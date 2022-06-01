Bill Engvall is not an oncologist, but he’s been credited with curing cancer.
That’s hyperbole, of course, and the fan in Detroit who credited him with such did so with plenty of tongue in cheek.
He tells that story not to brag about his ability to hustle chuckles as a comedian of stage and screen who helped make “Blue Collar Comedy” a household commodity, but to underscore the great honor he feels every time he steps up to the microphone to entertain fans, as he’ll do on June 10 at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville.
“I was working at a club in Detroit, and I was the headliner, and the club owner sent me this letter a couple of weeks after I was there,” he told The Daily Times recently. “This lady had been in the audience that night, and she had just been diagnosed with terminal cancer. She thought, ‘Well, I can sit here and mope, or I can go to the show with my friends.’ And she wanted the club owner to tell me I cure cancer, because apparently she went back to the doctor, and they said she had been misdiagnosed.
“Now, I didn’t cure her cancer, but for that hour or so, I made her forget about it and laugh. I just feel like my job is to do what I do, which is to make people laugh. I’m not going to make the bad stuff go away, and what happened last week in Texas is a perfect example. I pray and feel for everybody affected by that, but I am so grateful God has blessed me with the gift to make people laugh and maybe forget about all the evil in the world for 75 to 90 minutes.”
Engvall was born in Galveston, Texas, and stayed in the Lone Star State, for the most part, until he was older. He thought about teaching and worked a series of odd jobs in the Dallas area, including as a disc jockey in area clubs when he decided on a lark to try his hand at an open-mic comedy night. The laughter he elicited was infectious, and he decided to go all in, making the move to Southern California to pursue it as a career.
One of his first gigs was hosting the show “A Pair of Jokers” with Rosie O’Donnell, and while other highlights paved the way toward a career in the business, it wasn’t until 1992, when he was named Best Male Standup at the American Comedy Awards, that he began to feel confident he might just be able to make a living through laughter, he said.
“That was the first year they let the fans vote, and the guys I was up against, I really respected in the business,” he said. “I knew after that I had the chops to do what I had to do.”
The award opened doors beyond just the stage: He earned a part as Buck Overton on the ABC series “Delta,” and while it only lasted a single season, it raised his profile to the point that when his close friend and fellow comic Jeff Foxworthy got his own show, Engvall was cast as a regular in the second season. The same year, he released the comedy album “Here’s Your Sign” on Warner Bros., which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Albums chart, cementing his status as one of the most popular comics of the 1990s. By the time he joined Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Ron White as part of the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour” in 2000, his life seemed too good to be true, he said.
“I always thought, ‘This is gonna end at some point,’ and if you’d told me 41 years ago that we’d be talking today, I would say you were wrong, that there’s just no way you can do that,” he said. “I think a couple of things have kept me going at this level, and the biggest is knowing that the audience wants two things: You don’t have to be the funniest person in the room, but you’ve got to show people you’re relatable, that you’re like them.
“And the second thing is — and I stand by this — overall, people want a clean show. Now, I know people love dirty humor, and I love a good dirty joke as much as the next guy, but when I put my show together, I always ask, ‘Would my wife sit through this show for 90 minutes?’”
As Engvall’s success has proven, clean doesn’t equal unfunny, mostly because he maintains the everyman persona that’s at the heart of who he is. Whether he’s on a stage like the one at the Clayton Center or on the set of his own sitcom — “The Bill Engvall Show,” which ran for three seasons on TBS — he’s genuine, and that plays better in smaller markets like Maryville, he said, than it does in larger cities.
“That may just be because the folks in smaller towns relate to me,” he said. “In the bigger cities, they kind of like the urban, edgy type of show, and that’s never been what I’ve done. I tell people who think they’re coming to a comedy show that it’s more like we’re all sitting around the living room, and I just happen to be the guy talking. I just tell them to come on in, sit back and listen.”
Ironically, however, his particular style often seems antiquated by today’s standards of comedy, and that’s one factor that plays into his decision to retire after the close of this tour. That doesn’t mean he won’t ever perform again, but it does mean that he’ll be seeking out other opportunities and enjoying life in a way he’s never been able to as a full-time touring comic.
“I always said I wanted to go out on my terms. I never wanted to be that act where people go to the show and say, ‘Eh, he just wasn’t really into it,’” he said. “When COVID hit and everything shut down, that’s when I realized I wasn’t missing it. I wasn’t sitting around the house going, ‘I wish I could get out on the road!’ That’s when I talked to my wife, and she said, ‘If this is what you want to do, then do it.’
“If I get two years in, and I’m bored to death, I can always go back out. But we have a grandbaby and another on the way, and I want to be part of their lives. I want to spend time with my wife and have the freedom to do what we want to do and not have to plan around a tour. I’m putting my garden together as we speak, and my kids gave me a beer-making kit for Christmas. I actually made a batch, and it was good!
“So I’ve got things to do, and I don’t know where this will lead me, but I’ll find something,” he added. “I’ve got the world in front of me, and now’s the time to enjoy it.”
By the same token, he added, he’s not in a rush to hurry it along. He’s enjoying this final swing through markets old and new, and on a night in Maryville where he’ll do two shows, he’s looking forward to telling tales and cracking jokes that make himself chuckle as much as the audience does.
Because that, he said, is what his career has always been about. He may not cure cancer — not for real, anyway — but if laughter is the best medicine, then Engvall might as well have an honorary M.D.
“A friend of mine asked me, ‘Why are you retiring?’ I told him that with all due humility, I’ve caught the brass ring,” he said. “I never wanted to do it just for a check, so if I’m not 110% into it, then it’s time to go. I’ve done everything I want to do in this business, other than Bill Engvall on ice, which nobody wants to see that.”
