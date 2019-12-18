The first time the Nouveaux Honkies debuted their haunting cover of the Glen Campbell classic “Wichita Lineman,” fiddler Rebecca Dawkins thought it was a song about football players.
To be fair, she told The Daily Times recently with a laugh, she had never really given much consideration to the words. Her partner, Tim O’Donnell, on the other hand was blown away by it when he first discovered it in the late 1980s, before he even appreciated country music.
“I remember hearing that song when I was very young, working in an auto garage where I would change oil, and it just floored me,” O’Donnell said. “Back then, I was listening to more ’80s music and the beginnings of grunge and hip-hop. I wasn’t someone who was into, say, Travis Tritt. But that song would come on, and I couldn’t change the station because it was my uncle’s garage, but it just floored me.
“I learned how to play it and delved into how it was crafted and how it all works and resolved back onto that major chord, and the first time we played it live was at the Riverwalk in (Stuart) Florida. It was totally packed — 500, 600, 800 people there, or something like that — and we did this really elaborate intro, but as soon as I started singing, everybody started clapping. I just remember gleaming at Rebecca across the stage like, ‘I told you it would work!’”
The couple laughs at the memory, their easy camaraderie a testament to the chemistry that makes the Nouveaux Honkies such a charismatic Americana duo. The two entered one another’s orbit in Florida in 2005, when O’Donnell was seeking respite from a hurricane season that had ruined his business. He had honed his chops playing drums in church and guitar in a punk band, and during the 1990s worked in a number of different projects: the band Yusef’s Well, the gospel group The Nelons and as part of the backing band for such artists as Eddie Kirkland and the late Ace Moreland. He even toured with The Blasters on that band’s 2002 reunion tour and with Hightone Records artist Laura Minor.
Dawkins, a native of Darlington, South Carolina, had majored in music at the University of South Carolina and made a name for herself in the Myrtle Beach music scene before lighting out for Florida in 2004. Along the Treasure Coast, at various open-mic nights in beach bars and roadside honky-tonks, the two met and struck up a friendship. After spending some time in France in early 2005, O’Donnell returned to Port Salerno and launched The Nouveaux Honkies with Dawkins. Two years later, after chipping away at the regional music scene, they released their self-titled debut, a straight-up blues album that won them the distinction of Best Roots Band in Palm Beach County.
Other records flowed, but by 2014, the Honkies had expanded into a full-sized band and felt like they were knocking on the ceiling of their potential.
“A lot of it a little stifling, just trying to manage a band on the road and doing our own stuff,” O’Donnell said. “Rebecca and I felt like we had hit this plateau, and we wanted something different to happen. We were going to move somewhere first, but Rebecca said, ‘Let’s get an RV and see other places.’”
After heading West and spending some time in Colorado, they landed in Austin, Texas, where they cut the album “Blues for Country” at The Zone studio, 30 minutes outside of town in the community of Dripping Springs. Much of the material had been written years earlier, but previous attempts to record the songs hadn’t panned out.
“Before that record, we were a four-piece band, and we wanted to strip that down and get more into the idea of song-crafting, instead of having a song rely on all the instrumentation and production,” Dawkins said. “If you heard the show as a duo, we wanted it to sound like that.”
The experience was such a positive one that they went ahead and reserved studio time to record its follow-up, “Loud in Here,” which was released in 2018. In the meantime, they landed in Knoxville, where the Honkies will perform this weekend at Schulz Brau Brewing on Saturday. They’ve found an ideal balance here in East Tennessee, using this area as a home base during the spring, summer and fall, and returning to Florida for the winters, where they live in a fishing shack and play for the snowbirds who follow them to the Sunshine State.
They’re still making inroads into the East Tennessee music scene, but already they’ve made a couple of high-profile friends: Cruz Contreras, frontman for The Black Lillies, rented their house last winter, and banjo extraordinaire Matt Morelock will do so this winter. They’ve been so busy, they said, that they have yet to unpack all of the boxes that were once in storage.
But it’s home, and while a return to Florida for the next several months is imminent, it’s always a pleasant experience to return to the shadow of the Smokies, Dawkins said.
“When we were looking to move, we thought about trying to find a place in Gatlinburg, so we love it here,” she said. “It’ll be good to come back for a little bit this weekend, and we’ll do a lot of fun music and even some Christmas music.”
