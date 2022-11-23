When Jesus Christ Superstar plays a week of performances at Knoxville’s Tennessee Theatre next week, it adds to a legacy unlike any other modern musical.
Back in the beginning — over 50 years ago, in fact — it seemed unlikely at best, and wholly sacrilegious at worst, to base a musical around the life of Jesus Christ, the spiritual figure that defines Christianity, the world’s largest religion. After all, any characterization of one who is considered the Son of God, the Messiah and God’s representative on Earth isn’t going to be taken lightly, especially by devotees.
Yet, the appeal of “Jesus Christ Superstar” resided in the fact that it paints a portrait of a savior with human frailties and an emotional bond to Mary Magdalene, a prostitute who professes her love for Jesus in song and suggestion, and to Judas, the disciple who ultimately betrays Jesus and who shares the story from his own personal perspective.
Ironically, given the fact that it ranks as one of the most popular musicals of all time, its origins were less than promising. Its composers, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, were still budding songwriters with big ambitions in the late ‘60s, and when they presented the idea of a musical based on the final week in the life of Jesus to prospective backers, the idea was uniformly rejected. They opted instead to create a concept album, recruiting some of the leading rock luminaries of the time, among them Deep Purple’s Ian Gillian in the title role, Yvonne Elliman as Mary Magdalene, singer Murray Head as Judas, and Michael D’Abo, formerly of the Manfred Mann band cast as King Herod. Members of Joe Cocker’s Grease Band, the group that backed Cocker at Woodstock, on record and on tour, supplied the bulk of the instrumental accompaniment.
Although the idea of a rock opera was still fairly innovative in 1970 — having been pioneered by the Who with Tommy and the Kinks courtesy of an offering called Arthur — Webber and Rice’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” concept took the concept to new heights. It infused a modern sensibility into the Biblical story, complete with modern colloquialisms, rock references and an innate humanity that brings these characters to life.
The album became an international best-seller, giving those that shunned the idea of a musical reason to reconsider. A year later, “Jesus Christ Superstar” made its Broadway bow and during its two year run it was an immediate smash, despite mixed reviews. And while it made a promising showing at the Tony Awards with five nominations, it failed to win any. Nevertheless, Lloyd-Webber managed to win a prestigious Drama Desk Award as “Most Promising Composer,” offering an indication of greater things to come.
However, its real success came through the fact that it spawned a spate of international productions, including a long-running residency on London’s West End, which set a record for the longest-running West End musical until it was eventually overtaken by “Cats.” Worldwide, it grossed nearly $240 million in box office receipts in its first nine years alone.
With that success, came controversy. A number of touring companies took their unauthorized productions to a number of American cities prior to producer and promoter Robert Stigwood and MCA Records taking legal action to protect their property.
As one might expect, it also garnered the wrath of certain religious groups that found the portrayal of Jesus in human form to be innately offensive and repugnant to their sacred beliefs. Tim Rice was quoted as saying, “It happens that we don’t see Christ as God but simply the right man at the right time at the right place.” Nevertheless, that didn’t quiet the cries of blasphemy that resulted from the attempt to paint Judas as a sympathetic character, and to show Jesus as a weaker individual as a result. Many members of the Jewish community also found fault with it, contending that it took an antisemitic attitude by furthering the notion that Jews were responsible for Jesus’ death and the fact that many of the antagonists were Jewish themselves.
Nevertheless, the fact that the musical is marking its 50th anniversary and still getting a boost at the box office indicates that its popularity is undiminished even now. Touring companies have taken it to cities worldwide, and inman cases adapting it to a vast variety of seemingly diverse cultural settings and scenarios. It’s played in Japan, Australia, France, Mexico, and South America to great success. The road companies touring in the U.S. alone play to packed houses. It’s also seen several revivals in London and New York with any number of international superstars taking the major roles.
At the same time, the show’s popularity has spread to other mediums as well. Several of its songs — the beautiful ballad “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and the rousing “Superstar” in particular — have become pop standards of lasting duration. The album, originally released in 1970, topped the pop charts. A radio production was broadcast on the BBC in 1996. A film adaption, released in 1973 and featuring a number of stars from the stage production, was also successful, as was a second film follow-up in 1999 and subsequently released on home video.
The production was then shown on television on Easter Sunday, 2018 starring John Legend and Sara Bareilles. It too was a huge ratings success.
Of course, there’s nothing like live theater and the forthcoming revival of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” coming to the Tennessee Theatre after half a century of spectacle and success, ought to prove the point. This superstar still soars.
