aware of the famous Patterson-Gimlin film of 1967, the much-dissected and oft-discussed video footage of what appears to be a sasquatch, he became fascinated with the stories behind the creature that are hundreds of years old.
“That’s when I got involved in Native American folklore around monsters and creatures,” Irish said. “I wanted to find the rawest and oldest written material and stories involving the legend, and from there, that was kind of the turning point in my life about sasquatch and learning about them and researching as much as I possibly could about why people believed there was this creature out there, what the earliest recorded sightings were and what they believed it was.”
Contemporary stories and sightings, he pointed out, give rise to a skepticism that’s easily understood. Irish and his peers often have books to sell, TV shows to promote and careers to advance. (In addition to his books for young adults, Irish released “American Cryptids” last year, and it topped the Amazon bestseller list in its genre three times since. Later this summer, his publishing house, Beyond the Fray, will release its follow-up, “International Cryptids and Legends.”)
“If you look at it that way, Native Americans have nothing to gain from these stories,” he said. “There are times where I’ve struggled with (belief), but there are others where I’m like, ‘OK, this has to exist. We can’t have so many sightings and it not be real.’ Are there misidentifications? Sure. Are some of them a hoax? Absolutely.
“But every Native American tribe spoke of Bigfoot, or sasquatch, or a wild man type of creature, and in a pre-internet era, even before telephones, when these different tribes would cross paths, you have to ask yourself, why would that even be a topic of discussion? To me, it is out there — whatever it is, and the more I look into it, the more questions I have and the less answers.”
Which makes Irish a perfect addition to the second annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival, a day-long celebration of all things sasquatch-related. Plenty of folks will turn out for the fun, and there will no doubt be good-natured laughter around what’s perceived as the ridiculousness of it all. But if you believe, Irish said, he wants to listen.
“First and foremost, I want them to know they can talk to me, that I’m somebody who’s going to listen,” he said. “I will question certain aspects of what they’re telling me, but that’s only to get a better understanding of their story. I’m not going to judge them.”
