Christmas trees and decorations hit store shelves and display floors around Labor Day, but for those who like a little chronological order to their holiday season, the clock starts ticking now.
It’s Thanksgiving, the unofficial start of the holiday season — which means that after today’s repast settles, an explosion of area events will take place at breakneck speed leading up to the day of Santa’s arrival. There are events taking place across East Tennessee every single day until Dec. 25, and while it’s impossible to list them all, this is a good roundup for those seeking to get out and about after COVID-19 put the kibosh on most celebrations last year:
BLOUNT COUNTY EVENTS
• Vendors, crafters and small businesses will take part in the Downtown Maryville Holiday Craft Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday as part of the nationwide observance of “Small Business Saturday.” More than 70 vendors and several food trucks will be on hand to encourage patrons to support the downtown area’s small businesses.
• The city of Alcoa’s Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, formerly known as “Springbrook Splendor,” will take place at 6:15 p.m. Monday (rain date is Tuesday) at the Pedestrian Bridge at Springbrook Corporate Center, 223 Associates Blvd. in Alcoa. Following the ceremony, there will be special music, refreshments, visits with Santa Claus and hayrides for the children. It’s free to attend.
• The Blount County Festival of Trees, the centerpiece of which is the lawn of the Blount County Courthouse — illuminated with a display of live Christmas trees of all sizes, colors and decorative themes — kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, on the courthouse lawn and will feature entertainment, refreshments and visits with Santa Claus. It’s free to attend.
• The Town of Greenback will hold its second annual Festival of Lights from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4, and attendees are invited to “celebrate the magic from the comfort of your own car or join us downtown for lots of goodies and a couple of special visitors.” Maps will be available through paper copies in downtown Greenback or via an app you can find on Facebook on the morning of Dec. 3.
• The City of Friendsville will hold an all-day holiday event called “Christmas in the City” on Dec. 4, featuring holiday shopping from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the annual Christmas parade at 4 p.m., followed by a Christmas program and official tree lighting. It’s free to attend.
• The “H.O.M.E. for the Holidays,” the annual celebration of the Hall-Oldfield-Maryville Empowerment community organization, takes place at 5 p.m. Dec. 4, with a tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m., at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 209 E. Franklin St. in Alcoa. The event will include “family fun” and is free to attend.
• The city of Maryville Tree Lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the city Municipal Center, 400 W. Broadway Ave. in downtown Maryville. The program will feature community entertainment, refreshments and visits with Santa Claus. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held indoors. It’s free to attend.
• Holiday events at the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville: The Knoxville Opera will perform a collection of holiday songs at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Grace Notes Flute Ensemble will perform a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 9. Both performances are free and open to the public.
• Holiday events at the Clayton Center for the Arts, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway on the Maryville College campus: The Grammy-nominated, award-winning bluegrass/country duo Dailey and Vincent will bring its holiday show, “All I Want for Christmas Is Y’all,” to the Nutt Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 5; tickets range from $28.50 to $45.50. The Maryville College Division of Fine Arts will combine its various vocal and instrumental ensembles for the extravaganza “A Maryville Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Nutt Theatre; tickets, limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, are $12 each. Appalachian Ballet Company will present its annual performances of “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Nutt Theatre; tickets range from $20 to $55.
HOLIDAY PARADES
KNOXVILLE HOLIDAY EVENTS
• The 2021 Fantasy of Trees (this year’s theme: “Sweet Christmas Memories”) takes place from 3-8 p.m. today (Thanksgiving), 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Knoxville Convention Center, on Henley Street between Clinch and Cumberland avenues in downtown Knoxville. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 4-12, and proceeds benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. For more information, call 865-541-8385, and go online to www.fantasyoftrees.org for a full list of events.
• The downtown Knoxville “Regal Celebration of Lights” kicks off at 5:15 p.m. Friday on Market Square in downtown Knoxville (and in the adjacent Krutch Park), with the opening of the downtown ice skating rink; live music by the band K-Town; the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree and Krutch Park; and the “WDVX Holiday Ho-Ho-Hoedown” at 6:15 p.m. on the Market Square stage, featuring live music by Tray Dahl and the Jugtime Ragband. The event is free and open to the public.
• The Town of Farragut will hold a ”Celebrate the Season” gathering at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2, featuring photos with Santa, cookie decorating, face painting and a holiday film. It’s free to attend.
• CHRISTMAS PLAYS: At the Clarence Brown Theatre, 1714 Andy Holt Blvd. on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, all performances of the annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” are sold out. At the Flying Anvil Theatre, 1300 Rocky Hill Road in West Knoxville, an evening of “bad puns, bawdy malapropisms, naughty double-entendres and witty songs” is on tap for the holiday production of “Scrooge in Rouge,” which debuts Dec. 8 and will be staged through Dec. 31; tickets range from $20-$27, and a full list of showtimes can be found at www.flyinganviltheatre.com. The WordPlayers will stage Joseph Robinette’s adaptation of the C.S. Lewis classic “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12 at the Clayton Performing Arts Center on the campus of Pellissippi State Community College, 10915 Hardin Valley Road in Knoxville; tickets are $16 adults/$12 teens/$8 kids. River and Rail Theatre Company will present the “original folk musical” “The Unusual Tale of Mary and Joseph’s Baby” Dec. 10-12; Dec. 15-19; and Dec. 21-23 at the Old City Performing Arts Center, 111 State St. in Knoxville’s Old City; for showtimes and prices, visit www.riverandrailtheatre.com. Theatre Knoxville Downtown is presenting Jones, Hope and Wooten’s “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” from Dec. 3-19 at the company’s new playhouse, 800 S. Central St. in Knoxville; visit www.theatreknoxville.com for ticket prices and exact showtimes.
• Holiday events at the Civic Auditorium/Coliseum, 500 Howard Baker Jr. Ave., downtown Knoxville (visit www.knoxvillecoliseum.com for ticket prices): The Gaither Vocal Band brings its “All Heaven and Nature Sing Christmas Tour” to the Coliseum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2; tickets are $28-$70. Appalachian Ballet Company presents “The Nutcracker” in the Auditorium at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 3 p.m. Dec. 5; tickets are $24-$49. Star Chevy Chase will be on hand for a screening and Q&A of “Christmas Vacation” at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Auditorium; tickets are $49-$250. The Oak Ridge Academy of Dance Holiday Spectacular is at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Auditorium; tickets are $20/$14 students. The Nativity Pageant of Knoxville takes place at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12 and 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Coliseum; tickets are free and seating is open, but arrive early, as the production begins in total darkness. The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s annual Clayton Holiday Concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 3 p.m. Dec. 19 in the Auditorium; tickets are $10-$49. Country star Josh Turner brings his “Holiday and the Hits” tour to the Auditorium at 8 p.m. Dec. 21; tickets are $37 and $57.
• At The Bijou Theatre, 803 S. Gay St., downtown Knoxville (visit www.knoxbijou.com for ticket prices): The Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra will present its annual “Classical Christmas” program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday; tickets are $15 and $35. Pianist Jim Brickman brings his “Gift of Christmas” tour to town at 7 p.m. Dec. 7; tickets are $49.50 and $75. The Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus will perform its annual holiday show (this year’s theme: “Slay, Belles!”) at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11; tickets are $24.99. “A Very Dave Barnes Christmas” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 12; tickets are $35 and $50. The 9th annual “Mike McGill Christmas Spectacular” takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 19; tickets are $15.
• At The Tennessee Theatre, 604 S. Gay St., downtown Knoxville (visit www.tennesseetheatre.com for ticket prices): Texas singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen brings “The Road to Christmas” to Knoxville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; tickets are $35-$55. Home Free’s “Warmest Winter Tour” arrives at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2; tickets are $29.50-$59.50. There will be two performances of “A Mannheim Steamroller Christmas,” at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4; tickets are $59.50-$99.50. The Beach Boys will present a “Holiday Harmonies” concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; tickets are $64.50-$125. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” takes place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10; tickets are $21.50-$71.50. The Knoxville Jazz Orchestra will present its annual “Swingin’ Christmas” concert, featuring vibraphonist Warren Wolf, at 8 p.m. Dec. 14; tickets are $45. The Bing Crosby classic “White Christmas” will screen at 8 p.m. Dec. 17, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 and the animated “Polar Express” at 2 p.m. Dec. 19; tickets to each film are $10 per person, per viewing.
• Free photos with Santa, refreshments and the screening of a holiday film are on top for the Comcast “Christmas Drive-In at Chilhowee,” which takes place 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Chilhowee Park, 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. in East Knoxville; admission is free.
