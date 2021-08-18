As an outlet for pain, Josh Smith’s guitar made for a good therapist.
It continues to act as one, more than two years after his life crumbled due to some poor decisions made all the more painful by a salacious public airing. In the aftermath, his marriage fell apart, and a few months later, toward the end of 2019, his father died.
Shortly after that, COVID descended upon the land, and the Knoxville-based singer-songwriter, who performs as a solo artist under the moniker Rev. J. Mikhael Smith when he’s not fronting the Americana band Handsome and the Humbles, felt even more isolated than ever.
His guitar, however, was always ready to receive his pain, he told The Daily Times recently.
“Around the time that things started happening, I started writing about it — the feelings I was struggling with, the pain I had caused other people and myself, and all of the stuff leading up to it,” he said. “It affected my writing, and for a while, it was all I could write about. It’s how I dealt with it, and the songs that came out of that period kind of show it.
“My biggest concern at the time was not hurting anyone — like, ‘I want to be the only person hurting here!’ But it became a good outlet for all of that. I do feel like it’s lightening up a little bit, though. I’ve started getting back to writing stories and about things that don’t have anything to do with me.”
Take, for example, “10:18,” the lead-off track and standout single of “Dogwood Winter,” released last year and credited to the Rev. J. Mikhael Smith and the Brimstone Miracle. It takes the harrowing story of the 1904 train collision that killed 56 people in New Market, Tennessee, told from the story of a man waiting for his family on the doomed passenger cars that were pancaked by catapulted locomotives. The song is one of the reasons a writer for Beat Atlanta Online says Smith “should be considered in conversation alongside songwriters such as Jason Isbell and Ryan Adams:” It’s a driving folk ballad that captures the feel and energy of a train song, anchored by harrowing heartbreak that was inspired by a Handsome and the Humbles show in Knoxville, Smith said.
“I wrote that song years ago, and we couldn’t ever get it feeling right with Handsome,” he said. “We were playing at the (Southern) Railway Station, and the guy who booked the show was telling us about how the station was haunted, and the reason why is because of that disaster. Some of the people who were brought in by the rescue train died there in the station, and that’s when I thought, ‘I’ve got to write a song about that.’
“At the time, I was writing songs that were based in East Tennessee and around real things that happened or could happen, and even though it was good with Handsome, we just couldn’t get the right feel. But with Evie (Andrus on fiddle), Zack (Miles on banjo) and Lauryl (Brisson on drums), it worked out for the acoustic album.”
Madison Brown Miles (Zack’s wife) on vocals and Tyler Huff on bass round out the Brimstone Miracle, and with their deft contributions, “10:18” got airplay across the country. Locally, WUTK-FM and WDVX-FM picked it up, but stations as far away as Wisconsin and San Francisco also worked it into rotation, which gave it a wider reach than much of his Handsome material. While he’s played solo on occasion — and will do so again on Sunday, when he performs at Ijams Nature Center in South Knoxville — the songs for the Rev. J. Mikhael Smith project were meant to stand on their own.
“I play so much by myself these days, even though I love Handsome and the Humbles,” he said. “It’s just not easy as a band to travel with a bunch of grown men who have wives and kids and lives and jobs, but these are the people I want to play with. Not that I’m not up for playing with other people, but I do the band stuff because I move my friends, but I also wanted something that would seem a little more stripped down.
“Of course, when I added the band for the Rev. J. Mikhael Smith stuff, Evie, Lauryl, Zack, Madison and Tyler are just so good that it became its own band almost and not just a solo thing. That’s something I’ll continue to do, and I think the rest of them will want to do it, too, if they’re available.”
The “Reverend” title is something Smith comes by relatively honestly: Raised as a conservative Christian in Clinton, he started out working in a small-town church before his own moral compass clashed with the fundamentalism he’d been taught. He began exploring how secular artists like Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan documented the human condition, and in taking cues from their prose, turned his eye toward the towns, people and ways of life of the Southern Appalachians.
Huff and guitarist Jason Chambers started backing him up, and soon Handsome and the Humbles released a single that captured the attention of local radio: “Knoxville Lights,” a shambling rock ‘n’ roll homage to the cityscape as seen from a weary traveler crossing the mountains. Huff and Chambers have moved on (although Chambers may join the band for its set at Second Bell Music Festival on Aug. 28, the first Handsome show since the COVID pandemic began), but guitarist Josh Hutson is still in the fold, as is drummer Chris Bratta (who, incidentally, replaced Brisson on the Humbles kit). Huff, who’s moved to Middle Tennessee, has been replaced by Russ Torbett, a veteran of the local country-rock outfit Kelsey’s Woods.
Two full-length records followed the “Hallelujah, Alright” debut EP — “Have Mercy” and “We’re All the Same,” released in 2018. After a period of intensely personal music written during 2019 and 2020, he’s once again turned his attention to new Handsome songs, possibly scheduled for an EP release this fall, he said.
“Sometimes I’ll write a song, and I can tell it needs fiddle or banjo or the more traditional instruments,” he said. “Then, I’ll write songs, and I’m like, ‘I want this to be a rock song, period!’ I feel like what I’m writing now is leaning more that way. I can tell almost as soon as I start writing the song what it’s going to be, but I still feel like I write about the same things, either way. The way I write is pretty plain. I don’t get fancy; I’m pretty plainspoken with my writing, and because of that, those songs are not always the best when I go do a bar set.”
Which is why, for a Saturday show at Ijams Nature Center as the Rev. J. Mikhael Smith, his acoustic songs are a perfect fit. In the bucolic confines of the park, the weight of that solo material will resonate on a level that allows for introspection as much as it does entertainment, but while he excels at sifting through emotional devastation and putting it to song, he’s looking forward to a new chapter in which the light shines a little brighter — on his life, and his music.
“I definitely feel like I’m coming back out of that,” he said. “For a while, I sat around and wrote a bunch of that stuff, and at the time, that was a good outlet. I could use the turmoil and the pain and everything to try and make something, which I feel like was a good thing. And really, it was more of a compulsion — something I had to do as a way to get some of that stuff out.
“I feel like for me, that dark time was extended by COVID and being inside and not able to do the things I would normally do for enjoyment, but I feel like lately, the last couple of months, things have started to feel less heavy for me. I got love from people when I didn’t think I deserved it, and it seems like even when the worst things are happening, there are still good people that take care of each other. And I think that certainly has affected the songs, whether it’s a conscious thing or not.”
