IF YOU GO

Townsend Spring Festival

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8

WHERE: Townsend Visitors Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend

HOW MUCH: $10 to park (benefiting the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department)

CALL: 865-448-6134

ONLINE: https://www.smokymountains.org/what-to-see/spring

BAND SCHEDULE, MAY 7

11 a.m.: Bluegrass Friends. Noon: Spur of the Moment Band. 1 p.m.: Carolina Bluegrass. 2 p.m.: Tim Decker and Tennessee River. 3:30 p.m.: Spur of the Moment Band. 4:30 p.m.: Tim Decker and Tennessee River. 5:30 p.m.: Wilson Family. 6:30 p.m.: Bluegrass Friends. 7:30 p.m.: Steve Jordan Band. 8:30 p.m.: House Mountain Grass. 9:30 p.m.: Carolina Bluegrass.

BAND SCHEDULE, MAY 8

11 a.m.: Bluegrass Friends. Noon: Tim Decker and Tennessee River. 1 p.m.: Carolina Bluegrass. 2 p.m.: House Mountain Grass. 3:30 p.m.: Spur of the Moment Band. 4:30 p.m.: Steve Jordan Band. 5:30 p.m.: Wilson Family. 6:30 p.m.: Tristar Travelers. 7:30 p.m.: Andy Stinnett and Friends. 8:30 p.m.: Tim Decker and Tennessee River. 9:30 p.m.: Carolina Bluegrass.