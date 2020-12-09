Normally, Mike McGill would be neck-deep in planning an all-star extravaganza Christmas show.
COVID-19 has wrecked those plans, however, and while the show will go on, the “Mike McGill Christmas Spectacular” will look a little different this holiday season.
McGill is a familiar face around these parts, having played in the Drunk Uncles (with Jeff Barbra and Gordy Gilbertson) several years ago, as well as the Cathouse Prophets (with Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson and Shed Juke Joint owner Scott Maddux). He’s also the co-founder of the hardcore honky-tonk outfit the Barstool Romeos, regular fixtures at The Shed, and since 2012, he’s organized the “Spectacular” as a holiday performance designed to share the stage with musically minded friends while raising money for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee (based in Maryville).
This year, he told The Daily Times recently, the show was going to be turbo-charged, moving from Barley’s Knoxville in the Old City to the historic Bijou Theatre, which seats roughly 800 people.
But then COVID-19 struck.
“I’m going to have to simplify things a little bit,” McGill said. “I just try to remember that I’m a singer more than a musician, and I’ve just go to pick and move, man. So we’re going to keep the date — Dec. 18, and we’re just going to livestream it. Basically, you’ll just go to my (Facebook) page, click on the video, and there will be a link that goes straight to Second Harvest, so you can make a donation.
“And then there will be a link that goes straight to the Bijou as well. All proceeds will go to those two, and I wanted to add the Bijou this year, because trying to work this thing out with them has been tough on us all, and I’ve gotten faith and good friendship with some of the individuals over there.”
In years past, the “Spectacular” has worked like this: McGill and a band of close friends provides the music, and guest vocalists and instrumentalists get up one after the other to perform holiday songs — everything from the sacred to the secular, from classic to contemporary, from reverent to profane. It’s up to his selected guest to choose their tunes; McGill and his players take care of the rest, and the event usually draws hundreds of fans of the local scene for a Christmas gathering that feels more like a family reunion than a show. (More than 400 guests paid to attend last year, and McGill estimates he’s raised thousands of dollars for Second Harvest over the years.)
However, after contemplating whether to do a limited attendance livestream from the Bijou stage, he and Bijou organizers ultimately decided to pull the plug. Rising COVID-19 numbers make the venture too risky, so instead, McGill will get on a stage in a downtown warehouse by his lonesome, armed with a guitar and a selection of his favorite tunes, on Dec. 18.
“When Black Friday hits every year, I just start listening to every Christmas song I can come up with, every playlist and obscure recommendation, to try to find something in there that fits me,” he said. “Two I’ve done every year, and I plan on doing them forever, are Chuck Berry’s ‘Run Run Rudolph’ and Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December.’ And how fitting is that for this year?”
Running sound will be “Big” Al Braden, the longtime soundman from Barley’s Knoxville and a familiar face to audiophiles in the scene. Steve Corrigan, a drummer for a half-dozen local bands, will run the video. Other than the three of them, the warehouse will be empty, McGill said. The lack of guests and fans, he said, was perhaps the most difficult thing to come to terms with.
“The thing that makes the ‘Spectacular’ spectacular is not just the willingness and the openness of people to give of their talent and their time — but it’s also a hell of a lot of fun!” he said. “I tell these people that they shouldn’t have anything else going on in their minds when they step up there to perform. And if they’re not having so much fun they can’t stand it, then I don’t want them to feel uncomfortable at all.
“So I had to check myself a little bit get back into reality. I’m still just one guy trying to do this, and because everything’s going to be different this year with everything, I don’t really have to measure up to years past. There won’t be any audience feedback, so I’m not going to get any instant gratification out of it, and I won’t be able to hear the audience laughing through cyberspace, so I don’t know if my jokes will land or not. That’ll be a little challenging.”
But while McGill certainly has fun organizing the shindig and taking part in it, it’s become something greater over the years than one man’s desire to throw a big holiday party for his pals. It started out that way, he acknowledged, but the more he’s been able to lend a hand to Second Harvest, the more meaningful these annual shows have become. And that’s why, despite the ruination of COVID-19, he couldn’t let 2020 elapse without playing Christmas music in some form or fashion.
“Whenever I’ve needed help, people have been there and helped me when I didn’t know where or when it would come from, or who or what would provide it?” he said, his voice choked with emotion. “Why would I not want to be able to do the same thing in return? Whether I know, meet, touch or see any of these people ever, why would I not want to?
“This started out as a selfish act of wanting to be around everybody for the holidays, but it has grown and gotten completely bigger than me. So we’re going to carry it on one way or another, because we’ve got to do something for the greater good — whether it’s feeding kids or bringing smiles to people’s faces in a dark time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.