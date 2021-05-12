IF YOU GO

2021 Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games

WHEN: Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16

WHERE: Maryville College campus, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville

HOW MUCH: Two-day pass — $35; Saturday only — $20; half-day Saturday (after 3 p.m., includes entry to the "Ceilidh Under the Stars" evening concert that begins at 7 p.m.) — $15; Sunday only — $15. Children younger than 16 admitted free both days. First responders, seniors, veterans and students receive discounted admission with ID.

ONLINE: www.smokymountaingames.org