For over a half century, Jubilee Community Arts has reflected the time-honored musical traditions of Appalachia by showcasing authentic examples of vintage music, ballads, blues, shape-note singing and other regional sounds. This year marks the group’s 54th annual Jubilee Festival, a am extended celebration that began in February 2019. The event will take place at Knoxville’s historic Laurel Theater from Friday to Sunday March 24 to 26, with a variety off artists and ensembles participating in two full nights of musical performances, basement jams and the annual Epworth Old Harp Singing on Sunday.
“This is a key event that shows our commitment to our mission to promote and preserve the traditional music of the region,” said Toby Koosman a longtime associate of Jubilee Community Arts. “I’ve been on staff since 2002, and I’ve been involved with the organization as a volunteer since 1982. My title is Folklorist, and formerly Concert Manager. Brent Cantrell, the Executive Director, is JCA’s artistic director and he designs the programs as far as our concert series is concerned. He delegated the festival booking to me in 2005.”
Cantrell and Koosman are charged with maintaining an impressive legacy. Those that have appeared at the Jubilee Festival in the past include some of the leading lights as far as the annals of American folk music. The list of past performers confirms that fact, a roll call of iconic artists that includes Ralph Stanley, John McCutcheon, Vassar Clements, Gillian Welsh, Old Crow Medicine Show, and any number of other significant old-time masters that include several National Heritage Fellows.
“Of course, many of the performers in recent years are quite a bit younger than the festival itself, and some are second generation festival performers,” Koosman said. “That includes Frank Bronson of the Tennessee Stifflegs, whose dad Ken “Kenzo” Bronson fiddles with the Mumbillies; the Gladson kids who performed with their parents Todd and Juliet; and Morgan Simmons’ daughter Bonnie, who sometimes performs with the Lone Mountain Drifters. Eleanor Bright from Chattanooga is the granddaughter of Fletcher Bright, the late leader of the long- running bluegrass band Dismembered Tennesseans, and a wonderful clawhammer banjo player and ballad singer.”
Not surprisingly then, it takes considerable planning to stage a festival with such a storied past. “There’s a lot of momentum from past festivals, which involves people I will always invite back like the Mumbillies, Y’uns, Kelle Jolly, and the Epworth Old Harp singers,” Koosman said. “I’ve had to adjust to the loss of the last old masters like Clyde Davenport. There are musicians from family traditions who learned directly from other musicians and not from recordings, and they had some wonderful idiosyncratic styles you don’t hear in modern music. As recently as 2015, I had five generations of musicians on stage, but now, the top two of those are gone. There’s a young old-time player from Cookeville, Trenton “Tater” Caruthers, who has become the living repository of the Cumberland Plateau fiddle tradition, having spent time with Clyde Davenport, Michael DeFosche and the Sharp family in Fentress County, as well as Charlie McCarroll from the Kingston McCarroll family. Then again, Trenton is the only person I’ve ever seen play Jimmy McCarroll’s ‘Home Town Blues’ — more commonly known as ‘Lee County Blues’ or Down the Lee Highway’ — to Jimmy’s granddaughter Tammie’s approval.”
Naturally, Koosman is well familiar with the history of the festival going back to its very beginnings.
“At the time of our incorporation, Jubilee Community Arts was a secular organization with an arts mission,” she said. “Still, it’s not an accident that we operate out of a church building and have ‘Jubilee’ in our name. Our origin, and the festival’s origin, grew out of an ecumenical outreach program called Epworth Ministries involving young, socially conscious pastors and ex-sisters with Methodist, Episcopalian, Catholic and Presbyterian affiliations, who worked out of various church properties in Fort Sanders. The first Jubilee Festival was a music and crafts event at the Jubilee Center on Highland and 16th, and then it moved to a Methodist property. Artist Marge Gregg told me she got a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts through the Federation of Communities in Service — or FOCIS — a group formed by some of the 44 former Glenmary Sisters who had left the order in order to find greater freedom in carrying out their own vision of service to the community. In any event, the traditional music program took on a life of its own and became an independent organization.”
Koosman said that one of the things that distinguishes the Jubilee Festival from other traditional gatherings are the people involved.
“Jubilee Festival has a community around it which includes musicians and friends from throughout its half century of its existence,” she said. “That included some difficult times with losing the Jubilee Center on Highland to a sale in 1981. Our remaining venue, the Laurel Theater — formerly the Fort Sanders Presbyterian Church —was badly damaged by a fire in 1982 and remained closed for four years. The festival was held in different venues, including Knights of Columbus Hall and the Foundry before coming home to the restored Laurel Theater. Economic downturns hurt attendance and fundraising at times, and then of course the pandemic shut down live events for an extended period.”
That said, it’s hardly surprising that the festival means a great deal to Koosman personally.
“What I find so gratifying about traditional music is that it connects people across generations,” she said. “It’s music that people haven’t gotten tired of throughout those generations, sometimes through the centuries. A lot of commercial popular music in our culture is meaningful to people who graduated from high school in the same decade, if that. As a teenager, Tater Caruthers spoke at the funerals of Clyde Davenport and his mentor Michael DeFosche and it was extraordinarily moving. When my husband’s father, fiddler Junious “Jim” Turley, was in his last week on a ventilator, some of his younger friends that had once gone to him for tunes and inspiration brought their instruments to the ICU and played those tunes in hopes Jim could hear them. I never again wondered what music was for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.