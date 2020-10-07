It’s not an exaggeration to say that Halloween has been a big deal for Matthew Slider for most of his life.
After all, not many 10-year-olds (although he might have been 11, he concedes) got their grandfathers to make a fake graveyard, complete with a jack-in-the-box style coffin, for the front yard to help turn Oct. 31 into a neighborhood spectacular.
“My grandfather had a large property with a big barn on it, and in this barn, he had all kinds of wood and did all kinds of woodworking, building anything you could think of,” Slider told The Daily Times recently. “One year, he helped me build some headstones, and we even built a coffin that I could get in and pop out of. My mom dressed up in an old wedding gown, and we had a big cemetery in our front yard that year.”
Fast-forward to 2020: Slider, along with fellow horror creator Austin Green and collaborators Johnny Sands and Samantha Kniskern, has taken his childhood project and supersized it. Uncle Crumpet’s Freak Farm, located on East Lamar Alexander Parkway, is open every weekend in October, and despite limitations on the size of parties going through the haunted attractions — yes, that’s plural, because there are two offerings on the farm — last weekend saw roughly 450 people show up to get spooked.
“As far as I know, we’re the only haunted house in Blount County,” Slider said. “We’ve actually been running different ones for a couple of years now: I ran Highland Haunts at Highland Acres, and Austin ran Ace Haunted Attractions off of Cecilia Avenue. But this year, we’ve joined forces and opened a joint operation on one property.”
The new venture, known as AMS Haunted Attractions, features two experiences for fear-seekers — one designed by Slider, and the other designed by Green. Both are built around the legend of the Crumpet family and the sole surviving member, Uncle Crumpet. The property, on loan from a generous benefactor, features a ruined house that, while unusable by the AMS team, still features into the “legend.”
“The gist of this location is that the Crumpet family lived up here at the farm, and they were actually ‘murdered’ up here, and the land was left to Uncle Crumpet,” Slider said. “The actual house on the property is in ruins, so it’s unsafe to be in and cannot be used, so we built Uncle Crumpet’s ‘house’ inside the main building where our guests will be going through. The others who ‘live here’ with Uncle Crumpet have taken over the outside of the property as well.”
Slider is originally from California, having moved to Blount County in 2013 after eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He visited the area after his mother and stepfather moved here and fell in love with East Tennessee, and once he landed, he didn’t waste much time in tapping into his childhood love of a good scare.
“I grew up loving scary movies, and I started going to haunted houses when I was a kid — and they absolutely terrified me!” he said with a laugh. “I didn’t like going into them, and I’ll tell you a secret: I still don’t. I still get really freaked out going through haunted houses, even ones I build.”
While stationed in San Diego, Slider volunteered as one of the workers at the legendary Scream Zone, and while he might be unnerved as a haunted house patron, he absolutely loved being on the distribution end of frights. He was, he proudly pointed out, the only volunteer actor at the time who received the Scream Zone’s “Ghoul of the Night Award,” and when he landed in Blount County and got a place with his girlfriend in Maryville’s historic district, he recreated the front yard cemetery of his childhood.
“That was kind of my first bigger show,” he said. “We had fog machines, I decorated my truck, and the whole front yard was caution-taped. After that, we bought a house, and the very first thing that went through my mind was, ‘I own this property! I can do anything I want!”
In 2018, he turned his garage into a haunt, using black plastic to create hallways and small rooms that evolved into a backyard extravaganza in 2019 that saw between 1,000 and 1,200 people visit during the month of October. And throughout it all, up to and including this year, admission has been free.
“We’ve never tried to charge anybody, because it’s just something I loved to do,” he said. “We took in canned food donations for God’s Kitchen (a food pantry charity run by Alcoa-Maryville Church of God), and we had a huge turnout.”
Green, he added, came up with the Uncle Crumpet concept for his own backyard haunt, and when they decided to join forces, their initial plan was to put the Freak Farm together at Green’s house. In fact, Slider said, they had everything built when friends offered them use of the East Lamar Alexander Parkway.
“We came out and looked at it and fell in love, so we had to tear everything down and rebuild it up here over the past couple of months,” Slider said.
Sands, related to Green through marriage and a fixture at Green’s previous haunts, and Kniskern, who volunteered in previous years to help Slider, were onboard from the beginning, and in the weeks leading up to last weekend’s opening, they’ve cobbled together what they need on a shoestring budget.
“I will say, it’s a huge challenge, which I absolutely love, and because we are free, we don’t get a lot of money,” Slider said. “Last year, I broke even with what I spent and what I received in donations, which was a blessing, but we don’t do it for the money at all. It’s just something we love to do, but keeping within our budget, which is very low, and still making something that’s authentically scary is a very good challenge.
“A lot of companies — Hobby Lobby, for example — utilize pallets, so we’ll go and collect those pallets and repurpose them to make our walls with. Obviously, we don’t want our walls to look like pallets, but I currently work at DENSO, and there is a corrugated plastic material that we get with some of our products we use. When we’re done with the products, that ends up going out to recycling, so I collect what I can with that, and we cover the pallet walls with it. That way, when people go in, they don’t even realize those are pallets.”
Habitat for Humanity, he added, donated a great deal of the décor — a washer and dryer, for example, that plays an integral part in one scene — and friends and volunteers have scavenged their own sheds, garages and attics for materials that add to the ambience. While admission is free, Green and Slider are asking that visitors bring non-perishable food items for God’s Kitchen, and they gratefully accept donations to offset expenses they have to buy outright, like screws, hinges and spray paint.
The end result is a combination of aesthetics that sounds, via Slider’s description, like an indoor attraction that takes cues from “House of 1,000 Corpses” and an outdoor area that’s reminiscent of “The Hills Have Eyes.” Roughly 25 to 30 volunteers, many of them high school drama students, have roles in the production, and one of Slider’s favorite parts of the prep work has been coaching his team on how to improve their scares.
“Last Saturday, we had a dress rehearsal, and I went through while they did what they’re going to do and gave them guidance,” Slider said. “Then Austin went through the indoor haunt, and I went through the outdoor haunt, and we gave guidance to each other’s teams. We want our actors to have fun, but we don’t want it to be overbearing.”
And the goal, he added, is to cater to all levels of fear, from the fraidy-cats who can tour the haunts between 6-7 p.m. on Sundays and check out the scenery without any of the actors present, to the adrenaline junkies who can attend a special “lights out” event on Nov. 1, in which the haunts are shrouded in complete darkness and groups are given a single glow stick to illuminate the terrors that lie in wait.
There are, Slider added, COVID-19 precautions in place: Organizers are requesting that groups maintain a 6-foot distance between one another, and they’re not allowing more than four people to go through either of the haunts at one time.
“And while we’re not requiring masks to be worn, we are requesting them to be worn if possible,” Slider said. “On our end, some of us will be wearing masks, and some of us won’t be, but at the end of every night, or sometimes throughout the night depending on the location, we’ll be running disinfectant over and wiping down both haunts.”
All in all, the goal is to bring a little fun — and fright — to the Halloween season, and to do so in a way that’s affordable for working folks.
“It’s not something we’re doing for money; it’s something we’re doing because we enjoy providing a fun experience to people at no charge,” Slider said. “A lot of people can’t afford to pay a lot of money to do something like this if they have a family of three, four, five or more, so we really enjoy providing this.
“Of course, if they want to bring non-perishable food to donate, it will go to God’s Kitchen, and we are planning on having food trucks, vendors and other fun stuff on-site as well.”
