When The Georgia Thunderbolts first rolled into The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint over on Maryville’s West Lamar Alexander Parkway, they may have been small-time, but their dreams were big.
That was in January 2019, not that long ago by the standards of a music industry that lost an entire year due to COVID-19. It was an indoor show by a band playing the venue for the first time, but vocalist T.J. Lyle and his bandmates did what they always do: rocked the faces of anybody in attendance.
It was, by all the usual metrics, a rousing success, and the Thunderbolts found themselves welcomed into the Shed fold as regular performers. They opened later that year for Blackberry Smoke. On Saturday the guys will play their first headline show on the outdoor stage.
“They treat us like family every time, and every time we come back, it gets better and better,” Lyle told The Daily Times this week. “They always try to help us out the best they can and give us better and better slots, and that Blackberry Smoke show was just fantastic. It was packed, from the front to the back to both sidewalls, and that helped us out unbelievably. It was more than we could ask for.”
The Thunderbolts came together when Lyle and bassist Zach Everett started playing together around the small towns and crossroad communities northwest of Atlanta. At one particular open mic night in Cartersville, they ran into drummer Bristol Perry and guitarist Riley Couzzourt, two old friends and former high school football players who found a camaraderie in rock ‘n’ roll while their peers all listened to hip-hop. Everett joined the band, and Lyle decided to take his singing voice beyond church stages and campfire gatherings. At another open mic, he was asked to take over vocals, suggested childhood friend Logan Tolbert as a second guitarist, and the rest, as they say, is history.
In 2017, the guys opened up for the Kentucky Headhunters at a Georgia county fair, and Richard Young, a founding member and rhythm guitarist for the Headhunters, liked what he heard and saw. With Young as their manager, they cut “Southern Rock from Rome” and began playing across Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and a gradually growing circle expanding throughout the Southeast.
“With Richard, we’ve really learned how to be a team,” Lyle said. “We’ve really learned how to work together, and he’s really helped us keep our heads on straight, for sure. He’s set a good example, because if those guys didn’t have that brotherhood or that family partnership, they wouldn’t have made it this long, and that’s the example they set for us.”
Last year, the guys released a self-titled EP, their primary focus once the pandemic shut down touring. Lyle and Tolbert finished building a home studio in their hometown of Taylorsville, Georgia. They spent the next several months working remotely with their bandmates to get new music out to fans. They also got a head start on a full-length studio album, which they expect to release in October, Lyle said.
“The next step in our sound is just us,” he added. “We’re not trying to shoot for anything, and we’re not trying to do anything different. We try to write what we feel and do what we can, and we’re not trying to do something we aren’t. We’re going to keep pushing for that Southern rock sound.”
A sound that’s shot through a heaping spoonful of greasy-sounding blues, the kind that influenced records by fellow Georgians the Allman Brothers Band and continues to be a hallmark of respectable Southern rockers. They’ve released one single (“Take It Slow”) and plan to put out one more before the fall, when touring will begin in earnest.
“Not very many people get to live out their dream of being a songwriter and a musician, and to be able to do that almost every weekend is one of those things that’s unreal to me. We’re very blessed and fortunate to be able to do that,” Lyle said.
