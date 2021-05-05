Jay Tipton got out of the house a few weeks ago and headed over to Rocky Branch, the community center where pickers gather to play music on the weekends. It was a weird experience.
Under normal circumstances, it wouldn’t have been. Tipton, after all, has been playing at Rocky Branch since he was a teen and couldn’t do anything more than a roughshod version of “Foggy Mountain Breakdown,” and that’s been a few decades back. Today, the 39-year-old employee of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park also serves (since 2017) as music director for the Spring Festival, which returns to the Townsend Visitors Center this weekend.
After a year of solitude because of COVID-19, however, Tipton’s present circumstances, like those of so many others, are anything but normal, and easing back into public through a visit to Rocky Branch was a little nerve-rattling, he told The Daily Times recently.
“It took me a while to get used to being around people, and I’ll tell you, it affected my nerves,” he said. “You’ve heard of cabin fever — well, I had something like that. Until the other day, I haven’t picked or played in a year, not after all these gigs we had (with his bluegrass band, Walking in Tradition) got canceled. We were wanting to go play, but there was nowhere to go.
“So when Rocky Branch started back up, I had to make myself go, because I was so used to that not being available to me. Part of me was thinking, ‘I’m going to get up there, and people are going to be weird, and I’m not going to have a good time,’ until my wife pretty much pushed me to go. So I went — and I had a good time!”
It didn’t take long, he added, for the old feelings of camaraderie and fellowship to reassert themselves, and that, he feels, will be as big a driver of crowds to the Townsend Visitors Center this weekend as any.
‘I think it’s going to be really big, because people are wanting to get out,” Tipton said. “I talked to one couple from North Carolina (the other day), and they’re 80-something years old, but they’re vaccinated and ready to go. They’re wanting to come pick. People are over it, and they want normalcy — and that’s what I want, too.”
Nothing signifies normalcy more so than the annual Townsend spring and fall festivals, which have been taking place annually since 1992, when former festival Director Charlie Monday and a group of volunteers organized the event as a way to relieve congestion in Cades Cove for the annual Old Timers Day celebration. To help alleviate stress on the National Park Service, they held a single-night event, but before the final band performed, passersby had filled the parking lot of the Little River Railroad Museum and were parking along the shoulder of the road.
The next year the festival moved over to the visitors center, but it was still a laid-back affair; the founding volunteers would wander the festival grounds, find a group of pickers jamming together and ask them to get on stage and perform until they could find another group willing to do the same thing. It was all local, but word eventually spread, and out-of-town pickers and professional musicians began showing up, wanting to play.
Almost three decades later, the festival has become a weekend-long event that is equal parts celebration, music showcase and history class. From craft demonstrations to cooking, from guided wildflower walks to storytelling, from book signings to bluegrass music, it’s an homage to a lifestyle that’s intricately woven into the fiber of native East Tennesseans, and it’s become a showcase for the small mountain hamlet where Tipton grew up.
“These festivals were always crucial to me to learn and play and experiment, and music kept me out of trouble when I was younger,” he said. “What I want is more pickers to go up there, especially younger people who need to get into this music. I need young people to put down the video games and learn to play. I want them to pick up and play anything, because music — not just bluegrass, but all music — is a good form of therapy.”
And after the cancellation of both the spring and fall festivals last year, it’s therapy that likely will be in high demand this weekend, Tipton added. After COVID hit last year, the spring festival was shuttered outright, but like so many event organizers around the country, the folks at Blount Partnership — the festival’s presenting organization — had hopes that infection rates would turn around over the summer, allowing the fall event to move forward. Needless to say, that didn’t happen.
“The fall one really hit us hard, because we expected it in the spring, but we had hoped things would be back to normal in time for the fall one,” Tipton said. “That’s why we’re all very excited about this year. I think people have learned to take their own precautions and social distance as they see fit, and that’s what we’re recommending. If people want to wear a mask, then we’re encouraging them to wear a mask.”
And while this year’s festival is taking place a week later than normal, the Partnership made changes during last year’s down time to prepare for larger crowds: The old barn that once stood in the field where festival-goers park has been torn down, and the entire field is now part of the Visitors Center.
“People are ready,” Tipton said. “Now that they have the entirety of that field, they have the potential to have a lot more people and do some bigger things in the future, I hope.”
