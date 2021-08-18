IF YOU GO

Rev. J. Mikhael Smith

OPENING FOR: Mic Harrison and The High Score

WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

WHERE: Ijams Nature Center, 2915 Island Home Drive, South Knoxville

HOW MUCH: $10 advance/$12 day of show

CALL: 865-577-4717

ONLINE: www.joshsmithsongs.com, www.handsomeandthehumbles.com

ALSO: Handsome and the Humbles perform as part of the Second Bell Music Festival, which takes place Aug. 27 and 28 at Suttree Landing Park, 1001 Waterfront Drive SE, South Knoxville. Tickets are $40 for a weekend pass. More information: www.secondbellfest.com