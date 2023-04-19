Families are built from bloodlines that bind siblings with common history, shared interests and an emphatic embrace. Of course, those ties don’t always endure, but when there is an intrinsic interest in building on those bonds and finding common purpose, there’s no greater connection upon which to pursue that passion.
The Pirkles are proof. Comprised of Andy Pirkle, who plays rhythm guitar and sings and his sister Sarah Pirkle, who plays the fiddle and also sings, the roster also extends to Andy’s children — Kaine Pirkle on electric guitar and vocals and the youngest member of the band, Max Pirkle on bass and vocals — as well as singer and percussionist Erin Gillison, the daughter of Andy and Sarah’s sister Donna Pirkle Kimble. The musicians hail from both Blount County and Knoxville, and they share a repertoire that includes an eclectic mix of classic country, Americana, rock ’n’ roll and soul, along with original songs.
“We choose by committee mostly,” Kaine Pirkle said.
While music has been a mainstay of the Pirkles’ interests and activities throughout their lives, they never took the formal step of performing in public until earlier this year. However, Andy Pirkle said they decided they “were going to go full on Pirkle” after that, when they put Max on bass and Erin on drums. That incarnation of the band made its bow on Sarah and her husband Jeff Barbara’s monthly concert, “Behind the Barn,” this past March.
This Saturday, April 22, they perform at Lost and Found Records in Knoxville as part of the local festivities for Record Store Day, a annual celebration of independent record retailers that takes place worldwide.
“We never really performed on stage together until we were both adults,” Andy said. “The first time may have been at the Corner Lounge in Knoxville with my band, The Drunk Uncles. I think I was singing ‘Bartender’s Blues.’”
Nevertheless, he said that music was everywhere in their home while they were growing up. “It ranged from the theme songs for cartoons on TV, to WIVK on the car radio,” he said. “There was a pile of us in a two bedroom house and we all had records,” he said. “My brother would play Pink Floyd or Black Sabbath when it was his turn, and I remember lots of Bee Gees records played too. So yeah, there was a lot of music. Mom got Sarah and I guitar lessons when we were young, and Sarah did really well. I lasted for a bit, but quit going after awhile. However, I did get interested in guitar again later on. Sarah is the real musician between the two of us. That’s no secret.”
Kaine Pirkle points to his first concert, a performance by Eric Clapton, as the moment when he realized his destiny was to be a musician. “I was groomed to be an electric guitar player by literally everyone in my family,” he said. “Performing together was a matter of inevitability.”
“Kaine understands music in a way I never will,” Andy added. “He helped wrangle us all. Sarah’s fiddling is the backbone of it all. Max, my youngest, is playing bass in his own groovy way. Erin, my niece, is a hell of a drummer.”
Andy himself is well known in local environs as half of the band the Barstool Romeos along with his musical partner Mike McGill, but it’s been awhile since he’s found opportunity to renew his focus on music.
“I started a lawn care business during the pandemic and have been working at that,” he said. “Turns out I’m pretty good at it and I like it for some masochistic reason. I think it’s going to keep me healthy. I am happy to be playing a little music again though.”
The joys of playing music as a family speaks for itself, Kaine said. “However there are some challenges. Each of us come from a different genre, so to mold all the different playing styles takes some finesse and restraint from each of us.”
In that regard, Andy said Kaine has been playing guitar since he was a toddler, but came up in the heavy metal scene in Knoxville, most notably in a band called Farewell to Kings. He said that son Max has also played guitar since a very young age, but only recently picked up the bass.
“Being in a family band is really new for all of us, so I will have to get back to you on the challenge, but so far its been all joy for me,” Andy said. “Sarah and I have been talking about starting a band together and playing music around campfires for a long time, but It just never worked out till now. I don’t think I’ve been waiting for my youngins to grow up so i could be in a band with them, but it really makes for one hell of a proud papa moment. And having Sarah and my niece Erin involved is kind of the icing on the cake.”
Nevertheless, all the band members agree that the Pirkles are destined to be an evolving entity.
Sarah concurred. “Right now, we are doing a lot of songs that Andy and Kaine did with the Barstool Romeos because they already have that worked up,” she said. “After that, it’s just whatever strikes us. We’re working on a fiddle tune or two. Our mom was a huge fan of The Bee Gees, and we learned to sing harmony because of that fact. We’re trying to do some of their music just to honor her memory. We have five singers in this band, so harmonies are gonna be epic. We just need more time to rehearse. It’s too bad we have all these pesky day jobs and stuff.”
