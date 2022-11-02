At a time when division and discord continue to have an impact on civility and society, banding together to make music often appears to offer an antidote of sorts.
That’s reflected in the ongoing efforts of the Maryville College-Community Concert Band, otherwise known simply as the MC3Band. Under the direction of its newly named conductor, Jay Romines, it will demonstrate that combination of prowess and purpose when it performs its annual fall concert tonight in the Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre of the Clayton Center for the Arts on the Maryville College Campus.
Romines, who was previously the band director at Knoxville Catholic High School for more than twenty years, said he didn’t know quite what to expect when he took the reins of this well-established ensemble. Nevertheless, he was pleasantly surprised by the band’s willingness to do the work that was required and learn the piece that had been chosen for them to perform.“The biggest challenge has been to step into an established performing group and learn their personality in a few weeks of practice,” he said. “I must say they have been a joy to work with, and at once I felt a bond with them.”
The ensemble — comprised of both college and high school students, as well as musicians from the local community — immediately impressed Romines with its both its skills and savvy. Although he wasn’t sure initially that the band was up to the task, he said they excelled by meeting his expectations.
The work the band will perform this evening — “A Celebration of Symphonic Band” — is a composite of compositions by John Philip Sousa, John Williams, Dmitri Shostakovich, Percy Grainer, Hugh Stuart, John Mackey, Randall Standridge and Stevie Wonder, among others.
Romines said that while it reflects a vast and varied musical assortment, the musicians took on the challenge.“The selections for the concert were picked from the standard concert band literature, works I already had conducted,” he said. “I believe I am correct in saying the pieces were unknown by most members. We have a variety of styles from Sousa to Stevie Wonder, and feature a wonderful clarinet soloist, Renae Dishmann. Renae is recent graduate of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.”
That ability to adapt and entertain has been a trademark of MC3 from the very beginning, ever since its original founding in 1992 as the Maryville College-Community Concert Band. Romines was named to his post this past August by Dr. Eric Simpson, the College’s director of bands, and the college’s Division of Fine Arts.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to work with this fine ensemble,” Romines said when asked how he felt about his new responsibilities. “I have known them by reputation, and I was pleasantly surprised when Dr. Simpson asked me to consider this position.”
For his part, Simpson said he was pleased that Romines responded with such enthusiasm.
“The really neat thing about the MC3 Band is that it ties the college to the community in such a palpable way,” Simpson said in a press release that accompanied the announcement. “The relationships forged by people who make music together are like no others. And that’s part of why I am so excited for the ensemble to give its first performance under Mr. Romines. He’s a conductor with a long history of facilitating those relationships, both in East Tennessee and on a larger scale, and that’s what the audience will hear at the concert. It will be just great.”
Romines, in turn, said he was pleased to participate in an effort that fosters such an indelible bond between the musicians and those that experience it. “I think the music still finds an audience because it is so very human,” he said. “Live performances, especially by a concert band, have a sonority which appeals to our very souls.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.