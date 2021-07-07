Whether he’s on the Grammy Awards red carpet or playing a club show in Europe, on stage at Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in Gatlinburg or playing for a lawn full of fans at Dancing Bear Lodge in Townsend (which he’ll do tonight), C.J. Lewandowski remembers the first time he performed.
He was probably 3 years old, he told The Daily Times recently, when he took his grandmother’s hand and climbed on stage at an old country church in the Ozarks, a place out in the pines where music was made for saving souls. In a way, he said, it saved his — or at least provided the blueprint for the life he enjoys today as bandleader of the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.
“I think of her all the time, because I always wanted to sing with her,” Lewandowski said. “She was an incredible singer, and they actually had a band in the church with steel guitar and fiddle and guitar, and grandma was the leader of it — the worship leader, I guess you’d call her. I remember seeing her on stage, and that was the biggest impact on me, because she was somebody who encouraged people to do what they loved to do.
“She had three grandkids, and I was the oldest, and she kind of took me under her wing because we lived just south of St. Louis, so when we came to visit, she paid a little extra special attention to me. And she kind of had it planned out that I was going to be this singer, and she encouraged me and bought me a little old microphone and amp that I could sing into.”
Doris died when Lewandowski was 6, but by that point, music was his focal point. He remembers getting a Hank Williams Jr. cassette but only listening to one song: the remake of “Tear in My Beer” that Jr. cut with an old tape of his famous father, Hank Williams Sr. Between that and the bluegrass to which he was introduced through Ricky Skaggs, he realized he’d discovered his lane.
“Once I found bluegrass and Old Time, it all made sense. I had been attracted to it my whole life, and I didn’t even know it,” he said.
A childhood friend’s discovery of a family banjo got Lewandowski interested in making music as well as listening to it, and he started out playing fiddle. It was difficult to chin that fiddle and sing, which he also wanted to do, however, and at one of his fiddle lessons in a single-wide trailer in Dittmer, Missouri, he noticed a photograph on the wall of Bill Monroe, the man credited as the “father” of bluegrass music.
“I saw the picture of him holding that mandolin, and I felt the power behind that picture, and I thought, ‘I want that. I want people to look at a picture of me and feel the same thing,’” he said. “I related it to the mandolin, but I also think I was seeing the companionship between him and that mandolin, and I wanted that. I wanted a pick in my pocket, and I didn’t want that bow no more.”
From there, he moved on to the mandolin, and over time built a reputation as a promising young picker in the Missouri bluegrass community, and as he branched out beyond the Show-Me State, he began making friendships with other players — including Jereme Brown, who introduced him to banjo player Josh “Jug” Rinkel. In 2010, Lewandowski moved to Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and the three struck up a fast friendship.
Lewandowski was playing bluegrass with Karl Shiflett and Big Country Show when a fellow musician in East Tennessee called him up in 2013 and invited him down to Gatlinburg to be a part of a three-piece band that would play the city’s summer-long Tunes and Tales festival. Having visited the area on family vacations as a kid, he was reminded of just how much he loved the area, found a house when the festival came to an end and went to work at Ole Smoky, playing music for tourists at the distillery. When the distillery expanded to Pigeon Forge, the new venue’s house band couldn’t cover the gig, and so the owners approached Lewandowski about putting together his own crew. He immediately called Brown and Rintzel, and in the summer of 2014, the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys made their first appearance on the Ole Smoky stage. Bass player Jasper Lorentzen came on board shortly thereafter, and it didn’t take long for the bluegrass circuit to get wind of the four hotshots whose picking burned almost as hot as the liquor for sale at the distillery.
“We never had any intention of doing anything else besides play Ole Smoky as just a house band, but a year and a half into it, people were seeing videos of us at Ole Smoky, and we started getting a little bit of attention,” he said. “That’s when we started getting calls for bluegrass festivals.”
Their first out-of-town gig was in Alberta, Canada, followed shortly thereafter by a two-week tour in Europe. A deal followed with Rounder Records, which released “Toil, Tears and Trouble” in 2019. (The band released “Back to the Mountains” independently in 2016.) The Rounder record was nominated for a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, and with fiddler Laura Orshaw added to the fold in 2020, the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys have the harmonies, picking and reverence to attract fans both old and new.
“We remember where we come from, for sure, and we don’t let that slip away,” Lewandowski said. “There’s always new music coming along, and we might change an arrangement or do this, that or the other, but to this day, if we’re doing stuff in our style, we’re usually paying homage to somebody. We try to keep in mind all the time: Where did we come from? Why are we doing this? How are we honoring the people who invested time in us?
“When folks come see us, they’re going to get authenticity, that’s for sure. They’ll get anything from a classic country cover to one of our songs that’s been described as a traditional new standard, almost. And they’ll get ups and downs, heartaches and laughs, and they might even cry a little bit. We like to not necessarily play with emotion, but we like people to experience emotions, whether they’re good or bad, because that’s what makes the world go round.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.