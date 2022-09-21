The fabled legacy of Southern music goes back decades, beginning with the spirituals sung in the working fields of the old South and onward through the traditional sounds that gained a foothold in Appalachia and spread throughout the heartland of a young nation carving its own identity in the early 19th century.
The sounds that emanated from south of the Mason Dixon Line were well represented by the popular music that would come courtesy of Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, Bill Monroe, Hank Williams, the Everly Brothers, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and so many other artists who tipped their hats to a traditional tapestry while simultaneously creating a new sound that would alter the course of popular music forever.
While the approach may have shifted, the 1960s saw a rebirth of a typically Southern sound, forever inscribed in rock ‘n’ roll courtesy of bands like the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Molly Hatchet, Blackberry Smoke, the Black Crowes and countless other outfits that made their mark courtesy of soaring double stacked lead guitars, riveting melodies and unrepentant attitudes that furthered the fusion of rock and rebellion.
Not surprisingly then, the Dirty Gospel, a five-piece band spawned from the foothills of East Tennessee, has made it their mission to keep that legacy alive. The group — consisting of Maryville natives Garrett Holloway (lead singer/guitar) and Jared Jett (lead guitar/vocals), along with Seth Chrisman (bass/vocals), Chris Potocik (drums/vocals), and Jon Foulk (keys/vocals) — prove their prowess with their debut album Higher Ground, which they’ll unveil at a album release party this coming Friday, Sept. 23 at The Shed Smokehouse & Jukejoint. Produced by Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning producer Travis Wyrick, the album maintains the dynamic delivery and rousing revelry initially established via those early precedents, but take it several steps further courtesy of a dynamic delivery that resonates even on an initial encounter.
“Southern rock is where rock originated,” Holloway said when asked to elaborate on their influences. “The bands that were around 50 years ago still have songs that remain relevant today. That’s because that music isn’t necessarily all about achieving perfection, or playing to a click track, or using autotune. Those weren’t around then, and as a result, you got a true humanity that resulted from a musician that put heart and soul into their efforts. Those bands were all about musicians playing together to make music that would move people. I feel like it’s up to bands like us to touch people’s emotions through live performances, just like the greats of the past.”
Jett concurs. “Most of the bands we enjoy are geared more towards feeling and emotions, rather than technical perfection,” he said. “I think you’ll hear that in our new record.”
Holloway and Jett are overjoyed to have a new album they can premiere in front of a hometown audience. “It means the world,” Holloway said. “Jared and I have been playing together for years, and we were just talking the other day about how this has really been a surreal experience and how it means so much to us that we have something in hand that we can look back on someday and say, ‘We did that.’ The beautiful part about recorded music is that it’s not going anywhere. It’s something that we can hold onto for the rest of our lives and show our kids and grandkids one day.”
Jett said that he feels the same way. “I think we have always felt that we had something to contribute to music,” he said. “Garrett and I have been playing music together for years, and it feels nice to put our original stuff out there. When Garrett played me his first original song, ‘Ride That Line,’ it became obvious to me that he’s a natural when it comes to crafting lyrics and creating great musical arrangements.”Holloway added that the new album offers an opportunity to show all they have to offer, as well as what they hope to achieve going forward. While they’ll be playing all the tracks from the new album at the upcoming CD release show, they’ll also be performing newer material that came together after Higher Ground was completed. “
I want people to know that this is not a one and done kind of deal,” he said. “We’re already looking towards the future. The Dirty Gospel is here to stay.”
The pair said that the band’s name came about naturally. “It was just about trying to be original, but also trying to fit the general vibe of rock and roll,” Holloway said. Gospel music is very prevalent in the south, and with us being a southern rock band, it just ties it all together. The fact is, The Dirty Gospel is all about rock and roll.“The Dirty Gospel is the embodiment of rock and roll,” Jett added. “We have personally witnessed and experienced a wide spectrum of emotions throughout the years while making music. It’s not always pretty, but it’s true. This is what The Dirty Gospel is all about.”
As for the title of the new album, there again, Holloway said there’s a simple explanation. “In todays world there’s a lot of stress and chaos,” Holloway said. “Higher Ground is about escaping from all of that. It’s all too easy to get lost in the mix of life, and all of the hustle and bustle. So if you can let that go, even just for the time it takes to listen to just one song, aiming for the higher ground creates a new reality.
